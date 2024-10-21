Art Basel Paris 2024 has been nothing short of thrilling!

Collectors and institutions were buzzing over the incredible range of art on display, from historical works to cutting-edge contemporary pieces.

Hosted in the stunning (and newly renovated) Grand Palais, the atmosphere was electric from day one.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the most exciting sales and standout moments.

Key Takeaways Julie Mehretu's Insile (2013) stole the spotlight with a sale of USD 9.5 million.

Textile art was a star of the show, with Olga de Amaral’s shimmering works fetching up to USD 800,000.

Emerging artists like Pierre Allain and Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien caught the eyes of collectors with their unique, experimental pieces.

The Heavy Hitters: Julie Mehretu and Olga de Amaral Take Center Stage

Art Basel Paris, with Julie Mehretu topping the list for the highest sale. Her painting Insile (2013) sold for a jaw-dropping USD 9.5 million!

This powerful, monochromatic piece, presented by White Cube, is a complex mix of architectural drawings and abstract gestures.

It’s inspired by real-life locations and events—in this case, the aftermath of the Arab Spring in Iraq—but Mehretu’s work tends to blur specifics, creating what she calls “story maps of no location.”

It’s no wonder collectors went wild for this piece.

Meanwhile, textile artist Olga de Amaral also enjoyed her moment in the sun.

Her works, which marry Modernist ideas with pre-Columbian influences, sold for big bucks.

Here’s the breakdown of her sales at Lisson Gallery:

Viento Oro (2014): Sold for USD 800,000

(2014): Sold for USD 800,000 Nudo 23 (plata 5) (2014): Sold for USD 400,000

(2014): Sold for USD 400,000 Lienzo 29 (2001): Sold for USD 350,000

De Amaral’s shimmering gold-leaf tapestries really struck a chord with collectors.

These large-scale pieces aren’t just beautiful—they push the boundaries of what we think of as “textile art.”

Spotlight on Emerging Artists: Pierre Allain and Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien

Art Basel Paris also put a spotlight on emerging talent, and some of these artists made a real splash.

For instance, Pierre Allain, a young French artist who combines scientific analysis and industrial design, had a very successful showing at Galerie Petrine.

He sold three of his 2024 Passive Lens sculptures for EUR 3,000 each, and his pencil-on-paper work Self-Diagnosis (X) sold for EUR 2,000.

Allain’s work, which explores the vulnerabilities of human and non-human bodies, is definitely worth following.

Then there’s Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien, who works with natural materials like horsehair, clay, and semi-precious stones.

Her intricate tapestries at Galerie Cécile Fakhoury wowed collectors:

Human Intra Natura, Nuit (2024): Sold for EUR 22,000

(2024): Sold for EUR 22,000 Organic Landscape – la Nuit (2024): Sold for EUR 30,000

(2024): Sold for EUR 30,000 Cure and Care (2024): Sold for EUR 60,000

Her pieces blend influences from Ivorian matriarchy, Creole culture, and pop culture.

It’s this unique fusion of ideas and materials that really makes her work stand out.

Female Artists on Fire: Alice Neel and Meret Oppenheim Shine

It’s been an incredible year for women in the art world, and Art Basel Paris was no exception.

One of the standout sales came from Alice Neel, a legendary figurative painter.

Her oil painting Irma Seitz (1963), a striking portrait of philanthropist and painter Irma Seitz, sold for USD 1.2 million.

Neel’s work has a timeless appeal, and her ability to capture people in intimate, emotional moments has made her one of the most sought-after artists of the 20th century.

Then there’s the surrealist powerhouse Meret Oppenheim.

You might remember her infamous fur-covered teacup that shook up the Surrealist movement.

Well, this year, her 1934 painting Anatomie d’une femme morte sold for USD 1.5 million at Michael Werner Gallery.

Oppenheim’s provocative exploration of femininity and surrealism still resonates today, almost 90 years later!

Sales Across the Board: Gagosian, Pace, and Hauser & Wirth Deliver Big

No Art Basel roundup would be complete without mentioning the big galleries like Gagosian, Pace, and Hauser & Wirth.

These powerhouses were, of course, major players at the fair, making some of the top sales.

Here are a few highlights:

Gagosian : Tom Wesselmann’s Smoker #20 (1975) sold for USD 4.25 million. This work has gained renewed interest, especially in Paris during the fair week.

: Tom Wesselmann’s (1975) sold for USD 4.25 million. This work has gained renewed interest, especially in Paris during the fair week. Pace Gallery : Mark Bradford’s Not Quite in a Hurry (2024) was sold for USD 3.5 million. Bradford is known for his layered abstract paintings that explore urban landscapes and social issues.

: Mark Bradford’s (2024) was sold for USD 3.5 million. Bradford is known for his layered abstract paintings that explore urban landscapes and social issues. Hauser & Wirth: Louise Bourgeois’s La Forêt Enchantée (Up and Up!) (2006) sold for USD 2 million. Bourgeois’s works remain highly coveted, especially her iconic sculptures.

Hauser & Wirth also sold works by Mark Bradford and Barbara Chase-Riboud, making it one of the most successful galleries at the fair.

VIP Day Madness: Celebrities, Collectors, and Curators Flock to the Fair

Art Basel Paris wasn’t just about the art—it was also about the crowd!

From high-profile collectors to museum directors and even a few celebrities, the Grand Palais was the place to be.

Celebrities like Natalie Portman, Owen Wilson, and even artist KAWS were spotted wandering the aisles alongside Middle Eastern royalty like Queen Rania of Jordan.

Top collectors from across the globe, including members of the US and European art elite, were also in attendance.

One of the most interesting tidbits came from Matthieu Templon, CEO of Galerie Templon.

He commented on the energy of the event, saying, “It’s pretty amazing that the best fair in the world is now in the best exhibition center in the world.”

With its new home at the freshly restored Grand Palais, Art Basel Paris definitely felt like the center of the art universe.

Art Basel Paris 2024 Sets a New Standard

Art Basel Paris 2024 was an absolute success, bringing together stunning works from both well-known artists and fresh new faces.

Collectors, curators, and art lovers flocked to the Grand Palais, and the excitement was palpable with massive sales like Julie Mehretu’s Insile and Olga de Amaral’s beautiful tapestries.

This year’s fair was delivered in every way.

Art Basel Paris has cemented its place as one of the top art fairs in the world, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings!