The wait is almost over, and it’s finally time to get excited because Path of Exile 2 is just around the corner.

If you’ve been itching for some fresh action with new mechanics, awesome classes, and an entirely revamped experience, then get ready because this game is about to blow your mind.

With its early access release coming up soon, you’ll be able to jump in and explore everything this new game has to offer.

So, gear up, start planning your builds, and get ready to slash through hordes of enemies.

Key Takeaways Path of Exile 2 will start early access on November 15, 2024, and will be available on PC, MacOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The sequel brings big changes to gameplay, adds new character classes, and introduces an updated skill gem system, making it different from the first game.

The game will include microtransactions, but they won’t give players an unfair advantage, and items from the first game can be used in this one.

When Does Path of Exile 2 Come Out?

Path of Exile 2 will start early access on November 15, 2024, as announced at Gamescom 2024.

Originally planned as an expansion, Path of Exile 2 has grown into a full game, complete with new gameplay mechanics, classes, and an entirely new story.

The highly anticipated sequel will be available on PC, MacOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Grinding Gear Games, the studio behind the game, has a reputation for taking its time to make sure things are done right.

The first Path of Exile went through a lengthy beta phase before its full release, so don’t be surprised if Path of Exile 2 takes a bit longer to launch fully after early access.

At ExileCon 2023, the game’s director, Jonathan Rogers, mentioned that they’re close to finishing but aren’t rushing the process, saying, “We’re incredibly excited to near the finish line, but we are not quite there yet. We’re determined not to rush this and make sure we get it right.”

So, the exact release date will depend on how things go during early access.

Is Path of Exile 2 a True Sequel?

Yes, Path of Exile 2 is indeed its own game, not just an add-on to the first one.

Initially, the plan was for Path of Exile 1 and 2 to be part of the same game, where you’d choose between the two campaigns before merging into a shared endgame.

However, in 2023, the developers decided to make Path of Exile 2 completely separate.

As Jonathan Rogers explained in recent Path of Exile news, each game will have its own mechanics, balance, endgames, and leagues, though they’ll still share a platform.

And this shared platform means that anything you buy in either game will work in both, so your purchases won’t go to waste.

Ultimately, this setup allows Path of Exile 2 to offer a fresh experience while still respecting what fans loved about the first game.

What’s New in Path of Exile 2 Gameplay?

Path of Exile 2 brings in some big gameplay changes. For instance, one of the most exciting is the dodge roll feature that every character can use.

With no cooldown or limitations, this roll adds a new layer of strategy, but it won’t make you invincible, so mastering the timing to dodge enemy attacks will be crucial.

Another exciting update is the ability to switch between weapons mid-combat. Now, you can assign different skills to each of your equipped weapons, which allows for a more dynamic combat style.

On top of that, you can also invest passive skill points into each weapon slot, enabling you to specialize one weapon for specific skills and the other for something entirely different. Such flexibility opens up countless new ways to customize your character.

The Skill Gem system has seen a revamp as well. With the introduction of new uncut gems, you can now choose any skill in the game, receiving a gem that matches the level of your current progress.

Moreover, support gems now attach directly to skill gems, removing the need to find armor with linked slots. As a result, upgrading your skills and experimenting with new combinations is now much easier.

In terms of crafting, the system has undergone some changes too. Rather than focusing heavily on crafting, the game now emphasizes finding exceptional items as you play.

According to the developers, this shift is intended to make the loot you discover feel more rewarding. Game director Mark Roberts expressed strong confidence in these changes, stating, “When I put Path of Exile 2 next to Path of Exile 1, it’s not even in the same ballpark.”

New Classes and Seasonal Leagues in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 adds six new classes, each tied to one of the game’s core attributes: Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence.

The new classes are:

Strength : Warrior and Marauder

: Warrior and Marauder Dexterity : Huntress and Ranger

: Huntress and Ranger Intelligence : Sorceress and Witch

: Sorceress and Witch Strength/Dexterity : Mercenary and Duelist

: Mercenary and Duelist Strength/Intelligence : Druid and Templar

: Druid and Templar Dexterity/Intelligence: Monk and Shadow

These classes start in the same spots on the passive skill tree as their counterparts from the first game but have their own specializations (called Ascendancies) and unique quest rewards.

While it’s not confirmed yet, the neutral Scion class from the first game might also make a comeback.

Continuing the tradition, the game will stick with the familiar 13-week leagues, similar to the seasonal content in other games like Diablo.

What’s great is that each league brings new mechanics, balance updates, and skill gems to try out, which keeps the game fresh.

In addition, Path of Exile 2’s leagues will run on a slightly different schedule from the first game, starting about 4-5 weeks after a league in the original game ends.

So, if you’re really into both games, you can play both leagues without missing out.

Trailers, Microtransactions, and What’s Next

So far, several trailers for Path of Exile 2 have been released, with the latest one dropping at Gamescom 2024.

In the trailers, you can see the game’s impressive visuals, new mechanics, and a variety of enemies and environments.

As the early access launch date approaches, you can expect even more teasers for Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 will still be free to play, with cosmetic microtransactions and some useful add-ons.

Importantly, the developers have assured that there will be no pay-to-win features, so spending money will not offer an unfair advantage.

The only microtransactions that affect gameplay are things like stash tabs and extra character slots, which give you more storage and flexibility.

And don’t worry—everything you’ve bought in the first Path of Exile will carry over to the new game. With the early access launch just around the corner, excitement for Path of Exile 2 is at an all-time high.

The game looks like it will offer a brand-new experience for veterans and newcomers, with cool new features, engaging leagues, and a deep, dark world to explore.

So, stay tuned for more updates as we draw closer to the November 15 Path of Exile 2 release, and get ready to dive back into the dark, thrilling world of Wraeclast!