Two climate activists were arrested for painting private jets at London Stansted Airport, mistakenly targeting Taylor Swift’s plane.

Key Takeaways Two climate activists were arrested for vandalizing private jets with orange paint at London Stansted Airport.

The protest targeted Taylor Swift’s jet but mistakenly vandalized different planes.

This incident is part of a broader series of high-profile actions by the Just Stop Oil group to draw attention to climate issues.

Two Arrests at Stansted Airport

On Thursday, June 20, two climate activists were arrested at London Stansted Airport after cutting through a fence and spray-painting private jets orange.

The Essex police apprehended two women suspected of criminal damage and interference with national infrastructure.

This incident occurred in a private area of the airport, three miles from the main terminal, posing no public threat.

Just Stop Oil, an environmental group, shared videos of activists cutting through the security fence and using a fire extinguisher to spray orange paint on at least two private jets.

The airport is the third busiest in London and is often used by government officials and visiting world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Taylor Swift’s Jet and the Protestor’s Mistake

Just Stop Oil claimed the targeted airfield was where Taylor Swift’s jet was parked. However, Essex police clarified that Swift’s aircraft was not at the airport during the incident.

Swift was scheduled for three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium from Friday through Sunday, attracting significant media attention.

Despite the group’s efforts, the activists mistakenly spray-painted planes that did not belong to Swift. This error was partly due to Swift selling one of her private jets, a Dassault Falcon 900LX, in February 2024.

The jet, purchased by Car Shield insurance company, was no longer in her possession, leading to confusion.

Other Protests by Just Stop Oil

This event follows another incident where Just Stop Oil activists sprayed an orange substance on Stonehenge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Two activists were arrested for damaging the ancient monument, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders and heritage bodies.

Just Stop Oil is known for its high-profile protests, including disrupting sporting events and vandalizing famous artworks to raise awareness about global warming.

Taylor Swift’s Environmental Critics

Taylor Swift has been criticized for her private jet’s carbon emissions. In 2022, the British sustainability firm Yard listed her as the top celebrity for private jet CO2 emissions.

Her jet flew 170 times that year, producing emissions about 1,800 times higher than the average person’s.

Even after selling one jet, Swift continues to use her larger Dassault Falcon 7X, which has also been criticized for its environmental impact.

Legal Actions and Public Reaction

The activists’ arrest at Stansted Airport adds to a series of legal actions against Just Stop Oil members.

Previous protests have seen activists gluing themselves to art in museums and disrupting public events.

These actions, while controversial, aim to push urgent climate issues into the public eye.

Swift’s reaction to these protests has been relatively subdued, focusing more on her legal battles against those who infringe on her privacy, such as tracking her private jet or creating explicit AI images of her.