Look no further for your next source of inspiration — Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, has finally arrived, bringing a wave of inspiration and fresh sounds to fans worldwide.

Key Takeaways Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, features seven new tracks, showcasing his expanded musical spectrum.

The album includes collaborations with Loco and Sofia Carson, experimenting with bold new sounds.

Jimin continues to inspire fans while serving in the South Korean military, with a new docu-series also in the works.

A Fresh Source of Inspiration

MUSE came out on July 19 and included seven new songs. Jimin worked with Loco and Sofia Carson on some tracks, adding different styles and sounds to the album.

This album follows Jimin’s 2023 album FACE, which was very successful and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Jimin first announced MUSE in June, with his music company, BigHit Music, saying the album would show the artist’s source of inspiration.

This is a follow-up to FACE, where he explored who he really is. Now, MUSE goes deeper into what inspires him.

Songs and Collaborations in ‘MUSE’

MUSE includes several exciting tracks and collaborations:

Rebirth : An introduction song that sets the album’s tone.

: An introduction song that sets the album’s tone. Interlude: Showtime : An instrumental piece leading into the next song.

: An instrumental piece leading into the next song. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) : A mix of hip-hop and orchestra inspired by The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

: A mix of hip-hop and orchestra inspired by The Beatles’ Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson) : A mid-tempo R&B song perfect for a rom-com.

: A mid-tempo R&B song perfect for a rom-com. Be Mine : A lively Afrobeat song.

: A lively Afrobeat song. Who : An enchanting R&B tune great for dancing.

: An enchanting R&B tune great for dancing. Closer Than This: A simple, heartfelt song for fans, closing the album.

Jimin’s Solo Career and Military Service

Jimin’s solo career began in 2018 with the release of his first single, “Promise.”

Over the years, he has continued to break records, becoming the first South Korean soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like Crazy” five years later.

MUSE is one of several projects Jimin worked on while serving in the South Korean military.

All BTS members, except for Jin, who finished his enlistment in June, are currently serving.

In addition to MUSE, Jimin is releasing a docu-series titled ‘Are You Sure?!’ with fellow BTS member Jung Kook.

The series will chronicle their travels through South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, providing a deeper look into their friendship and adventures.

According to a recent release, the show will highlight Jimin and Jung Kook’s chemistry and bond as they explore different cultures, engage in various activities, and try local cuisines.

This docu-series promises to give fans an intimate glimpse into their lives and experiences.

‘MUSE’ Album Review: Charm and New Sounds

Critics like MUSE for its charm and new sounds. The album feels a bit quieter and more thoughtful, maybe reflecting Jimin’s time in the military.

The album includes an instrumental track, “Interlude: Showtime,” which leads into “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” setting the mood. Jimin uses the sad trombone sound again, which he also used in FACE, giving the album a unique touch.

MUSE may not be groundbreaking, but it keeps fans happy with its mix of styles and sounds. Jimin’s ability to try different types of music shows his growth as an artist.

Fans can look forward to more exciting projects from Jimin as he continues his solo career.