Hollow Knight: Silksong is the much-awaited sequel to the popular 2017 game Hollow Knight.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this game for over five years since its announcement, but there are signs that it could be coming later in 2024. If you’re hyped about the game, here’s everything you need to know about its release date, gameplay, and the latest news.

Key Takeaways Following multiple delays, the Hollow Knight Silksong release date is expected to be in late 2024.

The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

New gameplay features include over 150 enemies, new items, and Hornet as the main playable character with her own unique abilities.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Prediction

We expect Hollow Knight: Silksong to be released in late 2024 at the earliest. Initially set to be released in 2023, the game has encountered numerous delays.

Team Cherry, the developer, hasn’t given an exact date, but recent updates — including an ESRB rating — suggest it might be close.

Fans hoped for news during the Summer Game Fest 2024, but Silksong was missing from the main event and from Microsoft’s and Nintendo’s livestreams.

However, the game is confirmed to launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

On April 1, 2024, Matthew Griffin from Team Cherry tweeted that the Microsoft Store page for Silksong is live, which some thought was an April Fools’ joke. This page includes an ESRB rating of 10+, indicating the game is in its final stages.

The Silksong Australia rating from the country’s government classification board also rated it as PG for “mild violence.”

Development Updates

Silksong was first announced in February 2019, two years after the first game. It was originally planned as DLC for Hollow Knight but became a standalone sequel.

Team Cherry has been careful about setting a release date to ensure the game meets high standards.

In June 2022, during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, developers promised a release within 12 months, and this was later reaffirmed on Twitter.

However, the wait continues, with fans closely watching for any updates. A recent update to the game’s Steam page on March 2, 2024, sparked new hope for a release date announcement soon.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Gameplay

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players will control Hornet, a character familiar to fans as the princess-protector of Hallownest.

Captured in an unfamiliar kingdom, Hornet must fight her way to freedom, using her needle weapon and acrobatic combat skills. The game promises over 150 new enemies, including formidable bosses.

Hornet’s gameplay mechanics differ from the Knight’s in Hollow Knight. She uses a move called Bind to heal, which is faster but consumes a full stack of Soul.

Exploring the game world involves obtaining maps and markers similar to the original and completing quests from NPCs or notice boards.

One significant change in Silksong is that Hornet will have a voice, adding more personality to the character as she navigates through the insect kingdom.

Players can get a taste of Hornet’s combat style and the types of enemies they’ll face in a Nintendo Treehouse playthrough from E3 2019.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Trailers

The announcement trailer for Silksong shows Hornet escaping from captivity and using her needle skills.

This trailer reveals vibrant scenes in a new kingdom filled with bugs, from charming towns to dark, dangerous areas.

A later Game Pass reveal trailer shows new gameplay mechanics and enemy types, including a scene with rising lava.

Composer Christopher Larkin has also shared two tracks from the game’s music, “Lace” and “Bonebottom,” available for free download, giving fans a taste of the game’s soundtrack.

Silksong on Game Pass and Future Prospects

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, so subscribers can play it at launch.

This follows a trend of challenging games like Dark Souls gaining popularity, and Hollow Knight already has a loyal following.

As Team Cherry continues to develop Silksong, there is talk that the game could benefit from a DLC approach similar to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

This could expand Hornet’s story and keep players engaged after the launch.

While the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong continues, the glimpses of its gameplay and the developer’s commitment to quality make it worthwhile.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to exploring this exciting insect kingdom again.