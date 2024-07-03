Tupac Shakur’s estate threatens to sue Drake over a diss track that uses an AI-generated version of Tupac’s voice.

The estate claims this unauthorized use disrespects Tupac’s legacy and violates legal rights.

Key Takeaways Tupac Shakur's estate threatens to sue Drake for using AI to mimic Tupac's voice in a song.

The case highlights concerns about using AI in music without permission.

Major record labels are also suing AI companies for using songs without permission to train their systems.

Drake’s AI-Generated Diss Track

Tupac Shakur’s estate is taking legal action against Drake for using AI to create a diss track called “Taylor Made Freestyle.” This track uses AI to develop voices that sound like Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Through their lawyer, Howard King, Tupac’s estate sent a letter demanding that Drake remove the track from all platforms. This situation brought up important questions about using AI in the music industry.

The AI-Generated Diss Track Controversy

Drake released “Taylor Made Freestyle” on Instagram, where he used AI to create verses that sound like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

This track quickly caught people’s attention because of how it was made. The use of AI to copy the voices of famous artists, especially those who have passed away without permission, has caused much controversy.

Howard King, the lawyer for Tupac’s estate, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Drake. He demanded that Drake remove the track or face legal action.

King said, “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use,” and called the track a “blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

Problems and Questions Surrounding AI in Music

The fight between Tupac’s estate and Drake is part of a bigger issue with using AI in music.

AI tools have made it easy to create new music using the voices of real artists, which raises questions about who owns the rights to these voices and music.

Recently, over 200 artists signed a letter asking AI developers and tech companies to respect the rights of human artists.

The letter from Tupac’s estate also referenced the previous incident involving an AI-generated song, “Heart on My Sleeve,” which featured unauthorized emulations of Drake and The Weeknd.

That song was taken down after it went viral. King pointed out that Drake’s record label took down the AI song that copied Drake’s voice, yet Drake used a similar method for “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Other Legal Actions Against AI Companies

The legal issues with AI-generated music are not just between artists. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has filed lawsuits against AI companies like Suno and Uncharted Labs.

These companies used popular songs without artists’ permission to train their AI systems, creating music that competes with the original songs.

Suno and Uncharted Labs have raised a lot of money and have many users creating music with their AI.

The RIAA argues that while AI can help create new music, it must be done in a way that respects the original creators’ rights.

The lawsuits aim to stop unlicensed AI-generated music from hurting the incomes and rights of human artists.

The Case for AI Governance in the Music Industry

The fight between Tupac Shakur’s estate and Drake over AI-generated music shows that clear rules are needed in the music world.

As AI technology improves, it’s important to protect artists’ rights. This case could set an important example for how we use AI in music and protect musicians’ rights in the digital age.