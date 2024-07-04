Experience the enhanced edition of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, launching on August 1, 2024, with updated visuals, controls, and unique features for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Key Takeaways Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Enhanced Edition launches on August 1 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Expect improved graphics, adaptive triggers, dynamic lighting, and new gameplay features unique to the PlayStation 5 version.

Fulfill the original promise with a new Boba Fett skin that will be available after completing the campaign.

Enhanced Edition Launches August 1, 2024

Star Wars fans, get ready for an exciting revival!

Developer Aspyr Media and publisher Lucasfilm Games have announced the enhanced edition of the 2002 classic game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

Set to release on August 1, 2024, this updated version will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

This revamped Star Wars game promises updated visuals, improved controls, and exciting new features, making it a must-play for new and returning players.

Visual and Gameplay Improvements

In the new reveal trailer, we see the significant graphical improvements Aspyr has made while retaining the nostalgic charm of the original PlayStation 2 and GameCube title.

Key visual enhancements include:

Improved Environment Textures: Bump maps were added to give the environment more depth and a modern feel.

Bump maps were added to give the environment more depth and a modern feel. Dynamic Lighting Effects: Enhanced lighting for more vibrant and impactful scenes.

Enhanced lighting for more vibrant and impactful scenes. New Flashlight Equipment: Added to help navigate darker areas in the game.

Unique PlayStation 5 Features

The PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will take full advantage of the DualSense wireless controller technology, enhancing the bounty hunter experience with:

Integrated Adaptive Triggers: Each weapon has a unique feel through the adaptive triggers.

Each weapon has a unique feel through the adaptive triggers. Voice Communication: In-game radio comms play through the DualSense controller’s speaker for an immersive experience.

In-game radio comms play through the DualSense controller’s speaker for an immersive experience. Lightbar Health Indicator: The controller’s lightbar displays Jango’s current health status.

Play as Jango Fett and Discover a New Boba Fett Skin

For those unfamiliar with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, you step into the shoes of Jango Fett, the galaxy’s most fearless bounty hunter.

Hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi, Jango uses various deadly weapons, including dual blasters, a flamethrower, toxic darts, and jetpack missiles.

A unique feature of this enhanced edition is the addition of a Boba Fett skin.

This fulfills a long-standing easter egg promise from the original game, where a message in Aurebesh hinted at playing as Boba Fett after cashing in all bounties.

After completing the campaign, players can enjoy this new skin for their next playthrough.

Get Ready to Hunt – Pre-Order Now!

Prepare to dive back into the thrilling world of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter with its enhanced edition launching on August 1, 2024.

Don’t miss out on experiencing Jango Fett’s legendary adventure with improved visuals, unique PS5 features, and the exclusive Boba Fett skin.

Pre-order today to secure a 10% discount and be among the first to enjoy this iconic game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Join the hunt and relive the excitement of one of Star Wars’ most unforgettable bounty-hunting tales!