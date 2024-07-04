Experience the enhanced edition of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, launching on August 1, 2024, with updated visuals, controls, and unique features for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
Star Wars fans, get ready for an exciting revival!
Developer Aspyr Media and publisher Lucasfilm Games have announced the enhanced edition of the 2002 classic game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.
Set to release on August 1, 2024, this updated version will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
This revamped Star Wars game promises updated visuals, improved controls, and exciting new features, making it a must-play for new and returning players.
In the new reveal trailer, we see the significant graphical improvements Aspyr has made while retaining the nostalgic charm of the original PlayStation 2 and GameCube title.
Key visual enhancements include:
The PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will take full advantage of the DualSense wireless controller technology, enhancing the bounty hunter experience with:
For those unfamiliar with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, you step into the shoes of Jango Fett, the galaxy’s most fearless bounty hunter.
Hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi, Jango uses various deadly weapons, including dual blasters, a flamethrower, toxic darts, and jetpack missiles.
A unique feature of this enhanced edition is the addition of a Boba Fett skin.
This fulfills a long-standing easter egg promise from the original game, where a message in Aurebesh hinted at playing as Boba Fett after cashing in all bounties.
After completing the campaign, players can enjoy this new skin for their next playthrough.
Prepare to dive back into the thrilling world of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter with its enhanced edition launching on August 1, 2024.
Don’t miss out on experiencing Jango Fett’s legendary adventure with improved visuals, unique PS5 features, and the exclusive Boba Fett skin.
Pre-order today to secure a 10% discount and be among the first to enjoy this iconic game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
Join the hunt and relive the excitement of one of Star Wars’ most unforgettable bounty-hunting tales!
