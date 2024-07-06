Planning a budget-friendly city break in Europe? Here’s a comprehensive guide to the best and most affordable destinations.

These cities offer a mix of rich history, vibrant culture, and budget-friendly options for accommodation, food, and attractions. Check out our top 10 attractions down below!

Key Takeaways Cities like Krakow, Riga, and Vilnius offer affordable accommodation, cheap food, and rich cultural experiences.

Many budget-friendly cities, such as Lisbon and Porto, are compact and walkable, reducing the need for expensive transport.

European cities like Budapest and Prague have numerous free or low-cost attractions, making them easy to explore even on a budget.

1. Krakow, Poland

Krakow is renowned for its affordability and rich cultural experiences. The city’s historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with attractions like St. Mary’s Basilica and Wawel Castle being relatively inexpensive to visit.

Here’s a closer look at what makes Krakow affordable:

Accommodation : Budget accommodations, including hostels and guesthouses, can be found for as low as £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels typically cost between £30–£60 per night​.

: Budget accommodations, including hostels and guesthouses, can be found for as low as £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels typically cost between £30–£60 per night​. Food and Drink : Street food stalls and local markets offer meals for just a few pounds. Traditional Polish dishes such as pierogi or zapiekanka can be bought for less than £5. Local beer is also cheap, often costing between £1.50 and £2 per pint.

: Street food stalls and local markets offer meals for just a few pounds. Traditional Polish dishes such as pierogi or zapiekanka can be bought for less than £5. Local beer is also cheap, often costing between £1.50 and £2 per pint. Transport: Krakow is highly walkable, reducing transportation costs. Public transport, including trams and buses, is very affordable, with tickets costing around £0.80 for a single ride​.

2. Riga, Latvia

Riga, known for its affordable prices and beautiful old town, is an excellent budget destination.

The city offers a mix of historical and cultural attractions that won’t break the bank:

Accommodation : Hostels and budget hotels can be found for as low as £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels range from £30 to £50 per night​​.

: Hostels and budget hotels can be found for as low as £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels range from £30 to £50 per night​​. Food and Drink : Dining out in Riga is affordable, with meals at local eateries costing around £5–£10. Beers in local bars are also inexpensive, often priced at £2–£3 per pint.

: Dining out in Riga is affordable, with meals at local eateries costing around £5–£10. Beers in local bars are also inexpensive, often priced at £2–£3 per pint. Sightseeing: Many of Riga’s attractions, such as the historic center, parks, and markets, are free to explore. Museums and guided tours are reasonably priced, making it easy to enjoy the city on a budget.

3. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon stands out for its beauty and budget-friendly options.

The city’s vibrant neighborhoods and stunning viewpoints are accessible without spending much:

Accommodation : Budget hotels and hostels in Lisbon cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels typically cost between £40–£70 per night​.

: Budget hotels and hostels in Lisbon cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels typically cost between £40–£70 per night​. Food and Drink : Lisbon is famous for its affordable food. Meals at local restaurants can cost as little as £5–£10, and a pint of beer is around £2–£3. For a cheap treat, don’t miss the pastéis de nata (custard tarts)​.

: Lisbon is famous for its affordable food. Meals at local restaurants can cost as little as £5–£10, and a pint of beer is around £2–£3. For a cheap treat, don’t miss the pastéis de nata (custard tarts)​. Transport: The iconic trams in Lisbon are a cheap way to get around, with a single ride costing around £2. Many attractions are within walking distance, further reducing transport costs.

4. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest offers excellent value for money, with inexpensive accommodation and food and many free or low-cost attractions:

Accommodation : Hostels and budget hotels cost £10–£20 per night, and mid-range hotels cost between £30 and £60 per night​.

: Hostels and budget hotels cost £10–£20 per night, and mid-range hotels cost between £30 and £60 per night​. Food and Drink : Meals at local restaurants are very affordable, often costing £5–£10. Local beers are cheap, typically priced at around £1.50–£2 per pint. Traditional Hungarian dishes offer large portions at low prices​.

: Meals at local restaurants are very affordable, often costing £5–£10. Local beers are cheap, typically priced at around £1.50–£2 per pint. Traditional Hungarian dishes offer large portions at low prices​. Attractions: Many of Budapest’s main attractions, such as the thermal baths and historical sites, are either free or cost around £10–£20. The city’s ruin pubs offer a unique and affordable nightlife experience​.

5. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague remains a popular yet affordable destination, with a compact city center that reduces the need for transportation:

Accommodation : Budget accommodations are available for £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels range from £30–£60 per night.

: Budget accommodations are available for £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels range from £30–£60 per night. Food and Drink : Local food is filling and reasonably priced, with meals costing around £5–£10. Beers in Prague are famously cheap, often costing less than £2 per pint.

: Local food is filling and reasonably priced, with meals costing around £5–£10. Beers in Prague are famously cheap, often costing less than £2 per pint. Sightseeing: Many of Prague’s top attractions, such as the Charles Bridge, Old Town Square, and Týn Church, are free to visit. Walking tours and local museums are also budget-friendly.

6. Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius offers a vibrant cultural scene and baroque architecture at an affordable price:

Accommodation : You’ll find hostels and budget hotels for £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels are slightly higher, costing between £30 and £50 per night​.

: You’ll find hostels and budget hotels for £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels are slightly higher, costing between £30 and £50 per night​. Food and Drink : Local eateries offer meals for around £5–£10, and a pint of beer costs about £2–£3. Markets and street food stalls provide cheap and tasty options​.

: Local eateries offer meals for around £5–£10, and a pint of beer costs about £2–£3. Markets and street food stalls provide cheap and tasty options​. Attractions: Many attractions, such as the old Jewish Quarter, Vilnius Cathedral Square, and Užupis district, are free to visit. Public transport is cheap and efficient, with tickets costing around £1.

7. Porto, Portugal

Porto is known for its affordable prices and stunning scenery. Visitors can expect the following when visiting the city:

Accommodation : Travelers will find budget accommodations for £10–£20 per night. On the other hand, mid-range hotels cost between £30–£60 per night​.

: Travelers will find budget accommodations for £10–£20 per night. On the other hand, mid-range hotels cost between £30–£60 per night​. Food and Drink : You can enjoy local wines and port for just a few pounds. A three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant typically costs around £35.

: You can enjoy local wines and port for just a few pounds. A three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant typically costs around £35. Sightseeing: Porto’s historic Ribeira district is perfect for exploring on foot. Many attractions, such as the city’s famous wine cellars, offer affordable entry fees.

8. Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest is rich in history and offers affordable sights, food, and accommodation, featuring the following highlights:

Accommodation : Budget hotels and hostels cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels cost £30–£50 per night​​.

: Budget hotels and hostels cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels cost £30–£50 per night​​. Food and Drink : Local food is delicious and inexpensive, with meals costing around £5–£10. Beers are cheap, often priced from £1.50 to £2 per pint​.

: Local food is delicious and inexpensive, with meals costing around £5–£10. Beers are cheap, often priced from £1.50 to £2 per pint​. Sightseeing: Many of Bucharest’s attractions, such as the Palace of the Parliament and various orthodox churches, are low-cost or free to visit​.

9. Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia is known for its lively atmosphere and affordable prices. Here’s what you can expect when visiting this Southeastern European city:

Accommodation : Hostels and budget hotels are available for £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels cost between £30–£50 per night​.

: Hostels and budget hotels are available for £10–£20 per night. Mid-range hotels cost between £30–£50 per night​. Food and Drink : The city offers cheap food and drink options, with meals costing around £5–£10 and beers priced between £1.50 and £2 per pint​.

: The city offers cheap food and drink options, with meals costing around £5–£10 and beers priced between £1.50 and £2 per pint​. Sightseeing: Many of Sofia’s attractions, including parks and historical landmarks, are easily accessible on foot and free to visit.

10. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn’s picturesque medieval town and affordable prices make it an attractive destination, with the city boasting such highlights:

Accommodation : Budget hotels and hostels cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels cost £30–£50 per night​.

: Budget hotels and hostels cost £10–£20 per night, while mid-range hotels cost £30–£50 per night​. Food and Drink : The city’s blend of Scandinavian and Central European cuisine is reasonably priced, with meals costing around £5–£10 and beers priced at £2–£3 per pint​.

: The city’s blend of Scandinavian and Central European cuisine is reasonably priced, with meals costing around £5–£10 and beers priced at £2–£3 per pint​. Sightseeing: Tallinn’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is free to explore, and many attractions have low entry fees​.

Tips for a Cheap City Break in Europe

Traveling on a budget doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun and culture of the top European cities.

Here are some practical money-saving tips that you can use while traveling:

Travel Off-Peak: Visiting during the shoulder seasons (spring and autumn) can help you avoid the crowds and benefit from lower prices on flights and accommodation. Additionally, weekdays are often cheaper than weekends for flights and hotels​. Book in Advance: Plan your trip ahead of time to secure the best deals on flights, accommodations, and even some attractions. Booking early often results in significant savings, especially for popular destinations. Use Budget Airlines: Europe has several budget airlines, such as Ryanair, EasyJet, and Wizz Air, which offer low-cost flights between cities. Always compare prices and check for hidden fees — such as baggage charges — to ensure you get the best deal. Stay in Budget Accommodations: Consider staying in hostels, budget hotels, or vacation rentals like Airbnb. Hostels are cheap and a great way to meet other travelers. Many cities also offer affordable guesthouses or budget-friendly boutique hotels. Use Public Transportation: Use the local public transportation systems, which are usually efficient and affordable. Many cities offer travel cards or passes that provide unlimited travel on buses, trams, and metros for a set period. Walking or renting a bike is also a great way to save money and see the city differently​. Eat Like a Local: Avoid tourist traps and opt for local eateries, street food, and markets where you can sample authentic cuisine at a fraction of the price. Many cities have affordable lunch specials or set menus that are cheaper than dinner. Cooking your meals if you stay in accommodations with kitchen facilities is also an excellent way to save. Seek Free and Low-Cost Attractions: Many European cities have free museums, parks, and historical sites. Look for free walking tours, which are a fantastic way to learn about the city. Some attractions offer discounts or free entry on specific days of the week or times of the year​. Take Advantage of City Passes: If available, consider purchasing a city pass. These passes often provide free or discounted entry to numerous attractions, museums, and public transport. They can be a great way to save money if you plan to visit many sites. Pack Light: Traveling with just a carry-on bag can save you money on baggage fees imposed by budget airlines. Packing light also makes navigating public transport easier and avoids extra costs associated with storing luggage​. Leverage Technology: Use apps and websites to find the best deals for flights, accommodations, and attractions. Tools like Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Airbnb can help you find the best prices. Additionally, apps like Citymapper and Google Maps are invaluable for navigating public transportation​.

Ready to Explore the Best Cities in Europe on a Budget?

Now that you have a comprehensive guide to the best European cities to visit on a budget, it’s time to start planning your trip.

These destinations offer rich cultural experiences, beautiful sights, and affordable prices, ensuring you get the most value for your money.

Whether you choose the historic charm of Krakow, the vibrant neighborhoods of Lisbon, or the scenic beauty of Porto, you’re sure to have an unforgettable adventure.

So pack your bags, book your flights, and get ready to explore Europe’s most budget-friendly cities! Happy travels!