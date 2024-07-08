Shonen Jump is introducing several exciting new manga series in 2024, making it an ideal year for manga lovers.

From fresh stories to beloved ongoing series and upcoming anime adaptations, there’s something for every fan to enjoy.

Key Takeaways 2024 brings fresh and innovative stories to Shonen Jump, making it an ideal year to explore new manga.

Popular, ongoing series continues to deliver thrilling narratives and action-packed adventures.

Several series are set to receive anime adaptations, making now the perfect time to get caught up.

1. My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is set in a world where almost everyone has a superpower called a Quirk, and superheroes are real.

The main character, Izuku Midoriya, was born without a Quirk but dreams of becoming a hero. After meeting his idol, All Might, Izuku begins his journey to become the greatest hero.

My Hero Academia will end in 2024, making it a perfect time to catch up. Although the final arc has been controversial, it still has many great moments.

Fans who catch up now can see the conclusion of one of the most iconic shōnen series of recent years.

2. Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto

In Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8, Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro promised to join the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force.

While Mina succeeded, Kafka ended up on a clean-up crew. After a mysterious Kaiju enters Kafka’s body, he gains the power to turn into a Kaiju, leading to exciting battles.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most popular action manga of recent years. The art style captures the epic scale of monster battles, and the characters and humor make it a joy to read. With the Kaiju No. 8 anime starting, now is a great time to become a fan of this series.

3. Astro Royale by Ken Wakui

In Ken Wakui’s Astro Royale, a meteor shower destroys Tokyo and grants supernatural abilities called Astro to those who made wishes during the event. Tokyo becomes chaotic, and only Hibaru Yotsurugi, with a powerful Astro, can bring peace.

Astro Royale, from the creator of Tokyo Revengers, has had a great start. Its artwork and characters are impressive, and the story is fresh and innovative.

It’s one of the best new Shonen Jump manga in recent years, and 2024 could be its year to shine.

4. Kindergarten Wars

You Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars is set at Kindergarten Noir, where the children of the world’s wealthiest and most influential people go.

The staff — composed of former criminals — are the ones who protect them.

Rita, the world’s greatest assassin, is among them, looking for a boyfriend but quick to kill if her standards aren’t met.

Kindergarten Wars is a new manga that’s quickly gaining a reputation. The action and artwork are top-notch, and the writing balances comedy and drama perfectly. It’s one of the best new manga, and 2024 could be even better for this series.

5. Sakamoto Days by Yuto Suzuki

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, who was once the world’s best assassin but retired and now runs a convenience store. Despite his retirement, he often deals with people from his past, using creative ways to solve problems.

Sakamoto Days has some of the best action scenes in Shonen Jump. Its fights are as impressive as those in the John Wick movies.

Although it hasn’t received an anime adaptation yet, picking it up in 2024 might give readers a head start on the hype.

6. Undead Unluck by Yoshifumi Tozuka

Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck is about people who can negate the rules of the world, called Negators.

Andy and Fuuko Izumo, the main characters, are part of a team of Negators on quests to fight villainous UMAs until they can defeat God and end His chaotic rule.

Undead Unluck is four years in and still going strong. Its artwork and creativity are among the best in Shonen Jump.

The current arc is expanding the story in exciting ways. Undead Unluck stands out for its creativity, and 2024 promises even more.

7. Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono

Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhara, the son of a legendary blacksmith.

After his father is killed and their swords stolen, Chihiro hunts down the enchanted swords to prevent them from being used for evil.

Kagurabachi became popular quickly due to its intriguing story. It’s a fun series with epic fight scenes and a brutal world similar to Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s better than expected, and there’s no better time than now to jump back into the action.

8. RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindo

Masaoki Shindo’s RuriDragon is about Ruri Aoki, a girl who wakes up with dragon horns. Her mother explains that her father is a dragon, and Ruri must learn to balance her new abilities with being a teenager.

RuriDragon’s slice-of-life story and strong characters charmed readers, but it went on hiatus due to the author’s health.

Returning in 2024, RuriDragon continues to be charming and relaxing. It’s one of Shonen Jump’s most promising stories.

9. The Elusive Samurai by Yusei Matsui

Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai follows Hojo Tokiyuki, the prince of the Kamakura shogunate who flees after his family is overthrown. With the help of a mystical priest, he plans to reclaim his power.

From the creator of Assassination Classroom, The Elusive Samurai offers unique art and entertaining characters.

Even those unfamiliar with Japanese history will enjoy it. With an anime adaptation coming in 2024, it’s a great time to start reading it.

10. Oshi No Ko by Aka Akasaka Mengo Yokoyari

Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s Oshi no Ko stars Goro Amamiya, a gynecologist reincarnated as the son of a famous pop idol, Ai Hoshino. After Ai’s murder, he seeks to avenge her death.

Oshi no Ko is known for its dramatic storytelling. The latest arc explores deep emotional connections and complex relationships.

The drama is at an all-time high, and 2024 promises even more.

11. Akane-banashi by Yuki Suenaga & Takamasa Moue

Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi is about Akane Osaki, who pursues rakugo to learn the truth behind her father’s expulsion from the art form.

Despite its specific focus, Akane-banashi makes rakugo performances exciting. The characters’ motivations and styles add intensity to the story.

It’s one of the best Shonen Jump manga, and 2024 will likely bring more great chapters.

12. Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, who becomes a vessel for the powerful curse Ryomen Sukuna. Tasked with fighting curses, Yuji aims to suppress Sukuna’s power.

Jujutsu Kaisen is in its final arc, delivering intense action and gripping storylines. Creator Gege Akutami plans to end the series in 2024, promising an exciting end to this tale.

13. Spy X Family by Tatsuya Endo

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family is set in a Cold War-like era where a spy, an assassin, and a telepath form a fake family. They must navigate their secret lives while working together.

Spy x Family balances comedy, drama, and heartfelt moments. Its consistent quality makes it a standout in Shonen Jump. The series shows no signs of stopping, and 2024 looks promising for fans of this manga.

14. One Piece by Eiichiro Oda

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on a quest to find the One Piece and become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece’s current arc delivers some of the best action and storytelling in the series. With the final saga underway, 2024 is shaping up to be another great year for One Piece.

15. Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu

Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan stars Momo and Okarun, who gain supernatural abilities and must fight off alien and supernatural threats while developing a romance.

Dandadan combines beautiful art, exciting battles, and a great romance.

With an anime adaptation coming this year, it’s the perfect time to get caught up.

Don’t Miss Out on 2024’s Best Manga Series!

2024 is a fantastic year for manga fans. Whether you’re looking for a new series to read or want to catch up on long-running favorites, Shonen Jump features something for everyone.

With new stories, ongoing hits, and exciting anime adaptations to look forward to, there’s never been a better time to explore the world of manga.

So grab a physical or digital copy, find a cozy spot, and get ready to enjoy some of the best manga available.