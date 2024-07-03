The release date for The Casting of Frank Stone has been leaked, revealing that the game will be released on September 3.

The Casting of Frank Stone Release Date and Promotion

The release date for The Casting of Frank Stone has possibly been leaked online. According to a post on the leaksDBD subreddit, the game is currently scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

This leaked information included a QR code leading to a “Buy Now” page for the game, which is currently offline.

In addition to the game’s release date, there will be an in-game promotion within Dead by Daylight to hype up its release.

The promotional message in the leak reads, “Step out of The Fog and experience a never-before-seen side of Dead by Daylight with The Casting of Frank Stone, available September 3. Decide the fate of four friends in the summer of 1980, and guide their shoot of Murder Mill, a soon-to-be cult classic with an insidious influence.”

The Casting of Frank Stone Game Details

The Casting of Frank Stone is an upcoming single-player horror title set in Dead by Daylight and developed by Supermassive Games.

This game is set in the town of Cedar Hills, where a group of young friends finds themselves at the mercy of Frank Stone’s blood-soaked legacy.

The narrative involves making decisions that shape the story and the fate of the characters.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community,” said Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships at Behaviour Interactive.

The game promises emotional, tense moments and twists as players get to know a new cast of characters outside of The Entity’s Realm.

Steve Goss, creative director at Supermassive Games, added, “Crafting unique, immersive stories is what we’re passionate about at Supermassive Games. We’re massive horror fans and are incredibly excited for the opportunity to tell a completely original story set in the terrifying universe of Dead by Daylight.”

Trailers and Gameplay Insights

The first trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone was revealed during The Game Awards 2023. This teaser features distant screams, a focus on a modified welding helmet, and Frank Stone himself at his workbench.

As the trailer progresses, the song “Daylight” by David Kushner plays, adding a haunting atmosphere to the scene.

The trailer ends with four teenagers entering a tunnel leading to the Cedar Hills steelworks, where Frank Stone is ominously waiting.

In a point-and-click investigation on the game’s website, players can gain insight into Frank’s activities by exploring his workbench, which includes news clippings, bloodied tools, and a picture of the town’s steelworks.

The characters’ choices in The Casting of Frank Stone will affect the story’s outcome, promising spine-chilling twists and emotional moments.

Integration Within the Dead by Daylight Universe

The Casting of Frank Stone takes place before the events of Dead by Daylight, outside of The Entity’s realm.

This suggests that the characters, including Frank Stone, may eventually become part of the Dead by Daylight universe, potentially featuring a new map based on Cedar Hills Steel.

Given the strong connection to the Dead by Daylight universe, fans speculate that Frank Stone and his victims might become playable characters in the future.

This integration would further expand the lore and gameplay experiences within the Dead by Daylight franchise.

