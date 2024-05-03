Stellar Blade, developed by Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is a third-person action RPG that has become a standout title on the PlayStation 5 since its release on April 26, 2024.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Stellar Blade garners a high user score of 9.1, placing it among the top PS5 games. The game has faced praise and controversy over character designs and alleged censorship. Future updates may include a 'Boss Challenge' mode, with no DLC currently planned.

Stellar Blade’s Pre-Launch Buzz and Successful Release

Before its release, Stellar Blade captured the attention of gamers through its engaging trailers and a demo, amassing a dedicated fanbase and achieving top pre-order status on the PlayStation Network for April 2024.

Launched on April 26, 2024, it quickly became one of the highest-rated games for PlayStation 5.

Stellar Blade’s Gameplay and Critical Reception

Players have lauded Stellar Blade for its dynamic combat and distinctive character designs, with the game receiving many positive reviews.

This acclaim has propelled it near the top of PlayStation 5’s user score rankings on Metacritic, where it currently holds a 9.1 score.

This places it alongside major 2024 releases such as Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and ahead of other popular titles like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Helldivers 2.

Community Response and Developer Interaction

The game’s journey wasn’t without its hurdles. Controversies regarding the main character Eve’s outfit designs sparked debates within the community, with some players demanding refunds over alleged censorship.

Shift Up, the developer, addressed these concerns, asserting that the final outfit designs remained uncensored despite public pressure.

Future Prospects: DLC Plans and Developer Insights

In a recent interview, Shift Up’s CEO, Hyung-Tae Kim, discussed the future of Stellar Blade, mentioning the potential addition of a Boss Challenge mode.

Kim explained that this mode would involve consecutive boss battles, challenging players to face multiple formidable enemies without significant breaks. Although further DLC plans remain undecided, this mode is anticipated to be the next significant update for the game.

Is Stellar Blade Worth the Hype?

Stellar Blade has excelled in captivating players with its innovative gameplay, sparked lively discussions, and promises exciting future updates and content — this all but secures its position as a powerhouse title for Sony’s PlayStation 5.

The game truly lives up to its hype, offering a gripping storyline, immersive gameplay, and stunning visuals that will surely have you playing for hours on end.