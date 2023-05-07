Culture
  • search
Culture

Gaming

Finnish Newspaper Exposes Harsh Realities of Ukraine Invasion Through CS:GO Map

  • May 7, 2023

KEY TAKEAWAYS
Helsingin Sanomat, Finland's largest daily newspaper, has created a custom map in the popular video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) to bypass censorship and deliver information about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to the Russian population.
The map, named de_voyna, features a concealed underground room that presents players with newspaper headlines about the conflict in Ukraine, a map of locations attacked by Russian soldiers, and information about Russian casualties and Ukrainian civilian victims.
The use of CS:GO as a platform for news delivery capitalizes on the game's popularity in Russia, where other western platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube have faced restrictions.
Helsingin Sanomat's approach showcases the potential for innovative journalism in the digital age, utilizing gaming platforms to inform and engage audiences in novel ways.
The anonymous map designers who collaborated with Helsingin Sanomat emphasized their desire to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin's war crimes and propaganda to light, highlighting the senseless aggression Russia has displayed in Ukraine, resulting in the death of tens of thousands of civilians, including children.

 

As the Russian government continues to crack down on free speech and media coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, Helsingin Sanomat, Finland’s largest daily newspaper, has found a creative way to bypass censorship and deliver the truth to the Russian population.

Utilizing the popular video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the newspaper has crafted a custom map embedded with crucial information about the ongoing conflict.

The Struggle for Truth in Russia

Since March 2022, referring to the invasion of Ukraine as a “war” has been deemed a criminal offense in Russia.

The government’s strict enforcement of censorship has led to several independent Russian news outlets shutting down and the BBC withdrawing its operations from the country.

Journalists who report unfavorably about Russia face accusations of treason and espionage, with some even being detained.

Helsingin Sanomat’s ingenious approach capitalizes on the widespread popularity of CS:GO in Russia, where the game is played by nearly four million people, predominantly young men.

The game’s servers have remained operational in Russia, unlike other western platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, which have faced restrictions.

Utilizing the popular video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the newspaper has crafted a custom map embedded with crucial information about the ongoing conflict.

Unearthing the Hidden Truth

The custom map, named de_voyna (with “voyna” meaning “war” in Russian), features a concealed underground room located near a symbolic flame.

Upon entering the room, players are presented with newspaper headlines about the conflict in Ukraine, a map pinpointing locations attacked by Russian soldiers, and a table displaying the number of Russians killed.

The room also shares the heart-wrenching story of a Ukrainian civilian, Yuriy Glodan, who lost his family in a missile strike.

In order to guide Russian players to the secret room, the map designers have incorporated several clues.

For example, the map is set in an unnamed battleground location evoking a Slavic city, and the hidden room is situated near an eternal flame monument—a familiar practice commemorating World War II in Russia.

Raising Awareness Through Gaming

Helsingin Sanomat released the map on May 2, and its editor-in-chief, Antero Mukka, has expressed hopes that even if only a handful of young men in Russia are prompted to think about the situation in Ukraine because of the game, the effort is worthwhile.

The newspaper did not seek permission from game publisher Valve to create the map, as the game encourages user-generated content.

The anonymous map designers who collaborated with Helsingin Sanomat stated their desire to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war crimes and propaganda to light.

They emphasized the senseless aggression Russia has displayed in Ukraine, resulting in the death of tens of thousands of civilians, including children.

Although it remains to be seen how long the map will remain available once the Russian government becomes aware of its existence, this creative approach highlights the power of journalism in defying censorship and authoritarian restrictions on free press.

Helsingin Sanomat’s unique strategy showcases the potential for innovative journalism in the digital age, utilizing gaming platforms to inform and engage audiences in novel ways.

Culture.org

Our writing staff is varied and passionate about arts, literature, film, travel, music, and entertainment.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

Gaming

Microsoft’s Summer Showcase: A Crucial Turning Point

  For the past decade, Microsoft’s Xbox has struggled to match the quality and consistency of exclusive games offered by……

Gaming

Redfall Receives Negative Reviews, Raising Concerns for Starfield

  Redfall, a vampire shooter developed by Arkane Studios, has been released on Xbox and PC this week as one……

Gaming

Long-Lost Pokémon Episodes Emerge After Over a Decade

  After more than a decade, the mystery surrounding the unaired Pokémon episodes from the Black & White anime series……

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

Gaming

World’s Largest Donkey Kong Arcade Game Arriving at New York Museum

Gaming

Nintendo Pursues Legal Action Against Zelda Artbook Leaker

Gaming

Steam’s Crackdown Affects CS:GO Trader with $500K Worth of Skins

Articles About Gaming

Long-Lost Pokémon Episodes Emerge After Over a Decade

May 5, 2023

Skyrocketing Game Development Costs Cast Doubt on Industry’s Future

May 4, 2023

Asus ROG Ally Takes on Steam Deck in the Growing Handheld Gaming Market

May 3, 2023

Elden Ring Players Shatter Boundaries and Achieve Unprecedented Milestones

May 3, 2023

Waypoint, the Gaming Publication Under Vice Media To Shut Down Amid Continued Challenges

May 1, 2023