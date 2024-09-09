Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you think sneakers, you think Nike. If you think smartphones, you think Apple. Some companies are synonymous with excellence. And when you think about gambling on the internet – you should think about Microgaming online casinos.

Their games are top-notch, their payouts are fair, and they’re the brains behind top games like Mega Moolah and Lucha Legends.

Our top pick for playing their games? That would be Slots of Vegas. Not only do they feature some of Microgaming’s best casino games, but they also offer big bonuses for new players.

But if you want more options – here are other popular Microgaming casinos worth checking out.

Best Microgaming Online Casinos

Besides the best Microgaming games, these platforms have more to offer. Our list of Microgaming casinos covers what you should know about them, so keep reading.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Microgaming Casino Overall

Pros $2,500 bonus + 50 spins

350+ casino games

User-friendly website

Rewarding VIP program

Instant-play games Cons Login required to see all games

Can’t filter games by software provider

For a well-rounded online gambling site that covers all the bases, Slots of Vegas is a great choice. This online casino has some of the best Microgaming games and bonuses for new and loyal players.

Games and Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas has a well-stacked library of 350+ games, including a solid selection of Microgaming titles. They’ve got all the essentials covered—online slots, table games, you name it. So, it won’t be easy to get bored if you sign up at this Microgaming online casino site.

If you’re feeling adventurous and don’t have a specific game in mind, you can filter their games by category or theme, like Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, or Classic Vegas slots.

While they don’t have a dedicated casino app, their games are instant-play, so you can enjoy them without a hitch on your phone or tablet’s web browser.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

Now, let’s talk bonuses. When you make your first online casino deposit, use the code “WILD250” to score a 250% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 and 50 free spins.

But Slots of Vegas doesn’t just shower new players with love. They’ve got a VIP program that’ll make you feel like a high roller. We’re talking bigger bonuses, cashback offers, faster withdrawals, and even daily free spins bonuses to keep the action going.

Payment Options Available:

4.9 / 5.0

They’ve got you covered on the payment front, too. They accept major credit and debit cards (Mastercard, Visa), popular e-wallets like Neteller, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

You can start playing with just a $10 deposit, and when you’re ready to cash out, the minimum amount you can withdraw is $50. Payouts are processed in 1-7 business days, depending on your chosen payment method.

2. Super Slots – Best Microgaming Casino for Bonuses

Pros Up to $6,000 welcome bonuses

Bonus applies to first six deposits

Exciting weekly reload bonuses

800+ online casino games

Supports 10+ cryptocurrencies Cons Fee on check payouts

Bonus broken up over six deposits

For all you bonus hunters out there, our top pick is Super Slots. Why? Because bonuses are a great way to stretch your bankroll and give you more chances to hit that big win. Also, Super Slots always has something in store for newbies and seasoned pros.

Games and Mobile Compatibility:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots offers a library of over 800 casino games, including Microgaming titles. These include slot machines, classic table games like blackjack and roulette, video poker, live dealer games, and specialty games.

Our only gripe is that their filtering options could be a bit more robust, making it easier to find the perfect game for your mood. But hey, if you know what you want, their search function works like a charm.

The website plays well on mobile devices, but it can feel a bit crowded on smaller screens. That’s the price you pay for a stacked online gaming library, though.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

Use the code “SS250” on your first deposit to score a 250% bonus up to $1,000. Then, for your next five deposits, use the code “SS100” each time for another 100% bonus up to $1,000. That’s a potential $6,000 in bonus cash, bud.

If you deposit at least $100, you get 100 free spins on their featured slot of the month.

Payment Options Available:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots doesn’t slack on the banking front, either. You can play with Visa, Mastercard, and other major credit cards. And over 10 popular cryptocurrencies are supported on this site, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Stellar.

Deposits here start at $20, and you can cash out your winnings starting at $50.

3. Lucky Red – Best Microgaming Casino Site for Online Slots

Pros 400% slots bonus up to $4,000

300+ casino games

Jackpot slots with 7-figure jackpots

Offers phone support

Works great on mobile Cons Website can be improved

Limited payout options

Microgaming slot games are a fan favorite for a reason—they’re action-packed, visually stunning, and have the potential for massive wins. When it comes to spinning the reels, a little extra bonus cash never hurts, and Lucky Red Casino has the goodies.

Games and Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Red Casino offers a decent selection of 300+ casino games. You’ll find regular online slot games, biggest jackpot slots, table games, and live dealer games.

We must admit their website design feels too old-school, though. But don’t let that hinder you from choosing this online casino. Their casino site actually translates surprisingly well to mobile devices. The casino games run smoothly and load quickly.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

New to Lucky Red? Well, you have two bonuses to choose from. You can use the bonus code “LUCKYRED400” to get a 400% slots bonus of up to $4,000, or go for the code “LUCKYRED100” for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 that can be used on a wider range of casino games.

If you deposit with crypto, they’ll even throw in an extra $75 free chip you can use on any casino game.

Payment Options Available:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Red offers payment options like credit and debit cards and e-wallets like Skrill. You can also play with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Binance Coin.

The minimum deposit is $35, a bit higher than other real money online casinos. While their withdrawal options are a bit limited, they offer the most convenient methods, such as bank transfer, Bitcoin, and wire transfers.

4. Slots.lv – Best Online Microgaming Casino Site for Mobile

Pros Up to $3,000 deposit bonus

400+ casino games

Tons of low-limit slots

Excellent mobile performance

Withdraw as little as $10 Cons Not a lot of promos available

Limited live casino games

Gaming on a budget? Then you’ll want to check Slots.lv. Aside from being an excellent mobile casino, they’re our go-to for low-limit slots. You can spin those reels for as little as a few cents per bet. Perfect for those who want to enjoy the thrill of the game without breaking the bank.

Games and Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv has a solid lineup of 400+ casino games, including a good mix of Microgaming’s titles and unique specialty games like Plinko, crash games, and even Bingo.

Their real money online slots selection is great, especially for those seeking low-limit bets. These allow you to stretch your budget and enjoy the thrill of the game without breaking the bank.

While they don’t let you filter games by online casino software providers, they do categorize their slots by themes like fruits, animals, and cartoons. Most games are instant-pla, so they run smoothly even on mobile browsers.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

Make your first deposit with crypto and you’ll pocket a 200% bonus up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot machine.

Not into crypto? No worries. They also offer a 100% bonus of up to $2,000 and 20 free spins for your first credit card deposit.

Payment Options Available:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv supports credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and alternative options like MatchPay. Deposits start as low as $20, and when you’re ready to cash out, you can withdraw as little as $10 with certain crypto options like Bitcoin Cash.

5. Ignition – Top Microgaming Casino for Table Games & Poker

Pros $3,000 casino and poker bonuses

450+ casino games

More bonuses for crypto players

Online since 2016

Earn Ignition Miles (loyalty points) Cons Heavy focus on poker bonuses

No dedicated mobile app

For all you crypto-savvy online gamblers out there, Ignition Casino is one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can join for table games and poker tournaments.

Games and Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition might be famous for its online poker scene but don’t sleep on its other casino games. It offers a solid 450+ titles, including some gems from Microgaming. Virtual sports betting is also available for those who want to mix things up.

Whether you’re playing on your phone or tablet, Ignition’s mobile experience is smooth sailing. We cruised through their games on Safari and Chrome without a single hiccup, and for you PC gamers, they’ve got a dedicated poker software you can download.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.7 / 5.0

You can score up to $3,000 on your first crypto deposit, split evenly between a 150% casino bonus and a 150% poker bonus.

No problem if you deposit USD because you’re still eligible for a 100% casino and poker bonus up to $2,000.

But the real perk for crypto players is the weekly boost. If you’re playing with Bitcoin (or other cryptos), you could be looking at getting up to $1,000 in bonus cash in your pocket every week.

Payment Options Available:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition’s crypto options are a bit limited, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin being the only choices for casino games. But they make up for it with those awesome crypto bonuses.

If you’re using USD, you can deposit with credit and debit cards, starting at just $20 (or $50 for bank transfers). The minimum withdrawal is set at $50.

How We Rated the Best Microgaming Casinos

Microgaming Online Casino Games Available

A casino’s got to have a solid selection of games before they can make it to our Microgaming mobile casino list.

We want to see classics like the Mega Moolah slot game, new releases like Immortal Romance, and branded games like Jurassic Park. We also made sure they’ve got something for everyone, even beyond Microgaming’s games.

Bonuses & Promotions

We’re all about those sweet bonuses, and the top Microgaming casinos know how to deliver. They have generous welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and excellent VIP programs. A little extra bonus cash and some free spins can go a long way toward maximizing your fun. Only sites with the best casino bonuses made it to our Microgaming casino list.

Payment Methods

We also checked the payment methods. Did they accept a variety of options, including crypto for you digital currency diehards? Were the deposit and withdrawal limits reasonable? Convenience and fast payouts are what we prioritize when it comes to this.

We used similar criteria to rank the best real-money gambling sites in this guide.

Best Microgaming Casinos – FAQs

Can I Win Real Money at Microgaming Casinos? Yes, you can win real money at Microgaming casinos. Microgaming games are designed for real money play. Just be sure you’re playing at safe online casinos. Whether you're spinning the reels on slots like Mega Moolah, Break da Bank, or Immortal Romance, you have the chance to win real cash prizes. What Are the Best Microgaming Games? The best Microgaming games include titles like Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, Break da Bank, and Jurassic Park. These games are popular for their immersive graphics and exciting gameplay. Always check your favorite Microgaming casinos because they constantly have new games. What Is the Best New Microgaming Casino? The best new Microgaming casino site you can check out is Slots of Vegas. They offer a fantastic combination of game variety, generous bonuses, convenient payment options, and a mobile-friendly platform.

How To Join Microgaming Casinos Online

Not sure how to start your journey at the best Microgaming casinos? Check out this quick guide on how to join Slots of Vegas, the top Microgaming website on our list.

Step 1: Create Your Casino Account

Visit Slots of Vegas casino and click “Sign Up.”

You’ll be asked to provide some basic info like your name, email, and birthdate.

Set up a username and password, then click “Sign Up.”

Verify your details to complete your registration.

Step 2: Fund Your Account

Head to the cashier or banking section by clicking “Deposit.”

Choose your preferred real money deposit method and follow the instructions.

Before completing your deposit, don’t forget to select a bonus.

Step 3: Play Microgaming Games

Browse the casino lobby, check out the different game categories, and pick your poison.

Start placing bets and have fun!

Tips for Playing Microgaming Casino Games Online

Want to maximize your fun and winnings at Microgaming casino sites? Here are a few pro tips to keep in mind:

Hunt for the Hidden Gems: Don’t just play the popular games. Microgaming has a massive catalog of games, so explore their lesser-known titles. You might discover a hidden gem with unique features or a higher RTP (Return to Player).

Master the Bonus Rounds: Play Microgaming slots with exciting bonus rounds that can lead to big wins. Take the time to understand how they work and trigger them to unlock extra free spins, multipliers, or other rewards.

Play Microgaming Games Responsibly: Set a budget before you start playing and stick to it. Gambling should be fun, not a financial burden. Remember to take breaks, walk away when you’re ahead, and never chase your losses.

Comparing the 5 Best Microgaming Casinos Online

Each Microgaming online casino has its strengths and weaknesses. Let’s break down what sets the best Microgaming online casinos apart:

Slots of Vegas: Our top pick overall, Slots of Vegas is a well-rounded casino with a massive selection of Microgaming games. Score a welcome bonus up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins.

Super Slots: This one’s a haven for bonus hunters, as they offer up to $6,000 in potential deposit bonuses across your first six deposits.

Lucky Red Casino: This casino offers generous slot bonuses for new players. Choose between a 400% slots bonus up to $4,000 or a 100% bonus up to $1,000.

Slots.lv: Perfect for budget-conscious players, Slots.lv offers a wide variety of low-limit slots. New players can get a 200% bonus up to $3,000 and 30 free spins with their first crypto deposit.

Ignition: Crypto enthusiasts will love Ignition’s generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for crypto deposits, split between a casino and poker bonus.

Which Microgaming Casino for Real Money Will You Try?

We’ve been around the block, spinning those reels, hitting the virtual tables, and chasing those deposit bonuses.

After all that action, we’ve crowned Slots of Vegas as our top Microgaming casino overall. Its impressive game library, generous welcome bonus, and mobile-friendly platform make it a solid choice for both newbies and seasoned players.

But hey, don’t let us tell you where to have your fun. One of the best things about online casinos is the freedom to hop around and try out different gambling sites.

Thanks for reading and please gamble responsibly!

