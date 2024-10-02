Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you think the Tar Heel State is only about basketball and barbecues, you’re in for a surprise.

North Carolina online gambling has taken off in recent years, and we’ve stayed on top of the trends to bring you the top casinos and sportsbooks in one place.

Slots of Vegas is taking the lead with its awesome bonuses and an incredible selection of high-RTP games. But it barely scratches the surface.

We’ve outlined nine other NC online gambling sites that are worth your time.

Read on to find out more!

Best North Carolina Online Gambling Sites

We double-checked these North Carolina online casino sites for critical features like games, customer support, bonuses, and user interface. Let’s see how each site fared.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best North Carolina Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros Over 240 real money slots

$2,500 welcome bonus

Low wagering requirements

Professional live chat support

Fast withdrawals

Fully-optimized for mobile Cons Basic online casino interface

Few software providers

Founded in 2001, the online casino offers various casino games and bonuses. Get started here with a 250% sign-up bonus.

Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The North Carolina sports betting site offers a broad range of casino games from top providers like RealTime Gaming. These include online slots and table games like roulette and blackjack. There are over 200 slots that come in different themes and shapes.

To ensure the games are fair, the casino partners with leading third-party verifiers like eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) and GLI (Gaming Laboratories International).

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

Signing up at Super Slots casino gives you access to a 250% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins on some incredible slots. You’ll be required to input the promo code NEW250 when claiming the bonus. Remember that you can receive the offer by depositing as little as $30, making it ideal for low rollers.

If you want to try table games, you can claim the 190% signup bonus of up to $1,900. You’ll be asked to input the promo code NEW190 for this one.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

The site accepts several banking options, including cryptocurrencies and fiat options. You can fund your account through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard, Tether and American Express. On the other hand, withdrawals are only processed through Bitcoin, Bank Transfers, Coindraw and Check Transfers.

We recommend using Bitcoin, as it’s available for deposits and withdrawals. Furthermore, Bitcoin deposits are fee-free and take a maximum of three minutes to process. Deposits range between $30 and $100,000, ideal for a wide range of customers.

2. Ignition Casino – Best North Carolina Gambling Site for Table Games

Pros $3,000 poker + casino bonus

Great poker bonuses

Detailed information on games

50+ blackjack and roulette games

Daily poker tournaments Cons E-wallets only usable via MatchPay

Only virtual sports betting is available

Ignition Casino is a leading name in the industry for poker with a $3,000 welcome bonus and several top-tier promotions.

Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Once you sign up at Ignition Casino, you’ll be eligible for a $3,000 welcome bonus if you fund your account through cryptocurrency. However, if you deposit through a fiat option such as a credit card, you’ll qualify for a $2,000 welcome bonus.

The best part? You won’t have to wait a whole day like at other North Carolina online casinos — the bonus becomes available within five minutes of making your initial deposit.

You’ll be required to deposit a minimum of $20 to receive this bonus. Bear in mind that the bonus will expire after 30 days.

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition Casino offers hundreds of casino games, with slots as the most popular option. There are 56 of them. Slots are available in different formats, including progressive slots, 3D video slots, and fruit slots.

We recommend trying the Chicken Little game, which is themed around the Chicken Little story. It features a cartoonish and engaging design.

The table games section includes variations of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Also, the site offers a couple of specialty games like Bingo and Keno.

But the star of the show is the site’s poker section, with fun knockout tournaments and hundreds of thousands in GTD prizes.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

The site accepts several deposit methods, including credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and voucher codes. If you use a gift card, remember to confirm that it accepts ‘International and Online Purchases.’ Also, depending on your card, there may be card restrictions.

For cashouts, you can use cryptocurrency, bank wire, check by courier, and vouchers. Your cash-out method may depend on your deposit method. Lastly, the casino reserves the right to process large cashouts in a manner it considers efficient for both parties.

3. Lucky Red – Best Online Gambling North Carolina Site for Crypto

Pros Instant crypto payments

400% crypto welcome bonus

Responsive live chat support

Easy navigation

Over 200 casino games Cons Few game providers

Basic site design

Lucky Red Casino is an RTG-powered crypto casino known for offering the best live dealer casino games.

Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Signing up at Lucky Red Casino makes you eligible for a 400% match welcome bonus of up to $4,000 plus $75 free spins if you use cryptocurrency. The bonus comes with a maximum cashout limit of 10x, allowing you to cash out as much as possible from the offer.

Remember to use the promo code LUCKYRED400 when signing up. If you use a different code, LUCKYRED100, you’ll receive a similar offer with different terms — This bonus can be used on board games, craps, baccarat, Sic Bo and all network progressives. Like the $4,000 bonus, this bonus includes a $75 free chip.

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

The platform presents a wide array of casino games, catering to every player. You’ll find over 200 games, including table games, slots, and specialty games.

With an RTP of 99.07%, the Ugga Bugga slot game is a fan favorite at the casino. The game features prehistoric cinematics with ancient carvings.

Other notable games with high RTPs include The Goblin’s Treasure, which comes with an RTP of 95.97%. This game boasts an adventurous atmosphere with symbols and graphics appealing to the eye.

If you’re a fan of table games, you’ll come across several variations of blackjack, roulette and baccarat. These include American Roulette, Blackjack 21, and Perfect Pairs (Blackjack).

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

You can fund your account through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, American Express, Discover, and Changelly. Transaction limits vary depending on your selected payment option.

For instance, deposits through Bitcoin are free, while those made through Visa and Mastercard attract a fee of between 3% and 10%. Generally, we recommend playing with Bitcoin.

In addition to free deposits, Bitcoin allows you to load up to $100,000 into your account. Regarding withdrawals, Coindraw offers the fastest transactions, with an average of zero to seven days.

4. SuperSlots – Best Live Dealer Games of all Online Gambling NC Sites

Pros Over 50 live dealer games

Incredible site navigation

Crypto deposits of up to $100,000

More than a dozen active promotions

20 years of industry experience Cons Few demo games available

Transaction fees on some withdrawals

Super Slots Casino offers top-rated casino games from reputable providers like Rival Gaming. The casino boasts a ‘Crypto Only’ section with special games that can be played using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Once you sign up at Super Slots, you become eligible for a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Each of the following five deposits comes with a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.

Additionally, the North Carolina online gambling site offers several other bonuses, including an affiliate bonus and weekly reload bonuses.

Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The NC online casino offers top-range games, including slots, table, and specialty games. Whether you love classic 3-reel slots or progressive jackpots, you’ll find something for you.

Slots aside, we were super impressed by the live dealer section, which offers an interactive experience powered by FreshDeck Studios and Visionary iGaming. Available options include live blackjack, baccarat and roulette.

If you enjoy the social aspect of casino gambling, you’ll fall in love with the professional dealers and high-quality streaming. In summary, if you’re searching for a feature-rich casino experience, the slots here will meet your needs. However, for an engaging and authentic experience, the live dealer section is a beautiful option.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots accepts a wide range of banking options, including Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Money Order, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Transaction limits depend upon your preferred payment method.

For instance, you can deposit between $20 and $100,000 through most cryptos, including Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Binance. This makes Super Slots one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites for high rollers.

However, if you deposit through cards like Visa and Amex, you are limited to between $25 and $2,500. The same applies to withdrawals — For example, the site accepts withdrawals between $20 and $500,000 through Bitcoin but only between $25 and $2,500 through cards like MasterCard and Visa.

5. BetOnline – Best North Carolina Sports Gambling Site

Pros All-inclusive casino and sportsbook

Over 400 casino games

20+ live dealer games

Excellent mobile sports betting

High betting limits Cons Few search options

Strict terms on some promotions

BetOnline was one of the first sports gambling NC sites to accept Bitcoin payments, attracting a wave of customers who preferred the speed and privacy of cryptocurrency transactions.

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

BetOnline treats new customers with a 100% match poker welcome bonus of up to $1,000. You can easily double your account balance by creating your account and using the bonus code POKER1000. You’ll be required to make a minimum deposit of $50 to qualify for the offer.

As for sports bettors, there’s a $250 worth of bonus bets promotion that you can take advantage of. You need to use the code FREE250 to claim this offer.

Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The online NC casino provides an array of games from top providers, ensuring customers from different backgrounds can find what they’re searching for. You’ll find an impressive collection of table games, including blackjack, poker, roulette, and Three Card Rummy. Each of these games has been designed to guarantee authenticity to your screen.

Better still, the North Carolina sports betting site offers a detailed sportsbook covering all markets globally, including college sports betting. You can bet on competitions like the NHL, NFL, Premier League, and lesser-known sports like darts.

If you want, you can check out this Betonline review for full details on its sports betting features.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

BetOnline boasts a combination of traditional and modern payment options. These include Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, bank transfers, and money orders. Most BetOnline customers prefer cryptocurrencies due to their low fees and speed.

Bear in mind that you may incur transaction fees on some options. Additionally, there are varying deposit limits for these methods. For instance, Bitcoin accepts a minimum deposit of $20 and a maximum deposit of $500,000.

Choosing the Best Online Gambling North Carolina Sites

Licensing and Regulation

We recommend NC betting sites regulated by reputable bodies to ensure fair play, as these casinos strictly adhere to specific gambling acts. Consequently, it guarantees that games are random and the outcome is not altered, as well as fair dispute resolution in case issues arise.

Game Selection

Just like in choosing top Texas gambling sites, we consider online casino North Carolina sites that offer a diverse range of sports, casino games, including slots, table games and live dealers, unlike retail sports betting establishments. The software providers behind these games matter; our list includes casinos partnering with leading providers like Microgaming and NetEnt.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions come in different forms. We have no-deposit bonuses, reload spins, and cashback, among others. When reviewing them, we double-check features like the sports wagering requirements, eligibility, bonus amount, and expiry period.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility

We prefer North Carolina online gambling sites with clean and intuitive designs. They should make it easy for you to find games, make payments, and contact customer support. The mobile site should be optimized to work well on all devices, including Android and iOS devices.

Why Slots of Vegas Is the Best North Carolina Gambling Site

Slots of Vegas attained the top spot as the best real money online casino North Carolina players approve of for the following reasons:

$2,500 welcome bonus — Signing up at Slots of Vegas makes you eligible for a $2,500 welcome bonus that you can use on slots. Additionally, you’ll have access to regular promotions and tournaments with huge prizes.

— Signing up at Slots of Vegas makes you eligible for a $2,500 welcome bonus that you can use on slots. Additionally, you’ll have access to regular promotions and tournaments with huge prizes. Long-standing reputation — Founded in 2009, Slots of Vegas is among the oldest names in the iGaming space. The online NC sports betting site is trustworthy, making it a perfect destination for fair games in all categories. It’s also one of the few Inclave online casinos with extra security features.

— Founded in 2009, Slots of Vegas is among the oldest names in the iGaming space. The online NC sports betting site is trustworthy, making it a perfect destination for fair games in all categories. It’s also one of the few Inclave online casinos with extra security features. Quality casino games — Slots of Vegas casino offers an impressive collection of games from top iGaming software providers like RealTime Gaming. These include slots, table games, and progressive jackpots. More importantly, the site performs regular updates on these games, ensuring you have access to the most innovative versions.

— Slots of Vegas casino offers an impressive collection of games from top iGaming software providers like RealTime Gaming. These include slots, table games, and progressive jackpots. More importantly, the site performs regular updates on these games, ensuring you have access to the most innovative versions. Flexible betting limits — The platform allows North Carolina bettors to stake as little as $1 and as high as $25,000 for some events. This gives both high and low rollers an equal chance for a fantastic online experience.

These very same features make Slots of Vegas a top Georgia online gambling destination. It’s also a popular gambling site in Virginia for real money.

North Carolina Online Gambling – FAQs

Can I Gamble Online in North Carolina? Yes, absolutely. You can use any of the online casinos and online sports betting operators that we’ve recommended in this review. Our top choice, Slots of Vegas, offers an impressive $2,500 welcome bonus for every new sign-up.



Each site excels in one way or another, making the selections perfect for all types of North Carolina sports bettors. How Much Money Can I Bet in North Carolina? Betting limits for online gambling in North Carolina vary depending on the casino and games — For instance, Ignition Casino offers slots with bets ranging from $0.01 to $500 per spin. As for table games, stakes usually range between $1 and $2,500. Can I Bet Online if I Live in North Carolina? Yes, absolutely! There are a couple of safe online casinos for North Carolina gamblers to join.



We recommend using sites that are regulated by reputable bodies. For instance, the best cryptocurrency casino, Lucky Red casino, has free Bitcoin transactions. In addition, you can fund your account with up to $100,000 through Bitcoin.

Comparison of the Top 5 North Carolina Gambling Sites

Slots of Vegas: As the best North Carolina online gambling site, Slots of Vegas offers all new customers a $2,500 welcome bonus, features over 200 slots, and delivers fast casino payouts.

Ignition: Want a piece of the best poker game online? Signing up at Ignition Casino makes you eligible for a $3,000 welcome bonus if you deposit through cryptocurrency.

Lucky Red Casino: Lucky Red Casino is popular for supporting instant crypto payments with little or no fees. Registering at the online casino gives you access to a 400% crypto bonus.

SuperSlots: Super Slots casino offers up to a $6,000 welcome bonus to every customer who signs up. Even better, the platform allows you to withdraw as much as $500,000 with Bitcoin.

BetOnline: As one of the top North Carolina sportsbooks, BetOnline welcomes sports bettors with $250 worth of bonus bets and a wide range of sports betting markets.

How to Join the Best North Carolina Gambling Sites

Below is a quick guide on how to sign up at the best online gambling sites in North Carolina. We’ll use Slots of Vegas, our top choice, in this example:

Visit the official website Click the appropriate link to visit Slots of Vegas casino

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top right corner

Input your details, including your name, email address, and password.

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the bottom of the form. Email verification You’ll receive a verification mail from the casino

Click on the link to verify your account Fund your account Proceed to the cashier section

Select your preferred banking option and make a deposit

Explore the lobby and play your favorite casino games

So, Ready to Try the Best North Carolina Gambling Sites?

Now that you know the best online casinos in North Carolina, it’s time to start spinning reels and placing bets. Slots of Vegas casino is the top choice, offering a vast collection of quality games and instant cryptocurrency payments.

Each platform we’ve recommended excels in one aspect or another. For instance, Lucky Red Casino rewards new customers with a 400% match deposit bonus of up to $4,000, which is better than you’ll find at most casinos.

The North Carolina online gambling site you’ll eventually select will come down to your personal preferences. Just don’t forget to have fun and gamble responsibly!

