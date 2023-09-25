Embark on a historical journey through the world’s five oldest casinos. From Vegas to Venice, experience gaming where it all began.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Golden Gate Casino in Las Vegas, established in 1906, is the oldest operational casino in Sin City, hosting gamers amidst its historical charm and modern renovations. Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco is a globally recognized gaming destination since 1856, thanks to its royal heritage, A-list patrons, and Hollywood fame. Casino di Venezia in Italy, built in 1638, is the world's oldest active casino, providing a unique blend of renaissance architecture and modern gaming facilities.

Journey through Time: Unveiling the Five Oldest Casinos Around the Globe

As COVID-19 continues to curtail our wanderlust, many of us, here at Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, find ourselves longing for the vibrant allure of an evening spent in a casino. A night at a casino embodies everything we’re missing: the communal spirit, the thrill of the unexpected, the extravagant wins, and the alluring atmosphere filled with food, music, and entertainment.

Currently, virtual gaming platforms serve as our primary source of amusement, with platforms like Betfair offering a taste of the high-stakes action we miss. However, the anticipation is building for the day we can return to the bustling gaming floors.

Exploring the World’s Oldest Gaming Houses

To mark the triumphant return to the physical casino scene, we’ve put together a list of the world’s five oldest casinos, where history and gaming intertwine.

Golden Gate Casino, Las Vegas

Las Vegas’s oldest operational casino, the Golden Gate, has been hosting gamers since 1906, first as the Hotel Nevada. Despite facing a temporary gambling prohibition after its opening, it eventually resumed full operations in 1931, rebranding as the Golden Gate Casino in 1955. The casino’s recent renovation in 2017 ensures that it continues to be a crowd-pleaser.

Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco

Established in 1856, the Casino de Monte Carlo is Monaco’s oldest and most iconic gaming destination. Princess Caroline of the House Grimaldi initiated this venture to save the state from bankruptcy. This glamorous casino has been a backdrop in Hollywood movies like Ocean’s Twelve and Casino Royale and remains a hotspot for the affluent gamers of Europe.

Kurhaus Casino, Baden-Baden, Germany

The mid-1820s saw the emergence of the Kurhaus Casino in Germany’s Baden-Baden region. This architectural gem near the German-French border boasts a reputation cultivated since the 1830s when France imposed a gambling ban. The neo-classical aesthetics of the Kurhaus Casino continues to captivate gamers and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Casino de Spa, Belgium

Despite a fire during World War I that almost obliterated the Casino de Spa, it remains a testament to Belgian resilience. Built in 1763 and reconstructed in 1918, this historic casino provides modern gaming amenities amidst the charm of its storied past.

Casino di Venezia, Italy

In the heart of Venice, the Casino di Venezia, built in 1638, proudly stands as the oldest operational casino in the world. Originally a lavish residence, the city of Venice later converted it into a casino, blending stunning architecture with modern gaming amenities.