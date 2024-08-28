Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Before you hand over your info to any site on the internet, what’s the first thing you should do? Read online reviews to ensure the site is legit.

The same rings true for gambling sites, which is why we’ve featured our honest online casino reviews to paint a clear picture of the sites you should be playing at and which ones to avoid.

We found Slots of Vegas to be the top-rated online casino overall — thanks to its stellar game collection, player-friendly bonuses, and convenient banking methods.

But our online gambling reviews feature other alternatives with equally exciting perks. Let’s check them out, shall we?

Highest-Rated Online Casinos

Every website in our top 10 boasts positive internet casino reviews, but they all have their own specialties. So, if you want to learn more about each site, check out our online casino ratings below.

Table of Contents

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino Reviews Overall

Pros $2,500 + 50 FS welcome offer

Free games in demo mode

More than 30 promos in total

Instant crypto payout options

10x bonus wagering requirements

Big Payouts and Mega Jackpots Cons Just one main welcome offer

Live casino games can’t be seen until signed in

The best rated online casino overall is Slots of Vegas, and we can totally see why. There are loads of benefits of playing there.

Choice of Casino Games:

4.95 / 5.0

You’ll find 100s of games at Slots of Vegas. Most of these are slots, which have been exclusively developed by RealTime Gaming. This means you can tell they’re likely to be good without playing them, so you won’t have to sift through any mediocre titles.

RealTime Gaming has also supplied a selection of table games, video poker, and more so there’s a good range of choice overall.

You can even play free casino games at Slots of Vegas, as many of their titles are available in demo mode.

Slots of Vegas also offers a portfolio of interesting live casino games, but you won’t be able to see what these are until you’re signed into an account.

Casino Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

You could get a 250% up to $2,500 matched deposit bonus and 50 free spins by using the promo code WILD250 with your first deposit. That’s a neat way to get started on the site, for sure.

We’re big fans of the fact that you only have to play through the bonus funds 10 times before you can withdraw anything you’ve won with them. These are some of the lowest wagering requirements on the online casino map, so it’s impressive, considering how much is on offer.

This is just one of over 30 promotions in total at Slots of Vegas. There are tons of promo codes that you can read up on in the ‘Promotions’ tab that give players the chance to get extra free spins, etc.

Reputation & Other Features:

4.95 / 5.0

Online gambling reviews for Slots of Vegas are very strong across the board, and part of the reason for that is that they’ve been in business for many years.

The payment side of things could do with a bit of work at Slots of Vegas though. All fiat currency payment methods require you to wait a couple of days for withdrawal processing.

On the bright side, crypto fans can use Coindraw to get paid out to a range of different cryptocurrencies in less time.

Final Online Casino Rating:

4.95 / 5.0

It’s nearly a perfect online casino rating for Slots of Vegas. There’s no wonder they’ve been at the top of the game for 20+ years.

2. Super Slots – Best Rated Casino Online for Slot Games

Pros More than 700 slots

$6,000 + 100 FS bonus offer

400% crypto welcome bonus

High RTP Betsoft games

10 exclusive slot games

16 crypto deposit methods Cons Game categorization could be better

Some games not available on mobile

The choice of online slots at Super Slots and the bonuses you can get to play with them are second to none.

Choice of Casino Games:

5 / 5.0

The total number of slots at Super Slots is over 700, and they’re almost all good. A look at the list of contributing software providers will tell you this.

One of the key names on the list is Betsoft, who create some of the highest RTP slot games on the market. These games pay out more on average, so you can stretch your bankroll further.

Several of their titles are exclusive to the site, along with some table games you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. We especially like the inclusion of games like Red Dog and War, which aren’t often carried at other sites.

One thing that we’d like to see is the addition of more Crash games, though, as these have (rightfully) become incredibly popular recently.

Casino Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

The welcome bonus here is worth up to $6,000 + 100 free spins in total, and it’s broken down into six deposits: 250% up to $1,000 with the code SS250 and then five batches of 100% matches up to $1,000 using code SS100.

And if you want to get the 100 free spins, your initial deposit must be at least worth $100.

Crypto players will get an alternative offer by using the code CRYPTO400. This one is a 400% up to $4000 one time matched deposit, which is still very impressive.

Make sure to come back for a few other casino promotions here. There’s a 10% weekly rebate, a 50% matched deposit on Tuesday, and a few other offers for all players.

Reputation & Other Features:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots was only founded in 2020, but since then, it has won a number of awards, making it one of the best new online casinos.

We also like the fact that there are 16 cryptocurrencies to bank with at Super Slots. That’s more than most online casinos, and it means that you can get paid out more quickly. Processing takes around 24 hours, and you’ll get your funds pretty quickly after that.

It’s a little trickier to get paid out with fiat currency though, as the only option with a lower minimum withdrawal than $500 is Person to Person.

Final Online Casino Rating:

4.9 / 5.0

All online casinos want to be the best for the world’s favorite casino game, the slot. But Super Slots came out on top in that competition.

3. Lucky Red Casino – Top Rated Online Casino Bonus

Pros $4000 welcome bonus offer

$75 free casino chip with crypto payments

77% reload bonus for slots

Instant and downloadable games

7-figure jackpots

15+ payment options Cons Not all games available on mobile

Web design could be improved

There’s a huge bonus available to everyone who signs up at Lucky Red Casino right now, and you can use it to play a bunch of exciting real money online casino games.

Choice of Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

You’ll find many popular casino games to play at Lucky Red Casino. That’s because they’ve curated some hit slots from providers like RealTime Gaming, so you’re going to be in safe hands in that regard.

Lucky Red Casino offers a handful of blackjack, poker, and other table games too. You just won’t be able to see any of the live ones until you’re signed up for an account.

It’s also easy to find out which games are available in instant play, downloadable and mobile mode as well because of a handy key. That being said, the key does reveal the lack of mobile compatibility here. Choices are somewhat limited on the mobile site.

Casino Bonuses:

4.95 / 5.0

New Lucky Red Casino players will be treated to the top welcome bonus in the business right now, a 400% up to $4,000 matched deposit bonus. And if you make the first payment with any of the cryptocurrencies supported there, you’ll get an extra free $75 casino chip thrown in.

All you need to do to trigger the offer in the first place is use the promo code LUCKYRED400 with your first payment.

Lucky Red Casino is good for bonuses throughout the week as well, with a 77% slot reload bonus leading an array of reload offers available to all customers.

Reputation & Other Features:

4.85 / 5.0

Having been formed in 2009, Lucky Red Casino has a lot of history, and they’ve used it well by picking up tons of quality reviews from players.

It’s pretty clear that they look after their players as well, as they’re only one of the only online casinos to offer 24/7 phone support.

You can use this if you run into any issues with the banking, for example. The payment situation here is pretty reasonable, with both Interac and Bitcoin available for one day payouts. However, actually placing deposits might take some getting used to as the website itself is a bit dated.

Final Online Casino Rating:

4.9 / 5.0

Our online casino review found the best welcome bonus out there to be that of Lucky Red Casino. But that’s hardly the only reason to check out this site.

4. Slots.lv – Best Reviewed Online Casino for Fast Payouts

Pros Features several must-drop jackpots

$3,000 and 30 FS welcome bonus

Rewarding loyalty club

300+ online slots

1-hour crypto payouts Cons Fewer bonuses than other sites

Lacks phone support

Some of the highest payout casino games in the world can be played at Slots.lv. The choice of progressive jackpot slots at this site is pretty excellent, and the withdrawal speed is equally impressive.

Choice of Casino Games:

4.85 / 5.0

The standout part of the Slots.lv games catalog is that it features many Hot Drop Jackpots, which are essentially jackpots that are guaranteed to hit. These are divided into hourly, daily, and epic jackpots.

Microgaming has also put forward a bunch of their other best slots, so you don’t have to go for the mega jackpots to get an immersive gameplay experience.

As we highlighted in our Slots.lv casino review, we’re also fans of the inclusion of a handful of specialty games, such as Limbo XY, Plinko Rush, and Tower X.

The one thing that’s missing from the game selection at Slots.lv is some live poker. That really would’ve taken things to the next level.

Casino Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv is currently offering everyone who signs up a 200% matched deposit of up to $3,000, and you’ll get 30 free slot game spins thrown in, too.

It’s another generous offer that still comes with reasonable wagering requirements.

This site isn’t the best for ongoing offers, but crypto players might want to check out the ‘Crypto Club.’ It entitles everyone to two 100% up to $250 matched deposits per week when paying with Bitcoin, etc.

There’s also the MySlots Rewards program, which enables players to pick up extra bonuses (plus perks like faster payouts) as they rise through the levels the more they play on the site.

Reputation & Other Features:

4.9 / 5.0

Slots.lv has just passed its 10th birthday, having been formed back in 2013. So, it’s had plenty of time to gain a reputation itself, and it’s put that to good use, picking up a ton of great internet casino reviews across the web.

Players can get paid out at Slots.lv with VISA and Mastercard as well as six cryptocurrencies (i.e., Litecoin and Bitcoin SV). Best of all, players can use the cryptos to access fast online casino payouts, with most processed in less than an hour.

Final Online Casino Rating:

4.85 / 5.0

Players at Slots.lv can look forward to high payouts and fast withdrawal processing, and that’s going to be appealing for a lot of players.

5. Ignition – Top Live Dealer Games of All Best Rated Online Casino Sites

Pros $3,000 new customer offer

Tens of specialty games

Exception poker cash games and tourneys

Lower bonus wagering requirements

Over 40 live casino games Cons Must use MatchPay to deposit with e-wallets

Fewer slots overall

Anyone who likes to enjoy the more social aspect of live online casino gambling should check out Ignition.

Their curation of live casino games and their actual live poker rooms are amongst the best in the industry.

Choice of Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

Perhaps the most impressive thing about ignition as a whole is their live poker arrangement. The site is home to one of the most visually impressive and fun to play live poker rooms, that’s also packed with tournaments to add an extra level of excitement.

If you’d rather avoid poker, there are still tons of live games to choose from. There are over 40 more options, spanning blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more.

Another highlight here is the specialty games, many of which are crash titles such as Plinko Rush and HelicopterX. A few more slots wouldn’t have gone amiss, though.

Casino Bonuses:

4.85 / 5.0

New players at Ignition can get two 150% up to $1,500 bonuses when they first sign up and deposit with crypto. So you can grab up to a $3,000 sign-up bonus from this package.

Or, you can use fiat currency to get two lots of 100% up to $1,000 instead.

The first matched deposit for both of these offers can be used for the site’s standard casino games, but the second is specifically for live poker. And that’s not a bad thing, considering how good live poker is here.

The most impressive thing about this welcome bonus is the low wagering requirements. They’re only 25x, so it’s going to be a lot easier to get hold of your winnings here.

That being said, there isn’t a lot more for players to get their hands on after this. The ‘Weekly Boost’ and ‘Ignition Rewards’ can keep players topped up, but we’d have preferred to have seen some more reload offers.

Reputation & Other Features:

4.75 / 5.0

Ignition is the slightly newer sister site to Slots.lv, formed three years later in 2016. But that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in experience. The site has used the lessons learned from its family of online casino sites to quickly become one of the most popular picks out there.

The choice of payment methods is a little limited here as there are no eWallets, though you can bypass this by using MatchPay. However, you can get paid out quickly with crypto. There are six cryptocurrencies to cash out with, and the processing time is usually a couple of hours.

Final Online Casino Rating:

4.8 / 5.0

The final position in our top five online casino reviews goes to Ignition, thanks to its elite array of live casino options.

Key Factors and Benchmarks of Our Reviews of Online Casinos

Choice of Casino Games

In order to have a chance of receiving a top online casino review score, a site must have plenty of online casino games to choose from. It’s important to see plenty of slots, table games (both in live and non-live forms), specialty games, and more.

Casino Bonuses

The best casino reviews wouldn’t be complete without a look at the bonuses each online casino has to offer. We’re always on the lookout for a generous welcome bonus and ideally a few extra promotions that will help keep the bonus cash and free spins coming.

Reputation & Other Features

We only want to see honest online casinos, so we’ve been making sure that other players have had good things to say about each of our top picks. For this category, we’re also considering other factors such as payout speed, mobile compatibility, and banking options.

Why Is Slots of Vegas the Best Rated Online Casino?

We put all of our top picks through a thorough casino review process to find out which was the best, and Slots of Vegas came out on top.

Here’s a look at how it attained the best online casino review score:

Highly Trusted Online Casino: Slots of Vegas is one of the most reputable online casinos, having won various awards for its efforts over the years. And it’s been in the game for some 20 years, so it’s certainly been doing a few things right to last that long.

Slots of Vegas is one of the most reputable online casinos, having won various awards for its efforts over the years. And it’s been in the game for some 20 years, so it’s certainly been doing a few things right to last that long. Great Bonuses: There’s a massive $2,500 welcome bonus available to all new Slots of Vegas users, and plenty of extra offers are available for all players at all times. The free spins and deposit offers keep flowing there.

There’s a massive $2,500 welcome bonus available to all new Slots of Vegas users, and plenty of extra offers are available for all players at all times. The free spins and deposit offers keep flowing there. Award-Winning Games: Slots of Vegas has won awards for its impressive selection of certain types of games, so it’s no surprise that people sign up here and stick around to play the most popular casino games.

Slots of Vegas has won awards for its impressive selection of certain types of games, so it’s no surprise that people sign up here and stick around to play the most popular casino games. Excellent Support: If you ever find yourself needing some help, you’ll be able to get it around the clock at the touch of a button at Slots of Vegas.

Why Should I Use Top-Rated Online Casinos?

After conducting our online gambling reviews, it became clear that prioritizing highly rated and reputable sites is better than going for unproven platforms. Here are a couple of reasons why:

Better Bonuses: New players at online casinos will be likely to get matched deposits, free spins, and more when they sign up for a new site.

More Games: Simply put, there are a heck of a lot more games available online than there are in any brick-and-mortar casinos or unregulated sites.

24/7 Access: The best online casinos guarantee constant availability, so you can play casino games online all night long if you so wish.

Online Casino Reviews – FAQ

What’s the Best Reviewed Online Casino?

Many of the best online casino reviews have placed Slots of Vegas above the competition, with players praising the site’s bonuses and game variety.

What Payment Methods Can I Use at Online Casinos?

Online casino payment methods vary from site to site but could include credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, as well as checks, vouchers, and bank transfers.

For more information, check our guide to Visa casino sites.

Are Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, most online casinos are safe and secure, just as long as they are licensed and regulated.

Still, it’s best to read online casino reviews about each site before you sign up just to make sure.

Quick Comparison of the 5 Best Reviewed Online Casinos

Let’s remind ourselves of the best rated online casinos before we wrap up, and importantly, remember what we can get as bonuses when we sign up.

Slots of Vegas: The best online casino review out there is for Slots of Vegas. There are various reasons for this, and one of the key ones is the 250% up to $2,500 welcome bonus that also comes with 50 free spins when you use the code WILD250.

Super Slots: There are over 700 slot games to play over at Super Slots, and a lot of bonus funds to play them with. You can get up to $6,000 as a new player by using the codes SS250 and SS100.

Lucky Red Casino: Many online casino reviews concur that the best welcome bonus available is at Lucky Red Casino. You can get 400% up to $4,000 by using the code LUCKYRED400 and an extra $75 free chip by paying with crypto.

Slots.lv: There are plenty of high-payout games available at Slots.lv, particularly with the impressive progressive jackpot slots. You can get the best out of the games with the 200% up to $3,000 and 30 free spins welcome bonus.

Ignition: The live games at Ignition are the best, boasting impressive online casino rating scores. Check them out and get a $3,000 casino + poker bonus when you sign up.

Fun Fact: Slots of Vegas also ranks as one of the top Virginia online casinos.

How to Join a Top Rated Online Casino

Now that you know our online casino ratings, you may well have an idea of which casino site to sign up with. So here’s how to get started.

1. Pick a Casino Site

Choose from one of the top 10 casino reviews (we recommend Slots of Vegas).

Head over to the website.

Fill out the form using the Sign Up button.

2. Validate Your Info

Verify your email address via the link.

Enter the code sent out via SMS.

Upload any documents required.

3. Deposit

Go to the cashier.

Choose a payment method.

Enter an amount and transact.

4. Use the Bonus

Play casino games online using the bonus.

Meet the wagering requirements.

Must-Know Tips from Online Casino Reviewers

Only Play at Reputable Casinos: Reviews are a great way to find out if an online casino is well reputed or not. That’s one of the key reasons to read them! It’s not worth signing up for any non-reputed casinos when there are so many high-quality, popular options out there.

Grab All the Bonuses: There’s really nothing stopping you from signing up for all 10 of the online casinos we reviewed today, or at least a few of them. That way, you can get plenty of top casino bonuses while you shop around to work out which of the sites suits you best.

Try Some Free Games: Free casino games are the best way to practice something new if you feel you need to do that before you play for real money. You can do this through some online casinos, like Slots of Vegas, or through the websites of the game developers a lot of the time.

Look at Player Casino Feedback: When we review online casinos, we ensure that other players have had good experiences. This is a great way to spot any red flags about a casino that you might have otherwise missed.

Set Deposit Limits: Even if you feel like you’re totally in control of your online gambling, it’s never a bad idea to set up deposit limits at the casinos themselves when you can. It’s an excellent way to manage your bankroll by ensuring you never spend more than you can afford.

Practice Responsible Real Money Gambling at All Times: The most important piece of advice we can give is to be responsible with your time and money when carrying out online gambling activities. In addition to deposit limits, consider setting up cool-offs and reaching out to helplines if you ever think things are getting out of hand.

Ready to Play at the Best Rated Online Casino Sites?

Checking out reviews helps players find out what the best online casinos really are, and that’s why we put together our list of the top 10 casino reviews today.

We reviewed tons of online casinos and rated them for their choice of their games, the generosity of their bonuses, the speed of their payouts, and some other crucial factors. Ultimately, the site that came out on top was Slots of Vegas.

But only just. In fact, one of the other online casinos we reviewed might well be better suited to your own playing style. That’s why we recommend taking the time to check out a few of them. There are some great bonuses to grab while you do that, after all.

Have fun, and remember to gamble online responsibly at all times.

