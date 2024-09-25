Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Bovada is a household name for sports betting, poker, and casino games – but it’s not uncommon for players to want to try something fresh yet similar.

So, whether you used to bet on sports or play casino games – we’ve lined up the best sites like Bovada that offer the same gambling options and some bigger bonuses on top.

All said and done, we chose BetOnline as the #1 Bovada alternative that excels with early betting lines, daily offers, and fast payouts.

That said, we’ll look at more betting sites and online casinos like Bovada. Each works well as a solid alternative, but which one is right for you?

Let’s find out.

Sites Like Bovada

🥇 Best overall BetOnline 💸 Top alternative for casino games Slots of Vegas 🔝 Recommended for live betting BetWhale 📱 Great mobile performance EveryGame 🚀 Similar crypto-friendly features SportsBetting.ag 🎮 Top-rated for eSports Wild.io 💎 Excellent VIP program MyBookie 🏈 Competitive NFL betting odds Thunderpick 💰 $6,000 referral bonuses BetUS

Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live.

Ready to find what the best sites like Bovada have to offer? First, let’s see what makes Bovada so great.

1. BetOnline – Best Site Like Bovada Overall

Pros 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Betting contests with huge prize pools

Early lines

Teaser bets available

High bet limits Cons Can’t withdraw via credit card

No alternative lines

Coming hot on the heels behind Bovada is another reputable betting site that’s been around for more than 20 years – BetOnline.

Here, you can enter daily and weekly betting contests for huge cash prizes while taking advantage of early betting lines and claiming a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting:

4.8 / 5.0

BetOnline releases its lines earlier than Bovada, which gives you enough time to weigh up your options before the prices change. The only disappointment is that alternative lines aren’t offered here.

On the flip side, you can place teaser bets and if bets, as well as same game parlays.

There are over 20 sports covered in total. You can bet on the NBA, MLB, NFL, college football, and tennis. eSports are also covered superbly.

Bonuses and Promotions:



4.85 / 5.0

If you’re a new player and want to unlock the 50% up to $250 free bet bonus, you’ll need to deposit at least $50. The promo code for this is “FREE250.”

It’s a shame that BetOnline discontinued their 25% reload bonuses. However, you can still grab a $50 risk-free player prop bet, a $50 risks-free live bet, and daily odds boosts.

Betting contests, meanwhile, include a $10,000 Copa America Predictor, a $10,000 Stanley Cup Final Pick’em, and many other predictor and handicapping contests. Some charge an entrance fee, but many are free.

Payment Methods:



4.75 / 5.0

BetOnline lets you add money to your account via cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, Person to Person, bank transfer and money order. However, you can’t withdraw funds via credit or debit cards.

Same day payouts are available but some options – such as Person to Person – have high minimum withdrawals.

Ultimately, for the best experience at BetOnline, crypto withdrawals are recommended.

User Experience:

5 / 5.0

The sportsbook does all it can to turbocharge the UX, as evident in most BetOnline reviews you can read online. There’s a Mega Parlay tool that raises the game for parlay betting, as well as a sophisticated Props Builder tool.

Early cashout is available on specific betting markets, letting you settle a bet before the outcome is decided.

Customer support is 24/7, and you can reach the team via live chat, email, or telephone.

2. Slots of Vegas – Best Bovada Alternative for Casino Games

Pros $2,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins for new player

250+ casino games

Award-winning live casino

50% weekly cashback Cons No sports betting section

Significant deposit fees

While Slots of Vegas doesn’t offer sports betting opportunities, it’s a solid alternative to Bovada for casino gaming.

You can play more than 250 casino games, grab a $2,500 welcome bonus, and claim 50 free spins at one of the safest online casinos around.

Online Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

Contrary to its name, Slots of Vegas doesn’t just excel when it comes to slot games. It’s won awards for its live dealer casino, and it’s also won awards for having the biggest jackpots.

Naturally, it’s got lots of slot games, too, including classics like Achilles and brand new titles.

You can play table games and card games here, as well as craps, live games, and those aforementioned jackpot games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.75 / 5.0

A $2,500 welcome bonus awaits new customers at Slots of Vegas. You need to enter the code “WILD250” to claim it, and you’ll also be given 50 free spins to be used on slots.

50% worth of cashback is then available each week depending on how much you play, while free spins are also up for grabs on the weekly.

There’s also a VIP program here; you’ll find exclusive offers.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

We’d like to have seen a bit more variety on this front, with Slot of Vegas only supporting a handful of regular banking options.

You can add funds to your account via VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover, but eWallets and bank transfers are missing.

Moreover, regular payment methods come with a 3-10% charge on all transactions. Cryptocurrencies are available, and the minimum deposit for all options is $30.

User Experience:

4.85 / 5.0

Reverse withdrawals are extremely useful at Slots of Vegas if you change your mind about a payout. Live chat is available 24/7, though email and telephone support aren’t offered.

There’s an informative blog on the site which covers all the basics of online gambling. It also gives useful information on the most popular games so that you can get used to the rules.

3. BetWhale – Best Live Betting Features of all Sportsbooks like Bovada

Pros 125% up to $1,250 welcome bonus

Accurate in-play odds

50% deposit boosts

Loyalty program

High bet limits Cons High minimum withdrawal

Limited payout options

BetWhale is a solid choice if you want to bet on live sports and want to try somewhere other than Bovada. You can bet in play on over 25 sports, choose from a variety of in-play markets, and get started with a 125% welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting:

4.8 / 5.0

BetWhale offers live markets around the clock. It covers American sports as well as worldwide leagues and competitions, such as Challenger tennis events.

Accurate odds are updated by the second on the moneyline, totals, and handicap markets, and you can also choose from props bets like “odds/even goals.”

Pre-game betting is also available. Bet limits are high, and BetWhale covers eSports in-depth as well as regular sports.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.75 / 5.0

A 125% welcome bonus is one of the biggest sign-up offers at sites like Bovada. This is worth $1,250. You need to deposit at least $50 to claim it.

Then, if you deposit another $50 anytime during the week and go on a winning streak, you need to enter the code “WINSTREAK” to unlock a boosted bonus.

Cashback is also available, but only once you enter the loyalty program.

Payment Method:



4.7 / 5.0

BetWhale supports credit and debit cards, PayPal, NeoSurf, Flexepin, and cryptocurrencies for deposits. The minimum deposit is $10 for NeoSurf and $30 for credit and debit cards – and there is no max deposit for crypto.

However, a high $150 minimum withdrawal for all options could be a sticking point for some players.

It’s also worth noting that credit cards, debit cards, and bank wire are the only regular payout options.

User Experience:

4.7 / 5.0

There’s a responsible gaming section on BetWhale’s website, but we’d like to see safer gambling tools, such as deposit and loss limits. Instead, you can self-exclude, but you can’t set your own limits.

Customer service is available via email and telephone support but it isn’t 24/7.

4. EveryGame – Best Sports Betting Site Like Bovada for Mobile

Pros 50% up to $500 welcome bonus

Excellent mobile experience

Combo bets available

Parlay boosts

Telephone support Cons Can’t withdraw via credit card

No VIP program

EveryGame rivals Bovada when it comes to mobile betting and is our top choice for anyone who wants to place their bets on the move.

You can claim a 50% up to $200 bonus offer and claim parlay boosts and regular free bets.

Online Sports Betting:

4.75 / 5.0

EveryGame lists its top sports as soccer, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, and golf. However, it covers more than 15 sports excellently, including the NFL, motor sports, and even non-sporting events like politics.

It excels with its combo bets. For example, in a soccer game, you can bet on a team to win and on the over/under total goal.

You can also choose from a good range of props bets, such as correct set scores in a tennis match. EveryGame also offers plenty of futures bets on all the top sports.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.65 / 5.0

To claim EveryGame’s 50% up to $500 welcome bonus, you need to enter the promo code “WELCOME500” when prompted. And while it’s not the biggest offer of its kind, low 8x wagering requirements will suit everyone.

What’s more, EveryGame is very good at rewarding regular bettors. You can claim 50% deposit bonuses on major sporting events like the Copa America, as well as claim parlay boosts and free bets.

EveryGame also hosts challenges, such as a $5k tennis challenge that gives you the chance to turn your expert knowledge into cash prizes.

Payment Methods:

4.6 / 5.0

We have to give EveryGame full marks for their varied selection of deposit methods, which includes credit and debit cards, BetterEFT, Payz, NeoSurf, instant bank wire transfer, PaySafeCard and cryptocurrencies.

However, their slender selection of withdrawal methods might frustrate some players. You can’t process a payout via credit cards or debit cards. You can play with Bitcoin, although it’s the only available crypto.

Low min deposits ($5 for PaySafeCard) are plus points, while most withdrawals are processed within 2-3 days.

User Experience:

4.75 / 5.0

The EveryGame mobile betting experience is second to none. You can browse the markets and place your bets on your mobile browser, as well as cashout whenever you want.

You can also access EveryGame on your desktop computer, and take advantage of the same features, which include a “Hottest Bets” feature that lets you quickly add pre-selected bets to your bet slip.

Customer support is 24/7 and can be reached via live chat, email and telephone.

How We Chose the Best Bovada Alternatives

There are a lot of new online casinos and betting sites similar to Bovada to choose from. So, we had to implement strict ranking criteria to ensure we were able to create a top 10 list of the very best gambling sites:

Betting Markets & Odds

All the online sportsbooks in this review guide offer competitive odds on all the same sports as Bovada, from major sports leagues to niche sports. You can also choose from a wide variety of markets, including the moneyline, the totals and the spread. Prop bets are available, too.

Bonuses and Promotions

We added online gambling sites that offer a good mix of the best casino bonuses, including welcome bonuses, cashback and loyalty programs. Wagering requirements are fair and all offers are easy to claim.

Payment Methods

Just like Bovada, the online gaming sites in this list accept banking options that most players will recognize, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers and others. Deposit limits will suit most sports bettors and payouts are reliable and secure.

User Experience

Lastly, the UX of all the betting options that made the top 10 is exemplary, with each gambling site scoring well in helpful customer service, mobile friendliness, and overall usability.

What Makes Bovada a Top Online Sportsbook? Brief Review

Pros 75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Reduced juice

Props Builder tool

200% referral bonus

24/7 customer service Cons No reload bonus

Late lines

Bovada is considered to be one of the best sports betting sites, combining sports wagering with online casino games to great effect.

You’ll find reduced juice odds, you’ll be rewarded with loyalty points each time you bet, and you can opt-in to a $750 welcome bonus straight off the bet.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

Whether you want to place moneyline bets on soccer, spread bets on the NFL, or futures bets on the NBA, Bovada offers everything and anything.

There are many team and player props to choose from for all the top sporting events, such as who’ll score a touchdown in an NFL game or how many aces a tennis player might rack up in a US Open match.

Alternative lines are available. And because this is a reduced juice betting site, you’re always guaranteed the best odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada will match your first deposit by 75%. You need to deposit at least $20 to trigger the welcome bonus – worth up to $750 – and opt-in during the registration process.

Then, anytime you refer a sports-loving buddy to the site, you could earn as much as $275 in referral bonuses.

There are no reload bonuses here, but Bovada has a Parlay Booster, and there’s also a rewards program where you can eventually exchange all your loyalty points for cash or bonus funds.

Payment Method: 4.9/5

We came close to giving Bovada a maximum score for this one, due to the fact that they make the deposit and withdrawal processes so easy. Your banking options include credit and debit cards, Voucher, Zelle and MatchPay, the latter of which can be used to make PayPal transactions.

Bovada also accepts a host of cryptocurrencies, fast payouts are available and the minimum deposit is just $20.

The only issue is that, while all first deposits are free, Bovada imposes a minor charge on subsequent transactions (barring crypto).

User Experience: 5/5

Bovada’s interface is like no other when it comes to combining a sportsbook with an online casino.

It is the most complete sports betting site there is, thanks mainly to its adoption of forward-thinking betting tools. Here, you’ll find the best Props Builder around, which can be used on sports like the MLB and the NFL.

You can also request your own bet via the unique “RequestYaOwnWager” feature, and early cashout is available on some markets, including parlays.

Customer support is 24/7.

Why Should You Use Sites Like Bovada?

Whether you join Bovada or Bovada competitor sites, there are plenty of reasons to ditch land-based sportsbooks and bet online:

Online Sportsbooks are Safe : As long as you join licensed and regulated betting sites like Bovada, you can be sure that you’ll be betting on sports in a safe and secure environment.

: As long as you join licensed and regulated betting sites like Bovada, you can be sure that you’ll be betting on sports in a safe and secure environment. It’s Convenient : Not only are the best online sportsbooks open for business 24/7, but you can access them wherever you are. If the mood takes you late at night or in the afternoon, you can log in to your account and check the markets.

: Not only are the best online sportsbooks open for business 24/7, but you can access them wherever you are. If the mood takes you late at night or in the afternoon, you can log in to your account and check the markets. Best Odds: Even if there’s a time when Bovada isn’t offering the best price, you can compare their odds to sites similar to Bovada so that you’re always guaranteed to find the best odds that day.

Best Sites Like Bovada – FAQs

Comparison of the Best Websites Like Bovada

BetOnline: Best Bovada sister site that hosts daily and weekly betting contests with huge cash prizes. Get a $250 free bet bonus and a $50 risk-free player prop bet.

Slots of Vegas: Recommended real money online casinos like Bovada. Play 250+ games, including live casino games and slots, and enjoy up to 50% weekly cashback.

BetWhale: Accurate live betting odds and high bet limits make this the top Bovada alternative for in-play betting. Get started with a 125% welcome bonus plus regular 50% deposit boosts.

EveryGame: Best mobile alternative to Bovada sportsbook. User-friendly interface, combo bets available, parlay boosts, and a $500 welcome offer.

How to Get Started at Top Sites Similar to Bovada

The sign-up process at Bovada is largely the same as anywhere else. If you’ve never registered at an online sportsbook before, here’s how to join our top pick in 4 quick steps:

Step 1: Start Your Registration

Head to Bovada’s website.

Click the red “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2: Complete the Form

You only need to complete one form at Bovada.

The details you’ll be asked for are your full name, email address, and password.

Agree to the T&Cs at the end of the form.

Step 3: Check your Email

Check your inbox for a message from Bovada

Click the verification link to launch your account.

Step 4: Make a Deposit and Claim the Bonus

Enter the cashier section of your new Bovada account.

Deposit at least $20 to trigger the 75% welcome bonus.

Start betting on sports.

Tips & Tricks for Using the Top Bovada Alternatives

Whether you bet at Bovada or Bovada sister sites, there are strategies you can implement to raise your sports betting game:

Join Multiple Betting Sites Like Bovada

All the best sportsbooks like Bovada are free to join, and they all have different strengths. By signing up for different ones, you’ll be able to compare their odds each time you want to bet, as well as explore different markets.

Claim the First Deposit Bonus

Whichever sportsbook you join, the first thing you can do is opt-in to the welcome bonus, which is usually a matched deposit offer. You just need to meet the minimum deposit requirement, and you’re then free to bet on sports with bonus funds.

Join the Loyalty Programs

Many sports betting sites like Bovada have loyalty programs worth joining. You’ll earn tasty perks and promos, including cashback and reload bonuses.

Refer Your Friends

An easy way to get more bonus cash is by referring your buddies to whichever sportsbooks you join. Bovada, BetUS, and BetOnline all have referral bonuses that don’t come at any cost to you regarding wagering requirements.

Set a Bankroll

A bankroll isn’t completely essential, but it’s a good way of helping you to stay in control of your betting. It means you can see how much you’ve got to work with and allows you to set a staking strategy that prevents you from going bust too soon.

Still Looking for the Best Sites Like Bovada?

These are the best online casinos and websites like Bovada. Each site lets you bet on all your favorite sports in a safe and secure atmosphere, scoring 5/5 for reputation.

To reiterate: BetOnline emerged as the top Bovada alternative. You can sign-up today and instantly grab a $250 welcome offer and enjoy other similar bonuses to Bovada.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to gamble responsibly and to have fun.

