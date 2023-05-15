Gun Interactive Unveils Immersive Prequel to the Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre

KEY TAKEAWAYS Gun Interactive is developing an asymmetrical horror game based on Tobe Hooper's 1974 film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, aiming to capture the terror and discomfort of the original. The development team conducted extensive research in rural Texas to ensure authenticity, including photographing locations and studying sounds and wildlife. The game focuses on suggestive terror rather than overt gore, staying true to the film's spirit and emphasizing the players' imagination to amplify the horror. The game features a 3v4 setup, allowing players to choose from a cast of unique Family members and Victims, each with their own abilities. The game serves as a prequel to the original film, introducing a new group of teenagers searching for a missing friend and aiming to provide individualized experiences for each victim. Gun Interactive has launched a Lo-Fi Leatherface YouTube channel for promotional purposes, featuring the game's iconic character. The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, starting from August 18, with Xbox Game Pass subscribers having access from day one.

Gun Interactive, the game developer, is on a quest to recreate the horrifying world of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The upcoming asymmetrical horror game, named after the film, aims to encapsulate the unique mix of terror, beauty, and discomfort that defined the original slasher masterpiece. The release is scheduled for August 18.

Behind the Scenes: Recreating Texas

The development team has undertaken meticulous research to ensure authenticity.

They ventured into rural Texas towns, snapping over 10,000 photos to reference while establishing the game’s locations.

The team studied the sounds, insects, flora, and fauna present in Texas during the specific month the game takes place.

Their commitment even extended to verifying the migratory patterns of local songbirds to ensure ambient sound accuracy.

Gun Interactive’s CEO and Art and Audio Director, Wes Keltner, emphasizes the importance of this painstaking attention to detail.

For the developers, any deviation from reality could disrupt the immersive world they’ve spent three years crafting.

The objective is to allow players to fully immerse themselves in the horror world of Texas Chain Saw, where every sound, plant, and drop of blood contributes to the overall experience.

Subtle Horror: The Essence of Texas Chain Saw

Staying true to the film’s spirit, Gun’s game won’t rely heavily on overt gore.

Instead, the focus is on suggestive terror that leaves much to the player’s imagination, similar to how the film leveraged viewer’s imagination to amplify the horror.

However, the game will feature slightly more gore compared to the film, as a concession to the different medium.

A New Twist on Asymmetrical Horror

The game maintains the ensemble cast format of the film, translating it into an asymmetrical survival horror setting.

The game features a 3v4 setup, allowing players to choose from five Family members and five Victims, each with unique abilities.

The unpredictability and spontaneity of the gameplay aim to evoke genuine, spontaneous fear, boosting the tension and the gameplay experience.

Unlike its contemporaries in the asymmetrical horror genre, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game emphasizes the human element of its antagonists.

Players controlling the killers aren’t playing monsters, but damaged humans with relationships and dialogue.

The company is also preparing for the upcoming Technical Test for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, scheduled to start on May 25.

Not a Remake, But a Prequel

The game’s narrative diverges slightly from the original film, serving as a prequel. It introduces a new group of teenagers who purposefully venture into the horrifying situation while searching for a missing friend.

This deviation from the original film’s storyline means there’s no definitive “final girl,” a trope often associated with the slasher genre.

Instead, the game seeks to individualize each victim’s experience.

Keltner explains that their goal is for each player to feel like they’ve experienced their own personal version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, regardless of their character’s survival.

Lo-Fi Leatherface: A Unique Promotional Approach

In a unique promotional move, Gun Interactive has launched a Lo-Fi Leatherface YouTube channel.

It features the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface from the game, cutting meat to lo-fi beats. The channel offers a live chat for fans to discuss the upcoming game.

Fans are encouraged to wishlist the game on Steam to receive updates about the Technical Test and the game’s launch.

Cross-platform Availability

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam starting August 18th.

In addition to being available for purchase, the game will also be included on Xbox Game Pass from day one, providing an accessible option for subscribers of the service.

As the launch date draws closer, the anticipation for this unique gaming experience, crafted with a reverential dedication to its cinematic origins, continues to grow.

Fans of the original film and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to step into the unsettling world of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.