Lunar Flashlight Mission Faces Challenges, Aims for Revised Orbit

For almost five months, NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission teams have been working tirelessly to activate the satellite’s thrusters and guide it to the correct orbital path around the Moon.
One of the thrusters has recently shown some improvement, and the teams are now focusing on optimizing the remaining three.
The Lunar Flashlight’s operations team has created a new strategy to help the satellite’s propulsion system function better.
This strategy, which involves pushing the fuel pump pressure past its operational limits while controlling the system’s valves, aims to clear blockages in the thruster’s fuel lines, enabling the spacecraft to produce sufficient thrust for its lunar flybys.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Georgia Tech, and the space agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have been working together on this new approach.
The team’s recent efforts have seen limited success, with the remaining thrusters producing higher thrust levels inconsistently.
The cubesat needs more consistent thrust in the next few days to reach its revised orbit.
The Lunar Flashlight was initially intended to enter a near-rectilinear halo orbit around the Moon.
However, due to its thruster issues, NASA has devised an alternative plan to place the probe in a high Earth orbit.
This adjustment will allow the cubesat to scan the Moon’s south polar regions once per month instead of once per week, as initially planned.
The Lunar Flashlight is currently over half a million miles away from Earth and is looping back toward our planet.
The mission team is striving to guide the spacecraft into a trajectory that will enable it to enter the required Earth-Moon orbit.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Georgia Tech, and the space agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have been working together on this new approach.
The Lunar Flashlight is designed to project infrared light onto the Moon’s permanently shadowed regions to detect hidden ice water reservoirs near the lunar South Pole.
The small spacecraft employs a new kind of propulsion system as a technology demonstration in space, which inherently carries some risk for the mission.
NASA acknowledges that technology demonstrations are high-risk, high-reward ventures intended to advance space technology frontiers.
The lessons learned from these challenges will inform and improve future missions that employ this technology.
NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley supports the Lunar Flashlight mission through the Small Spacecraft Technology program, which falls under the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.
As the Lunar Flashlight mission continues to address its propulsion system issues, the other onboard systems are performing well.
Pennsylvania’s Mon Valley, once a hub of American steel production, has seen a steady decline in steel-related employment over……
NASA’s innovative ShadowCam, fastened to the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, has been diligently capturing intricate images of the Moon’s……
At his home in Snohomish County, Washington, 77-year-old Matthew Warbonnet reflects on his childhood experiences at the Catholic-run, federally-funded……