The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Crowned Best Video Game of All Time Ahead of Tears of the Kingdom Release

Just a day before the eagerly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch, its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, achieved a remarkable milestone.
The 2017 Nintendo Switch launch title was recognized as the best video game of all time, a distinction drawn from the perspectives of a host of industry experts.
Breath of the Wild, with its freeform approach to exploration, combat, and puzzles, has left an indelible impact on the gaming landscape.
Its innovative approach revolutionized how players perceived open-world experiences, giving them a sense of authority over their discoveries and adventures.
Six years post-release, players continue to uncover secrets and novel ways to solve the game’s puzzles, underlining its enduring appeal and rich gameplay.
The game broke away from conventional constraints, creating a world where the word “can’t” rarely surfaced in players’ dialogues.
Whether it was ascending the heights of the Temple of Time or plunging into the depths of Hyrule, Breath of the Wild gave players the liberty to choose their paths, adding to its charm and replayability.
The accolade came as part of a list published by GQ, featuring 100 of the best video games of all time.
The list was meticulously curated with inputs from 300 experts, including video game developers, journalists, and influencers, who each submitted a top 10 of their personal favorite games.
The ranking considered a whopping 652 games, with Breath of the Wild not only garnering the most votes but also securing the most number one spots.
The top 10 list boasted an array of games spanning different genres and years, with Breath of the Wild being followed by The Last of Us, Tetris, Bloodborne, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mass Effect 2, Metal Gear Solid, Portal 2, Dark Souls, and Half-Life 2.
The ranking broke away from the traditional norm, with a surprising mix of new and old games, blockbusters, and indies from around the world.
Now, all eyes are on Tears of the Kingdom, which was released yesterday.
Will it be able to meet or perhaps even surpass the high bar set by its predecessor?
Only time will tell whether the new Zelda game will dethrone Breath of the Wild as the best video game in the hearts and minds of players and industry professionals.
Regardless of the outcome, one thing remains certain – with the advent of Tears of the Kingdom, Ganon’s design has taken a significant leap forward, making it one of the most impressive character glow-ups of the decade.
As fans around the world delve into the new adventures awaiting in Tears of the Kingdom, the legacy of Breath of the Wild continues to resonate, its influence evident in the ongoing evolution of video game design and storytelling.
