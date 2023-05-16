Yayoi Kusama’s Grand Return to New York

Celebrated artist Yayoi Kusama has, once again, made her mark in New York City with her largest exhibition in years at the David Zwirner gallery.
The show, which opened in May and runs until mid-July, has become a hotspot for art enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.
The Japanese artist, whose career spans several decades, is known for her instantly recognizable work.
Her unique artistic style has placed her in the ranks of globally renowned artists such as Picasso, Pollock, Warhol, and Basquiat.
Kusama’s work, especially her iconic “Infinity Rooms,” has consistently drawn large crowds, leading to queues that wrap around blocks for a glimpse of her immersive art.
The exhibition, titled “I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” is a testament to Kusama’s evolution as an artist.
Despite being in her mid-90s, Kusama continues to push boundaries, demonstrating her enduring relevance in the art world.
The exhibition presents a pared-down aesthetic, echoing the minimalism that characterized her early work upon her arrival in New York in the late 1950s.
The gallery space on West 19th Street in Chelsea is split across three connected spaces, hosting a collection of Kusama’s latest works.
These include her familiar spotted pumpkins, whimsical floral sculptures, a new series of paintings, and, of course, an “Infinity Room.”
As visitors approach the gallery, the first thing they see are three large floral sculptures. These brightly hued, multi-layered creations remind the viewer that spring is in full swing and summer is on the horizon.
Kusama’s painting practice, too, is highlighted in this exhibition. A suite of 35 new paintings titled “EVERY DAY I PRAY FOR LOVE,” dating from 2021 to 2022, showcases a less precise but more relaxed and expressive style.
One of these, a vibrant contrast of light blue and orange, invites viewers to appreciate the work’s deliberate “messiness” and afterimages.
The highlight of the exhibition is the latest “Infinity Room,” named “Dreaming of Earth’s Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love.”
Unlike its predecessors, this installation is bathed in natural light, creating a contemplative space that encourages introspection.
It features various circular cutouts in an array of colors, and while it is less crowded than her previous installations, it still creates the sensation of infinite space.
The last room houses three towering pumpkin sculptures, each reaching over 11 feet. Titled “Aspiring to Pumpkin’s Love, the Love in My Heart,” the sculptures seem to undulate, giving the impression of being frozen in time.
These sculptures, despite their massive size, carry an inherent lightness and joy, offering a stark contrast to the traditional weight associated with monumental sculptures.
This shift from the ‘all-overness’ of Kusama’s previous work to a more restrained, transcendent style signals a new phase in her artistic journey.
Kusama’s spirit resonates not only through her artworks but also in her heartfelt message accompanying the show.
Her words, “O Youth of Today, Let Us Sing Together a Song from the Heart of the Universe!” encapsulate her enduring hope and optimism, serving as a beacon of light and inspiration amid turbulent times.
The triumphant return of Yayoi Kusama to New York with this grand exhibition is sure to leave a lasting impact, attracting record-breaking crowds and reinforcing her status as a true visionary and masterful artist.
As her work continues to evolve, Kusama’s artistry remains a testament to the strength of creative expression and its ability to inspire, captivate, and bring people together.
Her innovative approach to art has not only marked her place in the annals of art history but also continually influenced and challenged the conventional boundaries of artistic creation.
Her latest exhibition, “I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” in its resounding success, asserts Kusama’s enduring relevance and her indomitable spirit in the global art scene.
