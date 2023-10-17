Allied Arts is rolling out the cobwebs for its first-ever Haunted Milledgeville exhibit, featuring eerie art, photography, and local haunted histories.

KEY TAKEAWAYS First-ever Haunted Milledgeville exhibit by Allied Arts features a mix of spooky art and photography. Local haunted spots like Central State Hospital and Tate House are among the highlights. Exhibit open from Oct. 5 to Oct. 31, with a special reception on Friday, Oct. 13.

Allied Arts Rolls Out “Haunted Milledgeville”

Kristin Allen, who helps run things at Allied Arts, is super pumped for their new Halloween-themed show. This is the first time they’re doing something like this, and it sounds like it’s going to be a real treat!

Ghostly Places and Local Lore

They’ve been going around town snapping pictures of places that give folks the creeps, like Central State Hospital and Georgia College & State University. Ever been on a ghost tour? Well, the Tate House, a hit stop on those tours, will be in the spotlight too. And let’s not forget about “The Casanova Killer,” a creepy guy from the ’70s, who once passed through Milledgeville. His story will also be told.

“We’re getting a mix of everything, from photos to mixed media art,” says Kristin.

Allied Arts is rolling out the cobwebs for its first-ever Haunted Milledgeville exhibit, featuring eerie art, photography, and local haunted histories.

Calling All Artists: Get Your Spook On!

The clock is ticking for artists who want in. September 28 is the deadline to submit your artwork. And hey, it doesn’t have to be local to Milledgeville. As long as it fits the creepy, Halloween vibe, you’re good to go.

Mark Your Calendars: Exhibit Dates and Special Reception

Come October 5, the exhibit opens its doors, and you can check it out until Halloween. Drop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday to get your fright fix. And guess what? There’s a special party for the exhibit on October 13—yup, Friday the 13th! Feel like dressing up? Go ahead, costumes are totally cool. The shindig will happen at the Marlor House from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kristin and the team have big hopes for this exhibit, and they want to keep doing it in the future. “This isn’t just our exhibit; it’s the community’s. We really hope folks will join in on the fun, both artists and visitors,” she says.