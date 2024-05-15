FF14 Dawntrail, set for release on July 2, 2024, introduces new jobs, a higher level cap, and significant graphical updates in this acclaimed MMORPG.

Early access begins June 28, offering fans a fresh adventure with enhanced visuals and gameplay in the expansive world of Final Fantasy XIV.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FF14 Dawntrail is set to release on July 2, 2024, with early access starting on June 28. The expansion introduces two new jobs, Viper and Pictomancer, and raises the max level cap to 100. A comprehensive graphical update and new gameplay content, including dungeons, trials, and a new playable race, the female Hrothgar, are also part of the expansion.

New Jobs, Playable Race, and More Added to the MMORPG

Final Fantasy XIV (FF14) is gearing up for its next major expansion, Dawntrail, which is set to release on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Early access will begin on Friday, June 28. According to FF14 director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida, the release was delayed by a week to avoid clashing with the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Yoshida announced this during the FF14 Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas, where the Dawntrail expansion was first revealed.

Players have since been eagerly awaiting more details about the expansion’s setting, story, new jobs, and graphics updates.

Dawntrail Release Date and Pre-Order Issues

The FF14 Dawntrail release date is Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Early access starts on June 28. Yoshida initially planned for an earlier release but shifted the date to avoid launching alongside the Elden Ring DLC.

Pre-orders for Dawntrail have gone live. However, players have encountered certain issues, such as failed payments and registration code errors.

At the Tokyo Fan Fest 2024, Yoshida confirmed that the team has an internal release date but will only announce it once they are confident of meeting it, hinting at a summer release.

Dawntrail Trailers Tease New Adventures

The first Dawntrail trailer premiered on July 28, 2023, during the Las Vegas Fan Fest. The upbeat, whimsical teaser suggests a holiday-themed expansion.

The Warrior of Light is seen with Erenville on a sailboat heading to the New World. The trailer also features various Scions of the Seventh Dawn enjoying a break, highlighting a new adventure atmosphere.

Level Cap Increase and New Jobs

The FF14 Dawntrail expansion will raise the level cap to 100, adding ten levels from the previous cap of 90.

This increase affects all combat, crafting, and gathering classes, introducing new skills for each job.

Two new playable jobs are featured in Dawntrail. The first is the Viper, a dual-wielding melee DPS class revealed at the London Fan Fest 2023.

The second is the Pictomancer, a ranged magical DPS unveiled at the Tokyo Fan Fest in January 2024.

During the job announcement, Yoshida teased fans by wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, hinting at the Viper’s theme.

The Pictomancer, originating from Final Fantasy 6, uses a magical brush to paint enemies and allies, offering both offensive and supportive capabilities.

Female Hrothgar Playable Race

Female Hrothgar will be introduced in Dawntrail, following their male counterparts’ debut in the Shadowbringers expansion.

Yoshida said this might be the final new race added to the game. However, with Dawntrail starting a new story arc, he left the possibility open for future additions.

Dawntrail’s Story and Setting

The Dawntrail story focuses on a journey of discovery in the New World of Tural, located west of Eorzea.

The Scions of the Seventh Dawn will travel to Tural’s major hub city, Tuliyollal, and engage in a contest to determine the successor to its ruler, Gulool Ja Ja.

The events will divide the Scions into opposing factions, promising intriguing alliances and rivalries.

Exploring Tural: Diverse Regions and Inhabitants

Tural is a diverse region featuring the city of Tuliyollal and the mountainous Urqopacha.

The latter is home to the Pelupelu, diminutive people known for their entrepreneurship and production of tea, coffee, and mezcal.

Adventurers can also explore the dense forest of Yak T’el, inhabited by Mamool Ja and Hrothgar.

New Gameplay and Graphics Enhancements

Dawntrail will include new dungeons, trials, variant dungeons, an alliance raid, and an eight-player raid.

PvP updates for Crystalline Conflict, Frontline, and Rival Wings are also planned. Yoshida mentioned new deep dungeon plans and a Gold Saucer update.

The expansion will include a graphical update, enhancing the game’s visuals without drastically changing character appearances.

New fashion options, such as dual dye slots and separate glasses slots, will also be introduced.

Get Ready for FF14 Dawntrail!

FF14 Dawntrail is set to bring exciting new adventures, jobs, and stories to Final Fantasy XIV. With the release date just around the corner, now is the perfect time to prepare for the journey ahead.

Whether you’re excited about the new Viper and Pictomancer jobs, the higher level cap, or exploring the vibrant regions of Tural, this expansion promises tons of adventure.

Ensure you’re ready for early access on June 28 and the full release on July 2. Dive into the world of Dawntrail and experience the next chapter of this epic MMORPG.