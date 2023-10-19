Culture
  • search
Culture

Art Events

Art News: MoMA adds Viral Digital Art “Unsupervised” by Refik Anadol

MoMA adds cutting-edge digital art by Refik Anadol and Ian Cheng. Discover how ‘Unsupervised’ and ‘3FACE’ are shaping conversations in the art world.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
MoMA now owns Refik Anadol's digital art piece 'Unsupervised' and Ian Cheng’s '3FACE.'
Anadol's 'Unsupervised' uses machine learning to reimagine MoMA's art collection.
Cheng's '3FACE' analyzes its owner’s blockchain wallet to make a "visual portrait."

MoMA’s New Catch: Refik Anadol’s Digital Art Sensation ‘Unsupervised’

Big news just dropped—The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has added some fresh and digital spice to its collection. They’ve nabbed not just one but two digital artworks, and one of them is by none other than Refik Anadol. 

A Game Changer Called ‘Unsupervised’

So, what’s the deal with Anadol’s artwork named “Unsupervised”? It’s a cool, computer-made piece that scans MoMA’s own art collection to create something entirely new. It’s like the artwork is having a conversation with the museum’s other pieces. The piece first showed up last year and was so popular, they had to extend its stay until October 29.

The crowd’s loving it, but not everyone’s a fan. Some critics, like Jerry Saltz from New York, think it’s nothing more than a fancy lava lamp. However, Lloyd Wise from Artforum thinks it’s doing something more, like shaking up what we think modern art should be.

The Buzz Around Digital Art and NFTs

Refik Anadol’s piece even comes with its own NFT (Non-Fungible Token).Tech guy Ryan Zurrer donated it to MoMA, and he’s excited about the museum stepping into the digital age. Zurrer believes that MoMA is catching the “cultural wave” by featuring works that dig into hot topics like artificial intelligence.

Ian Cheng’s ‘3FACE’: A New Kind of Portrait

Ian Cheng’s ‘3FACE’ is also making waves. This piece is all about diving into your blockchain wallet and painting a picture of who you are. Sounds cool, right? It’s like having a mirror that shows not just your face, but your digital soul. Cheng is a New York artist who’s been playing around with what he calls “live simulations” for years.

The Artists Behind the Magic

Both Refik Anadol and Ian Cheng are no rookies. Refik Anadol, originally from Turkey, is a data wizard. He’s turned heads by using data to show the impact of climate change, among other things. Ian Cheng, based in New York, has been getting attention for his digital works that explore evolution and artificial intelligence.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

halloween
Art Events

Spooky Art Exhibit – Haunted Milledgeville

Allied Arts is rolling out the cobwebs for its first-ever Haunted Milledgeville exhibit, featuring eerie art, photography, and local haunted…

Art Events

London’s Must-See Art Exhibitions for September 2023: From Fashion to Fine Art

Step into London’s vibrant art scene this September! Discover exhibitions from world-class museums, featuring everything from contemporary fashion to classic…

moma
Art Events

New York Top Art Exhibitions this Autumn 2023

Discover the top exhibitions to visit in NYC this fall. Immerse yourself in a world of art from Judy Chicago’s…

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

gallery

Art Events

Grand Opening: New Local Art Gallery in St. John’s by Historic Sites NL

Rijksmuseum

Art Events

Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum Sees Record-breaking Turnout for Vermeer Exhibition

Garth-Brooks-and-Dolly-Parton-Set-to-Co-Host-58th-ACM-Awards.png

Art Events

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton Set to Co-Host 58th ACM Awards

Articles About Art Events

New York Top Art Exhibitions this Autumn 2023

September 28, 2023

Seoul’s Vibrant Art Scene: Must-Visit Exhibitions Beyond Frieze Seoul 2023

September 18, 2023

Toronto Art Festival Makes a Grand Return for Its 45th Year

September 7, 2023

Grand Opening: New Local Art Gallery in St. John’s by Historic Sites NL

September 6, 2023

NYC Museums In Crisis | Guggenheim Museum Hikes Admission Amid Fiscal Struggles

August 17, 2023