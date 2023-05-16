Challenging Stereotypes: Muslim Women Break Barriers in Weightlifting

KEY TAKEAWAYS Tahirah Ali and Salbeena Aslam Shalla are two Muslim women who are breaking stereotypes and making their mark in the world of weightlifting. Tahirah Ali, a powerlifter from Wales, faced challenges due to dress code rules that required competitors to wear a singlet. She worked with the Welsh Powerlifting Association to find an accommodation that allowed her to compete while remaining fully covered, paving the way for others to compete in modest attire. Tahirah Ali is actively inspiring young people, particularly young Muslim women, in her community to engage in sports and challenge societal perceptions. Salbeena Aslam Shalla, possibly the first professional hijabi weightlifter in India, transitioned from powerlifting to professional weightlifting and overcame numerous challenges to compete on a national level. Salbeena Aslam Shalla uses her position as a fitness trainer to inspire and empower other young women in her community, encouraging them to join sports and break societal norms. Both Tahirah Ali and Salbeena Aslam Shalla serve as inspiring examples of women challenging societal norms and excelling in traditionally male-dominated sports. Their stories demonstrate the importance of empowerment, defying stereotypes, and creating one's own narrative in the sports world. They inspire other women to pursue their passions and overcome barriers.

Two Muslim women, Tahirah Ali from Wales and Salbeena Aslam Shalla from Kashmir, are defying stereotypes and making their mark in the world of weightlifting.

Their journeys, although in different corners of the globe, share a common thread – a determination to challenge societal norms and pursue their passion for weightlifting, all while proudly donning their hijabs.

Tahirah Ali: Powerlifting Champion

Tahirah Ali, a powerlifter from Wales, has faced her fair share of adversity, but she has turned these obstacles into sources of empowerment.

Ali competes in powerlifting competitions, lifting more than double her body weight. Yet her journey to the competition stage was not straightforward.

Ali initially hesitated to compete due to the dress code rules that required competitors to wear a singlet, which would leave parts of her arms and legs exposed.

Unwilling to compromise her modesty, she reached out to the Welsh Powerlifting Association (WPA).

The WPA responded with an encouraging accommodation, allowing Ali to participate while remaining fully covered.

This accommodation has since impacted the national guidelines, paving the way for other competitors to compete in modest attire.

This victory has propelled Ali forward, not only in her personal fitness journey but also in her mission to challenge societal perceptions around Muslim women in sports.

Today, Ali is actively working to inspire young people in her community, particularly young Muslim women, to engage in sports.

Ali’s determination and strength have earned her a finalist position in the Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Achievement Association Awards, celebrating successful ethnic minority women in Wales.

Salbeena Aslam Shalla: From Powerlifting to Professional Weightlifting

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, 19-year-old Salbeena Aslam Shalla is breaking barriers in professional weightlifting.

Shalla, possibly the first professional hijabi weightlifter in India, has overcome numerous challenges in her quest to compete on a national level.

Shalla originally began her fitness journey in powerlifting. However, upon her coaches’ advice, she transitioned to professional weightlifting.

This transition did not deter her commitment, but rather motivated her to work harder to represent Jammu and Kashmir on the national stage.

Shalla’s journey goes beyond the weightlifting platform. She uses her position to inspire other young women in her community.

As a fitness trainer, she encourages girls to join sports and break societal norms.

Shalla’s perseverance and passion for weightlifting are not just about personal achievement but about inspiring and empowering other women.

Conquering More than Weights

Both Ali and Shalla are inspiring examples of how women can challenge societal norms and excel in their chosen fields, even in traditionally male-dominated sports.

Their journeys serve as a reminder that empowerment comes in many forms, from lifting weights to lifting societal perceptions.

Their stories inspire other women to pursue their passions, defy stereotypes, and create their own narratives in the sports world.