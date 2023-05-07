Lizzo and James Galway’s Unforgettable Met Gala Duet

KEY TAKEAWAYS Lizzo recently performed a duet with renowned flutist Sir James Galway at the Met Gala. Galway's album "The Man With the Golden Flute" inspired Lizzo when she was just 11 years old. Lizzo fell in love with virtuosic flute music and eventually memorized "The Carnival of Venice (James Version)" at the age of 14. Lizzo referred to Sir James Galway as the "King of Flutes" and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with him again. Sir James Galway praised Lizzo's talent and called her a "great entertainer." Lizzo has been using her platform to advocate for inclusivity and celebrate diversity, including inviting drag performers to her Knoxville show in defiance of Tennessee's anti-drag law.

Singer and rapper Lizzo recently shared her excitement after performing a duet with her longtime idol, renowned flutist Sir James Galway, at the Met Gala.

The duo played “Flight of the Bumblebee” during the prestigious fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Lizzo expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in an Instagram post, describing how Galway’s album “The Man With the Golden Flute” influenced her when she was just 11 years old.

A Life-Changing Discovery

According to Lizzo, she stumbled upon Galway’s album while searching for a challenge beyond her 5th-grade level flute studies.

Although she initially found the sheet music too difficult to read, she fell in love with virtuosic flute music and eventually memorized “The Carnival of Venice (James Version)” at the age of 14.

Her talent and dedication led to her father taking her flute training more seriously, enrolling her in lessons with university-level instructors and acquiring “Sasha Flute,” Lizzo’s nickname for the flute she plays at her shows.

Lizzo shared that after her father’s passing, she performed “Amazing Grace” and Galway’s rendition of “The Carnival of Venice” at his funeral.

Years later, she had the honor of playing alongside her idol, receiving lessons from him, and even trying out his alto flute.

Lizzo referred to Sir James Galway as the “King of Flutes” and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with him again.

Lady Jeanne Galway, Sir James Galway’s wife, recounted Lizzo’s excitement and nervousness during the rehearsals, as she repeatedly mentioned how much of an honor it was to perform with her idol.

Mutual Admiration

Sir James Galway, 83, spoke to BBC Radio Ulster about the experience, describing Lizzo as a “great entertainer.”

During the Met Gala preparations, Lizzo asked for a chair upgrade, leading to both performers sitting on thrones during their performance.

Lizzo’s admiration for Galway was evident when she told him that they had a similar sound because she learned her tone from him.

Lady Jeanne Galway recalled Lizzo’s exclamation, “Listen to this everyone, I sound like James Galway. Isn’t that wonderful?”

Lizzo’s Advocacy for Inclusivity

In addition to her Met Gala performance, Lizzo has been using her platform to advocate for inclusivity and celebrate diversity.

Last month, she defied Tennessee’s anti-drag law by inviting drag performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, to her Knoxville show.

Lizzo emphasized the importance of creating a safe space in Tennessee where individuals could celebrate drag entertainers and their differences.