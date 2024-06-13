The British Museum has recovered 268 more missing artifacts after a major theft scandal, bringing the total to 626 recovered items.
In August last year, the British Museum announced the shocking news that stunned the world of art and history.
The museum revealed that 1,500 items had gone missing or been stolen, including gold and semi-precious stone jewelry from 1,500 BC to the 19th century.
Some of these valuable items had even been found on eBay, sold for much less than their worth.
After this discovery, the museum recovered around 350 items by February.
The investigation pointed to Peter Higgs, a senior curator of Mediterranean cultures, as the main suspect.
Higgs had allegedly been stealing items for over 30 years and selling them online. This scandal led to immediate and significant leadership changes.
Hartwig Fischer, the then British Museum director, resigned, and deputy director Jonathan Williams also left after an independent review.
Recently, the British Museum found 268 more artifacts, bringing the total number of recovered items to 626.
These objects were found through careful detective work and help from supporters across Europe and North America.
The museum is still looking for about 100 other missing items, showing its strong commitment to retrieving all of its lost pieces.
George Osborne, the chairman of the museum trustees, expressed his surprise at the progress made.
He praised the museum’s team’s hard work and the public’s support, making it clear that the search is not over.
Osborne asked anyone with information to come forward, highlighting the importance of community help in finding the remaining missing items.
After the scandal, an independent review made 36 suggestions for improving the museum’s security, governance, and record-keeping.
The museum has promised to document its entire collection within five years, which will cost $12.1 million.
This is important to prevent future thefts and ensure all artifacts are well-protected and recorded.
The scandal has also restarted discussions about returning items like the Benin Bronzes and the Parthenon Marbles to their original countries.
Notably, officials from Nigeria and Greece have renewed their requests for the repatriation of these culturally significant artifacts.
The British Museum’s new focus on being open and accountable might influence these talks, possibly leading to significant changes in how historical artifacts are handled worldwide.
While finding 268 more artifacts is a big success, the British Museum’s work is not finished.
The museum still needs to recover the remaining missing items and implement robust measures to prevent future thefts.
With support from the community, careful investigation, and thorough security improvements, the British Museum aims to restore its reputation and keep its valuable collection safe for future generations.
Camila Cabello has announced her fourth solo album, C, XOXO, which will be released on June 28. This album features…
Trap, M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024. The movie follows a father…
J.K. Rowling’s comments about transgender issues in 2020 caused a major controversy, leading to widespread backlash from fans and celebrities….