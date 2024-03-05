First large-scale exhibition of horror manga artist Junji Ito’s original drawings at Setagaya Literary Museum, featuring rare works from April 27 to September 1, 2024.
Horror manga artist Junji Ito is known for depicting a beautiful and grotesque world. His work has garnered a massive following both in Japan and internationally. The first large-scale exhibition of Ito’s original drawings, titled Enchantment, is set to open at the Setagaya Literary Museum from April 27 to September 1, 2024.
The exhibition will feature a wide range of Ito’s hand-drawn illustrations, artworks, and paintings. Highlights include his debut work, Tomie, alongside other renowned series like Uzumaki, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Soichi’s Beloved Pet, and original drawings for The Hanging Balloons and Junji Ito’s Cat Diary: Yon & Mu. A new figure of “Tomie” created by figure prototype artist Yoshiki Fujimoto will also be showcased.
Dos nuevas ilustraciones de JUNJI ITO de UZUMAKI y TOMIE hechas expresamente para la exposición individual a gran escala del artista de manga de terror en el Museo de Literatura de Setagaya en Tokyo, donde presentará originales y obras inéditas. pic.twitter.com/eByKM6XIV3
— Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) March 2, 2024
Today I am thinking about Junji Ito’s Cat Diary and how perfectly it captures cats pic.twitter.com/zTVQIomlfm
— Avi @ Playing ZTD! (@glittergoatss) July 17, 2021
(1/18) A little while ago, Viz contacted me about talking a little bit about their newest Junji Ito release, “Lovesickness”! I think it stands out as one of the strongest collections to date. pic.twitter.com/iMyiTEOcWx
— Trevor Henderson – FREE PALESTINE (@slimyswampghost) April 23, 2021
Visitors are invited to experience the chilling beauty of Ito’s work, which masterfully explores human fears and aversions. The exhibition promises to be a unique blend of horror and humor, offering a deep dive into the extraordinary world Ito creates.
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to guest star in the ‘Young Sheldon’ finale, marking their first on-screen reunion…
Discover the true story behind the Tokugawa shogunate’s rise to power, the exaggerated role of Englishman John Blackthorne, and the…
The 2000s heralded a new golden age for anime, introducing series that defined a generation and continued influencing the medium….