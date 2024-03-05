First large-scale exhibition of horror manga artist Junji Ito’s original drawings at Setagaya Literary Museum, featuring rare works from April 27 to September 1, 2024.

A Grotesque Yet Beautiful World by Junji Ito

Horror manga artist Junji Ito is known for depicting a beautiful and grotesque world. His work has garnered a massive following both in Japan and internationally. The first large-scale exhibition of Ito’s original drawings, titled Enchantment, is set to open at the Setagaya Literary Museum from April 27 to September 1, 2024.

Rare and Original Illustrations on Display

The exhibition will feature a wide range of Ito’s hand-drawn illustrations, artworks, and paintings. Highlights include his debut work, Tomie, alongside other renowned series like Uzumaki, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Soichi’s Beloved Pet, and original drawings for The Hanging Balloons and Junji Ito’s Cat Diary: Yon & Mu. A new figure of “Tomie” created by figure prototype artist Yoshiki Fujimoto will also be showcased.

Experience the Chills of Ito’s Artistic World

Visitors are invited to experience the chilling beauty of Ito’s work, which masterfully explores human fears and aversions. The exhibition promises to be a unique blend of horror and humor, offering a deep dive into the extraordinary world Ito creates.