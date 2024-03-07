Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to guest star in the ‘Young Sheldon’ finale, marking their first on-screen reunion since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ concluded.
Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will come together once again for the “Young Sheldon” series finale, airing May 16. This reunion is special as it marks their first on-screen appearance together since “The Big Bang Theory” concluded in 2019.
Parsons continues his involvement with “Young Sheldon” as a narrator and executive producer. Bialik has also been part of the show through voiceover roles. Furthermore, the “Big Bang Theory”/”Young Sheldon” universe is set to expand with a new spin-off centering around Sheldon’s brother Georgie and his wife Mandy, which is expected to debut in the 2024-2025 season.
