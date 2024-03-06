Get ready to mark your calendars and plan your summer adventures around some of the most awaited music festivals of 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about each festival’s performers, dates, locations, and unique aspects to make your summer unforgettable.

KEY TAKEAWAYS From pop and rock to EDM and country, summer 2024's music festivals boast many artists. Experience music in some of the most beautiful locations, from beaches in Alabama to the deserts of Nevada. Each festival offers unique experiences, from Coachella's cultural vibrancy to EDC's electric energy.

Hangout Festival

Dates: May 17-19

May 17-19 Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama Headliners: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA

Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA Highlights: The festival will also feature The Chainsmokers, Reneé Rapp, Doechii, Nelly, Megan Moroney, and Chappell Roan, among others​.

Lightning in a Bottle Festival

Dates: May 22-27

May 22-27 Location: Buena Vista Lake, Southern California

Buena Vista Lake, Southern California Performers: Skrillex, Labrinth, James Blake, M.I.A., Fatboy Slim, Aluna, Mura Masa, Honey Dijon, Mette, and more​.

BottleRock Napa Valley

Dates: May 24-26

May 24-26 Location: Napa Valley Expo, California

Napa Valley Expo, California Headliners: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná

Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná Additional Acts: Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, Nelly, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha​.

Boston Calling

Dates: May 24-26

May 24-26 Location: Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.

Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston. Headliners: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers​.

Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers​. Features: Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young the Giant.

Summerfest

Dates: Spanning over three weekends in June and July (June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6)

Spanning over three weekends in June and July (June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6) Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Headliners: NEEDTOBREATHE, Alana Springsteen, AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, and mxmtoon will perform, with special guests Carly Rae Jepsen and MXMTOON supporting AJR on July 4​.

Coachella

Dates: April 12-14 and April 19-21

April 12-14 and April 19-21 Location: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

Empire Polo Club, Indio, California Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Jhené Aiko, and Blur​.

Country Summer Music Festival

Dates: June 14-16

June 14-16 Location: Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, California Headliners: Old Dominion, Jordan Davis

Old Dominion, Jordan Davis Features: Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Corey Kent, etc.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)

Dates: May 17-19

May 17-19 Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada About: The largest electronic dance music festival in North America, offering an immersive experience with carnival themes, attractions, and world-class talent​.

Lollapalooza Chicago

Location: Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Grant Park, Chicago, IL Dates: August 1-4, 2024

August 1-4, 2024 Offers: While not offering camping, Lollapalooza provides various lodging options for attendees​.

Each festival brings its unique vibe, from the beachside bliss of the Hangout Festival to the urban exploration that Lollapalooza offers. Don’t forget to check out each festival’s website for the most current information on lineups, tickets, and more to ensure your summer is filled with unforgettable music and experiences.