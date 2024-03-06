Get ready to mark your calendars and plan your summer adventures around some of the most awaited music festivals of 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about each festival’s performers, dates, locations, and unique aspects to make your summer unforgettable.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
From pop and rock to EDM and country, summer 2024's music festivals boast many artists.
Experience music in some of the most beautiful locations, from beaches in Alabama to the deserts of Nevada.
Each festival offers unique experiences, from Coachella's cultural vibrancy to EDC's electric energy.
Hangout Festival
Dates: May 17-19
Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama
Headliners: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA
Highlights: The festival will also feature The Chainsmokers, Reneé Rapp, Doechii, Nelly, Megan Moroney, and Chappell Roan, among others.
Lightning in a Bottle Festival
Dates: May 22-27
Location: Buena Vista Lake, Southern California
Performers: Skrillex, Labrinth, James Blake, M.I.A., Fatboy Slim, Aluna, Mura Masa, Honey Dijon, Mette, and more.
BottleRock Napa Valley
Dates: May 24-26
Location: Napa Valley Expo, California
Headliners: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná
Headliners: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers.
Features: Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young the Giant.
Summerfest
Dates: Spanning over three weekends in June and July (June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6)
Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Headliners: NEEDTOBREATHE, Alana Springsteen, AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, and mxmtoon will perform, with special guests Carly Rae Jepsen and MXMTOON supporting AJR on July 4.
Coachella
Dates: April 12-14 and April 19-21
Location: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California
Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Jhené Aiko, and Blur.
Country Summer Music Festival
Dates: June 14-16
Location: Santa Rosa, California
Headliners: Old Dominion, Jordan Davis
Features: Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Corey Kent, etc.
Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)
Dates: May 17-19
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada
About: The largest electronic dance music festival in North America, offering an immersive experience with carnival themes, attractions, and world-class talent.
Lollapalooza Chicago
Location: Grant Park, Chicago, IL
Dates: August 1-4, 2024
Offers: While not offering camping, Lollapalooza provides various lodging options for attendees.
Each festival brings its unique vibe, from the beachside bliss of the Hangout Festival to the urban exploration that Lollapalooza offers. Don’t forget to check out each festival’s website for the most current information on lineups, tickets, and more to ensure your summer is filled with unforgettable music and experiences.
Grace Angelique
An accomplished Art News Journalist with a decade of experience, Grace has passionately covered global art events, exhibitions, and emerging trends. With a keen eye for aesthetics and a pulse on the art world's undercurrents, Grace has crafted compelling narratives that bridge art and its societal impacts. Her work has graced major publications, offering readers a fresh perspective on contemporary art and its evolving landscape.