Summer Music Festivals 2024: Dates, Locations & Lineups

Get ready to mark your calendars and plan your summer adventures around some of the most awaited music festivals of 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about each festival’s performers, dates, locations, and unique aspects to make your summer unforgettable.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
From pop and rock to EDM and country, summer 2024's music festivals boast many artists.
Experience music in some of the most beautiful locations, from beaches in Alabama to the deserts of Nevada.
Each festival offers unique experiences, from Coachella's cultural vibrancy to EDC's electric energy.

Hangout Festival

  • Dates: May 17-19
  • Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama
  • Headliners: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA
  • Highlights: The festival will also feature The Chainsmokers, Reneé Rapp, Doechii, Nelly, Megan Moroney, and Chappell Roan, among others​.

Lightning in a Bottle Festival

  • Dates: May 22-27
  • Location: Buena Vista Lake, Southern California
  • Performers: Skrillex, Labrinth, James Blake, M.I.A., Fatboy Slim, Aluna, Mura Masa, Honey Dijon, Mette, and more​.

BottleRock Napa Valley

  • Dates: May 24-26
  • Location: Napa Valley Expo, California
  • Headliners: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná
  • Additional Acts: Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, Nelly, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha​.

Boston Calling

  • Dates:  May 24-26
  • Location: Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.
  • Headliners: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers​.
  • Features: Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young the Giant.

Summerfest

  • Dates: Spanning over three weekends in June and July (June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6)
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Headliners: NEEDTOBREATHE, Alana Springsteen, AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, and mxmtoon will perform, with special guests Carly Rae Jepsen and MXMTOON supporting AJR on July 4​.

Coachella

  • Dates: April 12-14 and April 19-21
  • Location: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California
  • Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Jhené Aiko, and Blur​.

Country Summer Music Festival

  • Dates: June 14-16
  • Location: Santa Rosa, California
  • Headliners: Old Dominion, Jordan Davis
  • Features: Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Corey Kent, etc.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC)

  • Dates: May 17-19
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada
  • About: The largest electronic dance music festival in North America, offering an immersive experience with carnival themes, attractions, and world-class talent​.

Lollapalooza Chicago

  • Location: Grant Park, Chicago, IL
  • Dates: August 1-4, 2024
  • Offers: While not offering camping, Lollapalooza provides various lodging options for attendees​.

Each festival brings its unique vibe, from the beachside bliss of the Hangout Festival to the urban exploration that Lollapalooza offers. Don’t forget to check out each festival’s website for the most current information on lineups, tickets, and more to ensure your summer is filled with unforgettable music and experiences.

