London’s Must-See Art Exhibitions for September 2023: From Fashion to Fine Art

Step into London’s vibrant art scene this September! Discover exhibitions from world-class museums, featuring everything from contemporary fashion to classic paintings.

Don’t Miss These Stunning Exhibits in London’s Museums

Spotlight on Marina Abramović at Royal Academy

The Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović is at the Royal Academy with a display covering her fifty-year career. The show has photos, videos, and even live performances. It’s on from September 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024, and ticket prices start at £23.

REBEL: A Fashion Revolution at The Design Museum

The British Fashion Council and The Design Museum have teamed up for the REBEL exhibition. This show looks at 30 years of London fashion, including iconic outfits like Björk’s swan dress. The exhibition is open from September 16, 2023, to February 11, 2024, and adult tickets start at £16.33.

The Missing Thread at Somerset House

This exhibit shines a spotlight on Black British fashion from the 1970s to now. It’s a chance to learn about the big impact of Black creativity on the UK’s fashion scene. The exhibit is open from September 21, 2023, to January 7, 2024, with general admission at £12.

A Peek into Motherhood at Foundling Museum

The Mother and The Weaver focuses on the concept of ‘the unseen mother’ and features over 40 works by women artists. Open from September 22, 2023, to February 18, 2024, adult tickets are priced at £10.50 with a donation.

Icons in Denim: A Queer Perspective

This free exhibit at Queer Britain looks at how the LGBTQ+ community has personalized denim over the years. It’s open from September 29 to October 13, 2023.

Coastal Wonders by Sarah Adams at The Maas Gallery

Sarah Adams showcases her artwork inspired by the coastline around Padstow, Cornwall. The exhibition runs from September 27 to October 13, 2023.

Behind the Scenes in Theater at National Theatre

This free exhibition showcases portraits of people who work behind the scenes in theater, from puppet makers to stage technicians. It’s open until November 4, 2023.

Contemporary African Photography at Tate Modern

This exhibit celebrates African photography and is open until January 14, 2024. Adult tickets start at £17.

Diva Extravaganza at V&A

This is a flashy exhibition that celebrates pop culture Divas and their impact on the world. It’s open until April 7, 2024, with tickets priced at £20.

AI: Who’s Looking After Me? at The Science Gallery

This free exhibition explores artificial intelligence and its role in our lives. It’s open until January 20, 2024.

Japan: Myths to Manga at Young V&A

This exhibition explores Japanese history and culture and is specifically designed for young minds. It’s open until October 14, 2023.

Frameless at Marble Arch

This exhibit offers digital interpretations of masterpieces by artists like Van Gogh and Monet. Adult tickets start at £25.

The Power of Music at Science Museum

This exhibit looks at how music affects our emotions and well-being. It’s open from October 19, 2023, to May 6, 2024, with adult tickets priced at £10.

Dog Portraits at Wallace Collection

This exhibit focuses on paintings and sculptures of dogs and is open until October 15, 2023, with tickets priced at £14.

Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or a curious newbie, London’s art scene this September has something to offer for everyone. Don’t miss out!