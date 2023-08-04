Bridget Finn: The New Maverick at the Helm of Art Basel Miami Beach

Discover Bridget Finn’s journey to becoming the Director of Art Basel Miami Beach, her career in the art world, and her vision for the prestigious fair’s future.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Bridget Finn, a renowned dealer, has been appointed the new Director of Art Basel Miami Beach, starting her role in September 2023. Finn has a diverse background in the art world, co-founding the notable gallery Reyes | Finn and supporting the art scene in Detroit with her initiatives. Finn's appointment is part of Art Basel's structural changes aiming to improve the quality of art fairs and offer value propositions to audiences worldwide.

Bridget Finn: Art Basel’s Choice for Leading Miami Beach Fair into the Future

Art Basel, after a two-year hiatus without a director for its prominent US fair, has appointed Bridget Finn as the new Director of Art Basel Miami Beach. Come September, Finn will be piloting the affairs of the renowned art fair from her New York base.

A Deep Dive into Bridget Finn’s Multifaceted Art Career

Finn’s art career portfolio is nothing short of remarkable, having served in various capacities in the art industry. After a ten-year stint in New York, she moved back to Detroit, her birthplace, where she co-established Reyes | Finn in 2017 with Terese Reyes. This month, as per a mutual agreement, the partners will be winding down the operations of Reyes | Finn.

Over time, Reyes | Finn has managed to position itself as a prominent art gallery, making waves at numerous art fairs across the US, including previous Art Basel Miami Beach editions. The gallery made headlines when it featured a solo presentation by LA-based artist Nikita Gale at the fair’s Positions section, earning a spot in ARTnews’ list of the best booths in 2022.

Finn’s Vision for Art Basel Miami Beach

For over two decades, Art Basel Miami Beach has been a vital part of the creative atmosphere in the Americas, Finn told ARTnews in an email interview. It symbolizes the cultural convergence of North and South America and plays an essential role in art discovery and cultural exchange, impacting artists, galleries, and art communities in the region and globally.

During her time in Detroit, Finn established Art Mile Detroit to bolster the city’s art scene, showcasing digital exhibitions from Detroit-based galleries, artist-run spaces, and institutions. Moreover, she kicked off Flourish, a charity event featuring an auction at Christie’s to raise funds for STXBP1 disorder research, a condition her daughter suffers from.

Before her venture with Reyes | Finn, she held prominent positions at the Mitchell-Innes & Nash gallery, Independent Curators International (ICI), and Anton Kern Gallery. Furthermore, she co-established the cooperative curatorial project Cleopatra’s in Greenpoint along with other well-known dealers, which was active from 2008 to 2018.

Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel’s director of fairs and exhibition platforms, highly praised Finn, acknowledging her deep commitment to creating opportunities for artists, galleries, and art communities. Finn’s in-depth understanding of the North and South American art markets and her broad art-world network across the region will serve her well in her new position.

The Transition and Future Under Finn’s Leadership

Although the 2023 Art Basel Miami Beach fair will be directed by de Bellis, Finn’s first edition as Director will be the 2024 fair. She expressed her excitement about working closely with the team in Miami Beach, aiming to elevate the show and its offerings for the art communities.

Finn’s position—Director, Art Basel Miami Beach—marks a new role within the organization. The Miami Beach fair was previously guided by Art Basel’s Americas director, a position that has been vacant since Noah Horowitz’s departure in July 2021.

Art Basel has been undergoing a significant leadership revamp, with every fair now having a dedicated director. These changes, according to Horowitz, would enable the organization to deliver the highest quality show, relevant to local, regional, and international cultures. The fair’s commitment to growth, according to Horowitz, lies in offering compelling value propositions to both existing and new audiences.