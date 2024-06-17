Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, reveals the mystery behind Noriko’s neck.
The film broke records and won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and is now available for streaming on Netflix and other platforms.
At Osaka’s Godzilla Fest, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki talked about the mysterious black mark on Noriko Ōishi’s neck, played by Minami Hamabe.
At the end of the film, it’s revealed that Noriko survived a nuclear blast from Godzilla but was left with a strange black scorch on her neck.
Yamazaki confirmed these marks are regenerative cells from Godzilla, supporting a popular fan theory. This discovery opens up exciting possibilities for a sequel.
In an interview with Empire Magazine, Yamazaki shared his thoughts on a possible sequel.
He expressed interest in exploring what happens next for Noriko and pilot Kōichi Shikishima.
“I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like,” he said, pointing out the peaceful but unresolved state the characters are left in.
However, he also said he’s careful not to focus too much on kaiju battles but instead on the importance of human drama in the story.
After much anticipation, Godzilla Minus One is now available for streaming on Netflix and other platforms, such as Apple TV and Google Play.
The movie premiered in theaters on December 1, 2023, made $115 million worldwide, and became the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the U.S.
It also won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, the first for a Godzilla film.
In his Oscar speech, Yamazaki talked about how watching Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind as a child inspired him to become a filmmaker.
He expressed his surprise and gratitude for the film’s recognition, likening it to Rocky Balboa being welcomed into the ring by his greatest rivals.
Godzilla Minus One premiered in Japan in November 2023 and in the U.S. in December.
Despite being ranked eighth in its final weekend in theaters, Toho requested its removal from cinemas on February 1, 2024, likely to avoid overlapping with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released in March 2024.
The film was released on home video in Japan on May 1, 2024.
The surprise streaming debut on Netflix on June 1, 2024, came after uncertainty about its home viewing release due to a contractual agreement between Toho and Legendary Entertainment, which prevents simultaneous releases with Legendary’s Godzilla films.
Godzilla Minus One has become a cultural phenomenon, topping Netflix’s charts and drawing in a massive audience.
The film is known not only for its thrilling action but also for its deep connection with Japanese history and emotional storytelling.
With a budget of about $15 million, the movie’s visual effects impressed many, showing the skill of director Takashi Yamazaki, who has a background in visual effects.
Yamazaki’s careful planning ensured that each effects-heavy scene was technically and narratively effective, with this thoughtful approach setting Godzilla Minus One apart from many high-budget Hollywood films.
The film’s success can be attributed to its ability to merge human concerns with spectacular monster mayhem, offering a cathartic experience that resonates with viewers.
Godzilla Minus One is more than just a monster movie; it addresses postwar survivor’s guilt and questions cultural ideas of honor.
It brings a personal touch to its blockbuster scale, making it a standout in the Godzilla series and proving the lasting appeal of the King of Monsters.
If you haven’t seen Godzilla Minus One yet, now is the perfect time to experience this cinematic masterpiece. Watch it on Netflix or your preferred streaming platform.
