There’s so much to get excited about at the movies in the next few years! Disney and Pixar have a bunch of amazing films lined up that are sure to be a hit on the big screen.

So grab your popcorn and mark your calendars—these upcoming movies will be great for the whole family.

Key Takeaways Disney and Pixar have a lineup of thrilling sequels and remakes, like Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and live-action versions of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch.

Pixar introduces fun new movies like Elio, where a kid gets mistaken for Earth's ambassador, and Hoppers, where a girl experiences life as a robot beaver.

Mark your calendar for major releases like Moana 2 on November 27, 2024, Snow White on March 21, 2025, and Frozen 3 on November 24, 2027.

Disney and Pixar 2024 Movie Releases

Moana 2: A New Ocean Journey

Release Date: November 27, 2024

Moana is back! Moana 2 is hitting the screens with an epic new adventure. Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., this sequel, one of the most buzzed-about Disney movies coming out this year, picks up three years after the first movie left off.

Moana, voiced again by Auli’i Cravalho, gets a call from her wayfinding ancestors that she just can’t ignore.

So, she sets sail with Maui (yep, Dwayne Johnson is back too) and a fresh crew of sailors to explore the unknown—and dangerous—waters of Oceania.

But that’s not all! We’re also meeting new characters like Moana’s little sister, Simea, and other cool crew members.

This Disney sequel features awesome music from Grammy-winning artists Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, and Mark Mancina, with a special Polynesian touch from Opetaia Foa’i.

The trailer dropped at the D23 fan event, and it’s clear the Polynesian culture that made the first movie so special is back in full force.

Mufasa: The Lion King – The Rise of a King

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King – The Rise of a King takes us back to the Pride Lands with an all-new story—perhaps the most anticipated Disney movie in 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, this prequel to the 2019 The Lion King remake dives into Mufasa’s past.

We’ll see how he went from being a young cub to becoming the legendary king we all know. Rafiki, Zazu, and Timon tell the story, sharing Mufasa’s journey with Simba’s daughter, Kiara.

This movie digs deep into Mufasa’s relationship with Scar, showing us how their bond as brothers fell apart and eventually led to Scar’s betrayal.

As you can probably expect from a sequel centered around Mufasa’s becoming, the premise screams family, power, and destiny.

With stunning visuals and a heart-tugging story, Mufasa: The Lion King – The Rise of a King is shaping up to be another big hit for Disney.

P.S. If you’re excited about Disney and Pixar’s upcoming movies, you might also want to check out the latest on upcoming Marvel movies.

Disney and Pixar 2025 Movie Releases

Snow White (Live-Action Remake)

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Disney’s bringing Snow White back to life in a new live-action remake! This version, directed by Marc Webb and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, takes the classic 1937 animated film and gives it a fresh, modern twist. Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White and Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen.

The movie has stirred up some buzz, especially around its casting and the updated storyline.

For example, Zegler shared that Snow White is more about finding her own path than focusing on a love story.

Plus, the film will include new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, along with some of the original favorites. Oh, and the seven dwarfs? They’re CGI, which has got people talking online.

Elio – Pixar’s Intergalactic Adventure

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Get ready for the next big thing, Elio! A new Pixar movie that centers on an 11-year-old boy named Elio, who somehow gets mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to the universe and is abducted by aliens.

Adrian Molina directed the film, which is set to mix humor, adventure, and that classic Pixar heart.

It was originally supposed to come out in March 2024, but Hollywood strikes delayed it to June 2025.

Elio explores what it means to find yourself and where you fit in with Pixar’s usual mix of deep emotions and amazing visuals.

Tron: Ares – A Digital World Revisited

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Get ready, Tron fans—Tron: Ares is finally here! After more than a decade since “Tron: Legacy,” the franchise is making a big comeback.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, this new chapter introduces us to Ares, a super-sophisticated digital program played by Jared Leto, who’s sent into the human world.

The story dives deep into humanity’s first encounter with A.I. beings, setting the stage for an epic showdown between man and machine.

And it’s not just the exciting storyline—Jeff Bridges is back as Kevin Flynn, and a great cast, including Greta Lee and Evan Peters, join him.

Plus, the soundtrack will be epic, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails composing the score. Expect a dark, atmospheric vibe that perfectly matches the digital world of Tron.

Zootopia 2 – A New Mystery in Zootopia

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back! “Zootopia 2” is coming; this time, they’re up against a new, mysterious threat—a reptilian villain.

Directed by Jared Bush, the sequel promises to take us even deeper into the colorful and diverse world of Zootopia, with Judy and Nick going undercover in parts of the city we haven’t seen before.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are returning to voice our favorite bunny-cop duo, bringing the same charm and chemistry that made the first movie such a hit.

While the plot details are still mostly under wraps, you can bet the film will have the same mix of humor, heart, and social commentary that we loved in the original.

Freakier Friday – A New Twist on a Classic

Release Date: 2025 (Exact date TBD)

Freakier Friday is coming, and it’s the sequel we’ve all been waiting for! Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back together for more body-swapping craziness, picking up where the 2003 hit Freaky Friday left off.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, this sequel takes the chaos to a whole new level with an even “freakier” twist. Lohan is now playing a grown-up Anna, who has a teenage daughter of her own.

And guess what? Lohan’s also performing a new song for the movie, which Jamie Lee Curtis says is going to be a major hit and might even become the film’s anthem.

Expect all the comedy and heartwarming moments from the original, with a fresh take on the mother-daughter relationship that will be even funnier this time.

Lilo & Stitch (Live-Action Remake) – An Alien Tale Retold

Release Date: Summer 2025

Disney’s giving Lilo & Stitch a live-action makeover, and it’s set to bring all the magic of the 2002 animated classic to a whole new generation.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the movie stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with Chris Sanders returning to voice our favorite mischievous alien, Stitch.

The story stays true to the original—Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl, befriends the wild and lovable alien experiment, Stitch.

At the 2024 D23 event, Disney gave fans a sneak peek at the live-action CGI Stitch, and let’s just say excitement is through the roof.

This remake aims to capture all the heart and humor of the original while giving it a fresh, new look for today’s audience.

Disney and Pixar 2026 Movie Releases

Hoppers – A Leap into the Animal Kingdom

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Pixar’s got something new and exciting with Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong, the genius behind We Bare Bears.

The story follows Mabel, a super-excited animal lover who uses advanced tech to implant her consciousness into a robotic beaver.

Yep, she gets to experience life from an animal’s point of view! Mabel teams up with a royal beaver named King George, and they run into trouble with a mayor (voiced by Jon Hamm) who wants to destroy the beavers’ home.

The movie also features voices from Bobby Moynihan and Piper Curda. You can expect a fun mix of laughs and heartfelt moments, just like Pixar always delivers.

Toy Story 5 – Technology Meets Playtime

Release Date: June 19, 2026

The gang’s all back in Toy Story 5! Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the crew are returning for another adventure, but this time, they’re up against the challenges of modern technology taking over playtime.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Mckenna Harris, the movie shows how the toys are dealing with changes in a world that’s moving fast.

While Pixar is keeping most of the details under wraps, they’ve hinted – this movie will still have the emotional depth that made the series a hit with audiences of all ages.

Moana (Live-Action Remake) – A Hero’s Journey Retold

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Disney’s bringing Moana back to the big screen with a live-action twist, hitting theaters on July 10, 2026. The 2016 animated favorite is getting a fresh new look, and guess what?

Dwayne Johnson is back as the larger-than-life demigod Maui! Directed by Thomas Kail. And, of course, this movie will take us on the same thrilling adventure as Moana sets sail across the ocean to save her island.

Newcomer Catherine Laga’aia will fill Moana’s shoes, adding her own spark to the role. The cast also features John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as the wise Gramma Tala.

And, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the catchy songs we all love, is back as a producer. With stunning visuals and a strong focus on Pacific Island culture, this remake is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026!

Disney and Pixar 2027 Movie Releases

Frozen 3 – The Magic Continues

Release Date: November 24, 2027

Frozen 3 is bringing Anna, Elsa, and the gang back to the big screen just in time for Thanksgiving 2027!

While Disney is keeping most of the plot details a secret, we know the story will explore the magical world of Arendelle more deeply.

At the 2024 D23 Expo, some concept art was shown, hinting at a new adventure for Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, possibly involving a mystical realm bathed in golden light and chased by a mysterious shadow.

The original voice cast is back, with Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf.

Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the first two movies, is involved again, although she might not be directing this time around.

And here’s something exciting—Disney hinted that there might even be a Frozen 4, suggesting this next story could be too big for just one movie.

Disney and Pixar Projects Without Set Release Dates

Incredibles 3

Incredibles 3 is officially in the works, with Brad Bird back in the director’s chair, as announced at the 2024 D23 Expo.

While the plot’s still under wraps, we can expect the story to dive deeper into the lives of the Parr family as they juggle their everyday challenges with their superhero duties.

With the past movies being such big hits, both critically and commercially, fans are excited to see what’s next for this beloved family. The original voice cast is likely to return, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Bambi (Live-Action Remake)

Disney is also working on a live-action remake of the classic Bambi, following the success of other realistic adaptations like The Lion King.

Directed by Sarah Polley, this version will use advanced CGI to bring the animal characters to life while reimagining the timeless story for today’s audience.

They plan to tone down some of the more intense scenes from the original, making it more kid-friendly. Currently, there’s no word on the cast or release date.

Hercules (Live-Action Remake)

Disney’s bringing Hercules back to life with a new live-action remake, and it’s got a cool modern twist. This time, they’re mixing in some fresh, trendy stuff inspired by social media, like TikTok.

Guy Ritchie will direct the movie, and the Russo brothers (yep, the ones behind Avengers: Endgame) will produce it. They’re aiming for something a bit more daring and different than the usual Disney remakes.

While it will still be a musical, they’re shaking things up to make it vibe with how today’s audiences, especially TikTok fans, connect with content.

So, expect the musical scenes to be more lively and interactive, giving the classic story a whole new spin.

Get Ready for Movie Magic!

These upcoming Disney and Pixar movies will be incredible, and you definitely don’t want to miss them!

Mark your calendar, gather your friends and family, and prepare for a year (and more) packed with unforgettable movie moments.

These films are set to bring all the fun, excitement, and heart that we love from Disney and Pixar.

So, get ready because movie magic is just around the corner!