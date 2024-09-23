If you’re a TV lover, you’ll be happy to know that 2024 is full of surprises, as some of your favorite shows are being renewed while others are facing cancellation.

At the same time, streaming services and networks are evolving, and this guide will help you keep up with which shows are returning and which are saying goodbye.

Key Takeaways Shows like Emily in Paris and Only Murders in the Building are coming back, but others like Time Bandits and The Acolyte were cut early.

Long-running series like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor are wrapping up, while favorites like 9-1-1 and The Rookie will continue.

A few shows are in a tough spot, delayed, or unsure if they’ll return because of production issues.

The Renewals: The Favorites Continue to Shine

Good news for fans of Emily in Paris! Netflix has confirmed the show will return for a fifth season. So, Emily’s adventures aren’t over as she continues her journey, this time in Rome.

The murder-mystery series Only Murders in the Building is also returning for its fifth season.

Hulu has already announced the renewal, giving fans another season of twists and turns with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

Over at HBO, House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season. So, you can get ready for more Targaryen drama, political scheming, and, of course, dragons.

The Cancellations: Time’s Up for Some Fan Favorites

Unfortunately, not all shows will make it into 2024. Apple TV+’s Time Bandits, based on the 1981 movie, was canceled after just one season due to low viewership.

Meanwhile, Disney+ canceled The Acolyte, a Star Wars series set before The Phantom Menace. While the show started strong with early buzz, it couldn’t maintain enough interest to secure a second season.

Other cancellations include Hulu’s Rap Sh!t and Schmigadoon!, despite their critical praise, they just didn’t pull in enough viewers to keep going.

How Do Shows Get Renewed or Canceled?

Deciding to renew or cancel a show isn’t always as simple as it may sound.

While shows like Emily in Paris have strong fanbases that guarantee their return, others like Time Bandits may not capture the same attention despite their initial buzz.

Essentially, a show’s fate depends on several factors: viewership numbers, production costs, and critical reception.

Streaming Wars: Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+

Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+ are leading this year’s TV shake-ups.

Netflix, for example, renews shows based on both local and international popularity.

With that in mind, Squid Game, which has a massive global audience, was easily renewed for its second season.

On the other hand, Netflix’s long-running animated series Big Mouth is ending after its eighth season.

Apple TV+ has been more cautious, canceling several shows like Still Up and Constellation after just one season.

However, they continue investing in fan favorites like Slow Horses, which is returning for a fifth season.

Similarly, Disney+ made bold moves by canceling The Acolyte and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but they’re pushing forward with big projects like Ahsoka, which will return for another season.

Network Favorites: Long-Running Series Continue

As it turns out, fans of network TV have a lot to look forward to. In fact, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will be back for its 21st season, while 9-1-1 is also renewed for season eight, now airing on ABC.

Plus, CBS’s FBI series (including FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted) have all been renewed.

However, CBS has decided to end The Good Doctor after seven seasons, which surprised fans who followed Dr. Shaun Murphy’s story.

The Shows That Left Us Guessing

If there’s one thing that’s clear about the current state of TV shows, it’s that some of them remain uncertain.

Due to delays, strikes, or production challenges, they haven’t yet been renewed or officially canceled.

In many cases, networks and platforms leave them in limbo until further notice.

Cobra Kai on Netflix is one such series—its future remains undecided after its sixth season.

Full List of Renewed and Canceled Shows for 2024-2025

Here’s the complete list of all the TV shows that have been renewed or canceled for the 2024-2025 season:

Renewed Shows

3 Body Problem (Season 2, Netflix)

7 Little Johnstons (Season 14, TLC)

30 Coins (Season 2, HBO)

48 Hours (Season 36, CBS)

60 Minutes (Season 56, CBS)

61st Street (Season 2, moving to The CW)

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (Season 3, TLC)

90 Day: The Single Life (Season 2, TLC)

100-Foot Wave (Season 3, HBO)

9-1-1 (Season 8, ABC)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5, Fox)

1923 (Season 2, Paramount+)

The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 6, ABC)

Á La Carte (Season 2, ALLBLK)

Abbott Elementary (Season 4, ABC)

Acapulco (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Access Daily (Seasons 12, 13, and 14, Syndication)

Access Hollywood (Seasons 26, 27, and 28, Syndication)

Accused (Season 2, Fox)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2, Fox)

Alice in Borderland (Season 3, Netflix)

Alex Rider (Season 2, Amazon Freevee)

All American (Season 6, The CW)

All American: Homecoming (Season 3, The CW)

All Creatures Great and Small (Seasons 5 and 6, PBS)

All Of Us Are Dead (Season 2, Netflix)

The Amazing Race (Season 36, CBS)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 34, ABC)

America’s Got Talent (Season 19, NBC)

American Crime Story (Season 4, FX)

American Dad (Seasons 20 and 21, TBS)

American Horror Story (Seasons 10, 11, 12, and 13, FX)

American Horror Stories (Season 3, Hulu)

American Idol (Season 7, ABC)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 16, NBC)

American Rust (Season 2, moving to Amazon Freevee)

And Just Like That… (Season 3, Max)

Animal Control (Season 3, Fox)

Annika (Season 2, PBS)

Arcane: League of Legends (Season 2, Netflix)

The Ark (Season 2, Syfy)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix)

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Season 3, Comedy Central)

The Bachelor (Season 28, ABC)

The Bachelorette (Season 21, ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9, ABC)

Bad Sisters (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Baking It (Season 2, Peacock)

Bargain Block (Season 4, HGTV)

Barmageddon (Season 2, USA Network)

Bar Rescue (Season 9, Paramount Network)

Barbarians (Season 2, Netflix)

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2, Netflix)

Based on a True Story (Season 2, Peacock)

Beacon 23 (Season 2, MGM+)

The Bear (Season 3, Hulu)

Beat Shazam (Season 7, Fox)

Bel-Air (Season 3, Peacock)

Below Deck (Season 11, Bravo)

Below Deck Down Under (Season 3, Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8, Bravo)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Season 4, Bravo)

Berlin (Season 2, Netflix)

Big Brother (Season 26, CBS)

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (Season 3, CBS)

The Big Door Prize (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Billy the Kid (Season 2, MGM+)

Black Mirror (Season 7, Netflix)

Blindspotting (Season 3, Starz)

Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 14 and 15, Fox)

Bookie (Season 2, Max)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 37, CBS)

Bosch: Legacy (Season 3, Amazon Freevee)

Botched (Season 8, E!)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Season 6, Shudder)

The Boys (Season 5, Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Seasons 3 and 4, Netflix)

Bupkis (Season 2, Peacock)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Cake (Season 5, FXX)

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2, Netflix)

Catfish: The TV Show (Season 9, MTV)

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 10, ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 2, ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 4, ABC)

Chad (Season 2, moving to The Roku Channel)

The Challenge (Seasons 38 and 39, MTV)

The Challenge: All Stars (Season 4, Paramount+)

The Chase (Season 3, ABC)

The Chi (Season 6, Showtime)

Chicago Fire (Season 12, NBC)

Chicago Med (Season 9, NBC)

Chicago P.D. (Season 11, NBC)

Christina in the Country (Season 2, HGTV)

Christina on the Coast (Season 5, HGTV)

Chucky (Season 3, Syfy and USA Network)

The Circle (Seasons 6 and 7, Netflix)

Citadel (Season 2, Prime Video)

Claim to Fame (Season 2, ABC)

The Cleaning Lady (Season 3, Fox)

Colin From Accounts (Season 2, Paramount+)

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Season 2, Max)

The Conners (Season 6, ABC)

Couples Therapy (Season 3, Showtime)

Creepshow (Season 4, Shudder)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3, Fox)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2, Paramount+)

CSI: Vegas (Season 3, CBS)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12, HBO)

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, ABC)

Dark Matter (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Dark Winds (Season 3, AMC/AMC+)

Dave (Season 3, FXX)

Days of Our Lives (Seasons 59 and 60, Peacock)

Dear… (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Death By Fame (Season 2, ID)

The Devil’s Hour (Seasons 2 and 3, Prime Video)

Die Hart (Season 3, The Roku Channel)

Digman! (Season 2, Comedy Central)

The Diplomat (Season 2, Netflix)

Disney Intertwined (Season 3, Disney+)

Doctor Who (Season 15, Disney+)

Domina (Season 2, MGM+)

Dr. Death (Season 2, Peacock)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 9, TLC)

The Dragon Prince (Season 6, Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5, Syndication)

The D’Amelio Show (Season 3, Hulu)

Elite (Season 8, Netflix)

The Equalizer (Season 4, CBS)

Euphoria (Season 3, HBO)

Everyone Else Burns (Season 2, The CW)

Fallout (Season 2, Prime Video)

Family Guy (Seasons 22 and 23, Fox)

The Family Stallone (Season 2, Paramount+)

Fargo (Season 5, FX)

FBI (Season 6, CBS)

FBI: International (Season 3, CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5, CBS)

FBoy Island (Season 3, The CW)

Fire Country (Season 3, CBS)

Fix My Frankenhouse (Season 2, HGTV)

Floor Is Lava (Season 3, Netflix)

For All Mankind (Season 4, Apple TV+)

Foundation (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Frasier (Season 2, Paramount+)

From (Season 3, MGM+)

Fubar (Season 2, Netflix)

Gangs of London (Season 3, AMC)

Genius (Season 4, Disney+)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Season 3, Adult Swim)

The Gentlemen (Season 2, Netflix)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2, Netflix)

Ghosts (Season 3, CBS)

The Gilded Age (Season 3, HBO)

Girls5eva (Season 3, Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 3 and 4, Netflix)

Godfather of Harlem (Season 4, MGM+)

The Good Doctor (Ending after Season 7, ABC)

Good Omens (Season 3, Prime Video)

Goosebumps (Season 2, Disney+)

The Great American Recipe (Season 3, PBS)

Grantchester (Season 9, PBS)

The Great North (Season 4, Fox)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20, ABC)

Grimsburg (Season 2, Fox)

Hacks (Season 4, Max)

Harlem (Season 3, Prime Video)

Harley Quinn (Season 5, Max)

Hazbin Hotel (Seasons 3 and 4, Max)

Heartstopper (Season 3, Netflix)

Hell’s Kitchen (Season 22, Fox)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (Season 3, MTV)

Hijack (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Hit-Monkey (Season 2, Hulu)

Holey Moley (Season 4, ABC)

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis (Season 2, Amazon Freevee)

Home (Season 2, Apple TV+)

House of the Dragon (Season 4, HBO – Last season)

HouseBroken (Season 2, Fox)

I Am Groot (Season 2, Disney+)

I Can See Your Voice (Season 3, Fox)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Season 3, Netflix)

The Impact: Atlanta (Season 2, BET+)

Impractical Jokers (Season 10, truTV)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3, Netflix)

Industry (Season 3, HBO)

Interview with the Vampire (Season 2, AMC/AMC+)

Invasion (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Invincible (Season 4, Prime Video)

Is It Cake? (Season 2, Netflix)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 16, 17, and 18, FXX)

James May: Our Man In …(Season 3, Prime Video)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Through Season 23, ABC)

Judge Steve Harvey (Season 2, ABC)

Judy Justice (Seasons 3 and 4, Amazon Freevee)

Karamo (Season 2, Syndication)

The Kardashians (Season 4, Hulu)

Killing It (Season 2, Peacock)

Kingdom Business (Season 2, BET+)

Kin (Season 2, AMC+)

Krapopolis (Season 4, Fox)

La Brea (Season 3, NBC)

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs (Season 6, Shudder)

The Last of Us (Season 2, HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Seasons 11, 12, and 13, HBO)

Launchpad (Season 2, Disney+)

Law & Order (Season 23, NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4, NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 25, NBC)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 3, Prime Video)

Lego Masters (Season 5, Fox)

Leguizamo Does America (Season 2, MSNBC)

Leverage: Redemption (Season 3, Prime Video)

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (Season 3, Nat Geo)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 2, Disney+)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3, Netflix)

Loki (Season 2, Disney+)

London Kills (Seasons 3 and 4, Acorn TV)

Loot (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2, NBC)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2, Prime Video)

Love, Death & Robots (Season 4, Netflix)

Love is Blind (Through Season 7, Netflix)

Love Island (Season 6, CBS)

Love on the Spectrum (Season 3, Netflix)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 8, Magnolia Network)

Make or Break (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Making the Cut (Season 3, Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Disney+)

Married to Medicine (Season 10, Bravo)

The Masked Singer (Season 11, Fox)

MasterChef (Season 14, Fox)

MasterChef Junior (Season 9, Fox)

Masters of Illusion (Season 10, The CW)

Mayfair Witches (Season 2, AMC/AMC+)

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3, Paramount+)

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (Season 2, Starz)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Season 14, Bravo)

Minx (Season 2, Starz)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (Season 4, PBS)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Monster (Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 2, Prime Video)

The Ms. Pat Show (Season 4, BET+)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Season 2, ID)

My Life Is Murder (Season 4, Acorn TV)

My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 2, Netflix)

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Apple TV+)

NCIS (Season 21, CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3, CBS)

The Neighborhood (Season 6, CBS)

Next Level Chef (Seasons 3 and 4, Fox)

The Night Agent (Season 2, Netflix)

Night Court (Season 2, NBC)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2, Hulu)

Not Dead Yet (Season 2, ABC)

The Old Man (Season 2, FX)

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Season 26, ID)

One Piece (Season 2, Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 5, Hulu)

On the Roam (Season 2, Max)

Our Flags Mean Death (Season 2, Max)

Canceled Shows

Time Bandits (Apple TV+) – Canceled after 1 season

The Acolyte (Disney+) – Canceled after 1 season

American Born Chinese (Disney+) – Canceled after 1 season

The Boys (Prime Video) – Canceled after 5 seasons

The Brothers Sun (Netflix) – Canceled after 1 season

Big Mouth (Netflix) – Canceled after 8 seasons

Blue Bloods (CBS) – Canceled after 14 seasons

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS) – Canceled after 5 seasons

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) – Canceled after 12 seasons

The Good Doctor (ABC) – Canceled after 7 seasons

Evil (Paramount+) – Canceled after 4 seasons

Cobra Kai (Netflix) – Canceled after 6 seasons

La Brea (NBC) – Canceled after 3 seasons

Hightown (Starz) – Canceled after 3 seasons

Our Flag Means Death (Max) – Canceled after 2 seasons

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+) – Canceled after 5 seasons

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+) – Canceled after 3 seasons

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Canceled after 6 seasons

Superman & Lois (The CW) – Canceled after 4 seasons

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – Canceled after 3 seasons

S.W.A.T. (CBS) – Canceled after 7 seasons

Tokyo Vice (Max) – Canceled after 2 seasons

Upload (Prime Video) – Canceled after 4 seasons

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Canceled after 6 seasons

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) – Canceled after 5 seasons

You (Netflix) – Canceled after 5 seasons

Young Sheldon (CBS) – Canceled after 7 seasons

What This Means for TV Fans

As we’ve discussed, 2024 is shaping to be a year full of surprises for TV fans.

Some of our favorite shows are sticking around for more seasons, while others have, unfortunately, been canceled.

With platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+ constantly making changes, it’s tough to keep up.

But whether you’re celebrating a renewal or mourning a cancellation, one thing is clear: the TV world is always changing, and anything can happen.

So, watch for more updates; hopefully, your favorite show will survive another season!