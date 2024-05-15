Get all the details on The Penguin, the HBO Max upcoming spin-off series from The Batman.

Learn more about the plot, cast, crew, release date, and the latest news on Colin Farrell’s return as Penguin in this gritty crime drama.

KEY TAKEAWAYS ‘The Penguin’ is a spin-off series from ‘The Batman,’ focusing on Colin Farrell's character, Oswald Cobblepot. The series is set to release on Max in fall 2024, following the events of ‘The Batman.’ Matt Reeves is developing the series, which will delve into Gotham's criminal underworld.

Plot and Production of ‘The Penguin’

The Batman premiered on March 4, 2022, and became an instant hit for DC, introducing a new version of the Dark Knight that quickly resonated with audiences.

Directed by Matt Reeves, this film has set the stage for a new corner of the DC universe, known as the BatVerse, which exists separately from the main DC Universe overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. This distinct universe is branded as DC Elseworlds.

Among the standout characters from The Batman was Colin Farrell’s portrayal of the Penguin. Farrell’s Penguin became an instant fan favorite with his unrecognizable transformation, dark humor, and meticulous makeup.

Now, the Penguin is getting his own series on Max (formerly HBO Max). This crime drama aims to provide an in-depth look at the mechanics of organized crime in Gotham.

When Will ‘The Penguin’ Premiere?

There is no official release date for The Penguin yet, but it is slated to debut in fall 2024. Colin Farrell confirmed in January 2023 that production was set to begin in February.

The series began filming in New York City but was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

With the strikes now resolved, filming has resumed, and fans can anticipate a return to Gotham’s crime-ridden streets soon.

Early Teasers and Preview Footage

Max has released a featurette that offers a glimpse into The Penguin. The series picks up after Gotham City’s flood, with the Penguin aiming to dominate the criminal underworld.

With Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro) gone, the power dynamics in Gotham are shifting, and the Penguin sees an opportunity to rise to power.

On March 22, 2024, Max released the official teaser trailer for The Penguin, providing a more detailed look at what to expect from the series.

Continuation from ‘The Batman’

In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves confirmed that The Penguin will continue from where The Batman left off and will lead directly into The Batman: Part Two.

The city of Gotham is still recovering from the Riddler’s grand plan, which left many areas flooded.

With Carmine Falcone’s death, a power vacuum has emerged, and Oswald Cobblepot (the Penguin) sees an opportunity to establish his own criminal empire.

Sarah Aubrey, Max’s head of originals, described the series in an interview with Variety:

“The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.”

Who’s Starring in ‘The Penguin’?

Leading the cast is Colin Farrell, reprising his role as Oswald Cobblepot. Farrell had an outstanding year in 2022, with performances in The Batman, After Yang, Thirteen Lives, and The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he won a Golden Globe and received nominations for both the BAFTAs and Oscars.

Cristin Milioti, known for her role in How I Met Your Mother and Palm Springs, joins the cast as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone, who will clash with the Penguin for control over Gotham.

Other cast members include Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O’Connell (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Clancy Brown (Marvel’s Daredevil).

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Penguin’

Matt Reeves will executive produce the series for Max alongside his production partner Dylan Clark, who also produced The Batman.

Colin Farrell assured fans of Reeves’ dedication to the project:

“Matt Reeves is all over it. And sure Matt is borderline OCD when it comes to his focus and trying to do something new and original and with feeling and aesthetic and all that good stuff.”

Lauren LeFranc, known for her work on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Chuck, will serve as the showrunner and write all the episodes.

Craig Zobel, who directed the Emmy-winning series Mare of Easttown, will direct the first two episodes.

Michael Marino, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on The Batman, will return to handle makeup for Colin Farrell in this series.

Stay Tuned for More Updates on ‘The Penguin’

Keep an eye out for more news and updates about The Penguin as we get closer to its release in fall 2024.

This series promises an exciting look into Gotham’s criminal world, with Colin Farrell bringing the Penguin to life in a new, gritty way that only DC can deliver.

Don’t miss out on the latest information about this highly anticipated show, and be sure to watch it once it drops on Max!