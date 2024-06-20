Miles Astray’s real photo of a flamingo won in an AI image category at the 1839 Color Photography Awards.

The contest’s organizers disqualified the entry, leading to an important conversation about AI and human creativity.

Key Takeaways A real photo by Miles Astray won an AI image contest, sparking a debate on AI versus human creativity.

The 1839 Color Photography Awards disqualified Astray’s photo to keep the contest fair for everyone.

Astray’s actions highlight the ongoing discussion about the impact of AI-generated content on the creative industry.

An Unexpected Twist: Real Photo Wins AI Image Contest

After a real photograph won in the AI image category, photographer Miles Astray was disqualified from the 1839 Color Photography Awards.

His photo, a surreal image of ‘FLAMINGONE,’ won third place and the People’s Vote Award. Astray aimed to show that human creativity still outshines machine-made content.

“I wanted to show that nature can still beat the machine and that real work from real creatives has value,” Astray told PetaPixel via email.

He was inspired to challenge the trend of AI-generated images winning photography contests by submitting a real photo into an AI category.

Judging and Disqualification: The Competition’s Reaction

The 1839 Color Photography Awards are judged by experts from places like The New York Times, Getty Images, and Christie’s.

Despite their expertise, they didn’t realize Astray’s photo was real. The contest includes various categories, with AI-generated images being the only non-camera-based category.

The organizers appreciated Astray’s message but disqualified his entry to keep the competition fair.

“Our contest categories are defined to ensure fairness and clarity for all participants,” said a spokesperson.

They recognized Astray’s point but emphasized the need for fair competition in the AI category.

Making a Point About Human Creativity

Astray wanted to show that human creativity and the beauty of nature are still valuable, even with advanced AI.

He got the idea after seeing AI-made images win over real photos in other contests. In turn, he wanted to prove that human creativity and nature are still unique and vital.

Industry Reactions and Ethical Issues

The 1839 Color Photography Awards have many categories, but AI is the only one not based on on-camera work.

While Astray’s photo didn’t fit the AI category rules, it sparked a big conversation in the industry.

Lily Fierman, a co-founder of the awards, said they appreciated Astray’s message but needed to be fair to other artists.

German artist Boris Eldagsen, known for his AI-made image that won the Sony World Photography Awards in 2023, praised Astray’s move.

Astray’s action was a rare win for human photographers. “AI-generated content is a big topic, especially among creatives,” he said.

“There is an important public debate about the benefits and pitfalls of this game-changing technology that I wanted to contribute to.”

Moving Forward in the AI vs. Human Creativity Debate

Miles Astray’s clever trick in the 1839 Color Photography Awards has greatly impacted the industry.



By challenging these competitions, he has sparked meaningful conversations about the value of human creativity in a world increasingly influenced by AI.



While AI technology continues to grow and improve, Astray’s actions remind us of human creativity’s unique and irreplaceable value.



His experiment encourages artists and the public to think deeply about the role of AI in the arts and the importance of keeping human creativity at the forefront.