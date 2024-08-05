Art has always displayed wealth, culture, and history. The most expensive paintings in the world show just how valuable art is and how far people will go to own a piece of history.

Check out the 10 record-breaking artworks that made history right here:

Key Takeaways Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi sold for $450.3 million at Christie's in 2017, setting the record for the highest auction price ever.

Post-World War II American art is highly valued, with de Kooning's Interchange selling for $300 million in 2015 and Pollock’s Number 17A for $200 million in 2016.

High-priced paintings like Cézanne's The Card Players ($250 million) and Rembrandt's The Standard Bearer ($197.9 million) are prized for their artistic quality and historical influence.

1. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci – $450.3 Million

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci, sold at Christie’s in New York in 2017, holds the record for the most expensive painting ever sold.

This artwork shows Jesus Christ holding an orb and making the cross sign.

It was once thought to be a copy, but experts discovered it was an original by da Vinci. The sale sparked a lot of interest and was bought by a Saudi prince for the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.

This sale broke all previous records for any art sold at auction​.

2. Interchange by Willem de Kooning – $300 Million

Interchange, an abstract expressionist painting by Willem de Kooning, was sold privately for $300 million in 2015.

This piece marks an important moment in American art history, showing the move towards abstract art after World War II.

The buyer, Kenneth C. Griffin, also bought Number 17A by Jackson Pollock in the same deal — a painting known for its energetic brushstrokes and bright colors.

3. The Card Players by Paul Cézanne – $250 Million

Paul Cézanne’s The Card Players is part of a series showing peasants playing cards. Created in the early 1890s, these paintings are key in the change from Impressionism to Cubism.

In 2011, a version was sold to the Royal Family of Qatar for about $250 million.

This sale showed how important Cézanne’s work is, as it connects older Impressionist styles with newer, modern art.​

4. Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) by Paul Gauguin – $210 Million

Paul Gauguin’s painting Nafea Faa Ipoipo was made in 1892 during his first trip to Tahiti. It was sold privately for $210 million in 2015.

This bright and colorful painting shows two Tahitian women and is known for its bold use of color and exotic portrayal of Tahitian culture.

The buyer is believed to be from the Qatar Museums, showing the high demand for Gauguin’s work.

5. Number 17A by Jackson Pollock – $200 Million

Jackson Pollock’s Number 17A is a great example of his drip painting technique, which was new and revolutionary for abstract expressionism.

Made in 1948, this painting features a mix of dripped and splattered paint, showing Pollock’s unique art style.

In 2016, Kenneth C. Griffin bought this painting with de Kooning’s Interchange.

This purchase shows the high value of post-World War II American art and Pollock’s impact on the art world.

6. The Standard Bearer by Rembrandt – $197.9 Million

Rembrandt’s The Standard Bearer is an oil-on-canvas self-portrait that sold for $197.9 million in 2021.

The painting, made in 1636, shows Rembrandt as a standard-bearer, an important figure in 17th-century Dutch military history.

These bearers led soldiers in battle, showing their courage and leadership during the Eighty Years’ War, leading to Dutch independence.

The painting is known for Rembrandt’s skill with light and shadow to show deep emotions.

It was bought by the Dutch government with help from the Rijksmuseum and the Rembrandt Association and will be shown in the Rijksmuseum.

7. Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol – $195 Million

Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, which sold for $195 million in 2022, is part of his series of portraits of Marilyn Monroe.

Created in 1964, this piece is one of the most iconic images of Monroe, reflecting Warhol’s exploration of celebrity culture and mass media.

The portrait’s vibrant colors and striking composition exemplify Warhol’s pop art style, merging high art with popular culture.

8. No. 6 (Violet, Green, and Red) by Mark Rothko – $186 Million

Mark Rothko’s No. 6 (Violet, Green, and Red) sold for $186 million in 2014 to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Painted in 1951, it is a prime example of Rothko’s abstract expressionist style, featuring large color fields that evoke deep feelings.

Rothko’s technique of layering thin color washes creates a glowing, meditative effect.

The painting’s bold yet balanced colors show Rothko’s belief in art as a way to express deep emotions. The sale was part of a larger legal dispute involving art dealer Yves Bouvier.

9. Wasserschlangen II by Gustav Klimt – $183 Million

Gustav Klimt’s Wasserschlangen II (or Water Serpents II) sold for $183 million in a private sale. Finished in 1907, it is known for its rich style and sensual depiction of water nymphs.

Klimt’s use of gold leaf and intricate patterns reflects his fascination with eroticism and the female form.

The painting’s history includes being seized by Nazis from its original Jewish owners.

It later ended up with Klimt’s alleged son, Gustav Ucicky, before being sold to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev.

This sale is part of a bigger scandal involving claims of fake art deals.

10. Pendant Portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit by Rembrandt – $180 Million

Rembrandt’s life-sized portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit, painted in 1634, were bought by the Louvre and the Rijksmuseum in 2015 for $180 million.

These pendant portraits are unique as they were meant to be shown together, capturing the couple in their finest clothes for their marriage.

The paintings are famous for their detailed realism and Rembrandt’s skill in showing the personalities and high social status of the couple.

Maerten is shown in a black suit with lace, and Oopjen, in a detailed black gown, shows their wealth and importance.

The joint purchase allows these masterpieces to be displayed in both Paris and Amsterdam, showing their value in art history.

Explore the World of Priceless Art

These incredibly expensive paintings show how much people value art. Each painting has a unique story and shows different styles and periods in history.

From Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi to Rembrandt’s The Standard Bearer, these masterpieces reflect the artists’ brilliance and the historical moments they capture.

If you’re fascinated by these world-famous paintings, consider visiting museums, reading art history books, or even starting your own collection.

Art is for everyone and is filled with endless stories that are waiting for you to discover!