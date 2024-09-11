Kendrick Lamar is headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be massive! He’ll take the stage solo in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

After his standout performance in 2022, fans are pumped to see what he does next.

With a big year behind him, including a hit song and a feud with Drake, Kendrick will undoubtedly make this show unforgettable.

Let’s break down why this is such a big moment!

This will be his first time as the main headliner after performing as part of the 2022 show.

2024 has been a huge year for Lamar, thanks to his hit song "Not Like Us" and a major back-and-forth feud with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar Returns to the Super Bowl Stage

The 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will feature Kendrick Lamar as the headlining performer.

Mark your calendars, as the show is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While Lamar already performed at the 2022 Super Bowl, this will be his first time taking the spotlight as the main act.

Lamar, arguably one of the best rappers in the world, made a statement about the show, saying, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

His return to the stage as a solo headliner is huge for hip-hop and shows how far the genre has come in terms of mainstream acceptance.

The Creative Team Behind the Show

Roc Nation, Apple Music, and Jesse Collins are producing this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On top of that, Lamar’s co-founded company, pgLang, will lead the creative direction.

With pgLang steering the ship, the performance is set to go beyond a typical concert—fans can look forward to an artistic, thought-provoking experience.

Apple Music, now in its third year as the show’s sponsor, is bringing all its tech to the event.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, says the company is excited to offer fans an amazing experience with features like Spatial Audio, exclusive interviews, playlists, and more.

Kendrick Lamar’s Big Year in Music

Even though he hasn’t dropped a new album since Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May 2022, he’s stayed at the top of the music scene.

In fact, his song “Not Like Us” was one of the biggest hits of the year, climbing to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 twice.

And the song was part of a high-profile feud with Drake, one of the most talked-about beefs in recent rap history.

It all started when Lamar appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s hit “Like That,” where he threw some serious shade by saying there’s no “big three” in rap, referring to himself, Drake, and J. Cole. Instead, he said, “It’s just big me.”

And, of course, this was bound to start a series of back-and-forth diss tracks between Lamar and Drake, and it did just that, with Drake responding in his track “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

“Not Like Us” became a hit, with over 765 million streams since May 2024.

It also ended the feud and got nominated for Song of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Roc Nation’s Role in the Halftime Show

This year marks the sixth time Roc Nation has been in charge of producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Since they partnered with the NFL in 2019, JAY-Z’s company has been behind some of the most memorable halftime performances, including Rihanna’s 2023 show and Usher’s 2024 set.

In a statement, JAY-Z praised Lamar, calling him “a once-in-a-generation artist and performer” who, as you probably know, has a deep love for hip-hop and culture.

He said Lamar’s work goes beyond music and that his influence will be felt for years to come.

What to Expect on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always one of the biggest entertainment events, and Kendrick Lamar’s performance is shaping up to be special.

With his history of powerful performances and a year full of major hits, fans expect a show that will live up to all the hype.

Apple Music’s advanced tech will also add to the experience, giving viewers a top-notch audio and visual experience.

All in all, Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be a must-watch, marking an important moment for him and hip-hop as a whole.