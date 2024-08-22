Picture yourself skiing through Utah’s famous snow, but instead of just enjoying the slopes, you’re also surrounded by amazing art pieces from some of the world’s top artists.

That’s the plan Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix, has for Powder Mountain in Eden, Utah. Already the largest ski resort in North America, Powder Mountain is set to become even more special as it becomes a “skiable outdoor art museum.”

Undoubtedly, the combination of art and outdoor activities will make Powder Mountain a must-visit destination year-round.

Key Takeaways Reed Hastings, Netflix's co-founder, is turning Powder Mountain into a ski resort where you can also enjoy incredible outdoor art by well-known contemporary artists.

The resort will feature works by artists like James Turrell, Jenny Holzer, and Paul McCarthy, with the exhibit set to open in 2026.

Powder Mountain, the largest ski resort in North America, will keep some areas open to the public while creating a private, members-only section.

A New Vision for Powder Mountain

Hastings, who became the main owner of Powder Mountain in September 2023 after investing $100 million, has some big plans for the resort. He wants to create a place where everything—from skiing to the art installations—is carefully thought out and immersive.

“At Powder, we want every experience—from the ski resort to the residential community to the outdoor art museum—to be intentional, and the integration of art into the mountain is a manifestation of that consideration,” Hastings explained.

His goal is to make the mountain a year-round destination where people can enjoy recreation, art, and meaningful connections.

This transformation involves more than adding a few art pieces—turning the mountain into a world-class sculpture park will require some serious planning.

Landscape architect Reed Hilderbrand, known for his work at New York’s Storm King Art Center, is designing the outdoor museum.

Meanwhile, the visitor center will be designed by Johnston Marklee, the architect behind the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

Together, they’re working on making this a one-of-a-kind experience that merges art with nature.

Art and Nature in Perfect Harmony

The artworks coming to Powder Mountain are set to be nothing short of amazing. You’ll be pleased to know you can expect to see pieces by famous artists like James Turrell, Jenny Holzer, and Paul McCarthy.

Turrell’s light installation Ganzfeld Apani, originally shown at the Venice Biennale in 2011, will be a standout piece in a new pavilion along the trails.

Jenny Holzer will create a series of text engravings on rocks, while Paul McCarthy, who grew up in Utah, will make an installation inspired by the myths of the American West.

Interestingly, these installations are designed to interact with the mountain’s landscape and seasonal rhythms.

For example, EJ Hill, known for creating a functional roller coaster at MASS MOCA, will design two new ski lifts, turning them into artistic experiences.

The overall vision, led by Matthew Thompson, the mountain’s arts program director, draws inspiration from the rich history of American land art, making the art at Powder Mountain both a tribute to and a new take on this tradition.

Balancing Accessibility: Public Access vs. Private Membership

While the art installations and upgrades to Powder Mountain are exciting, they change how the mountain is accessed.

Hastings has introduced a new business model: Half of the resort is now private, reserved for those who buy property in the exclusive Powder Haven community.

So, this area, covering over 2,000 square miles, is only open to those who pay hefty annual membership fees, and plots start at $2 million.

And, of course, the shift has sparked some controversy, especially among locals who feel they’re being priced out of their favorite slopes.

Hastings, however, argues that this new model is necessary to keep Powder Mountain financially healthy.

Before he took over, the resort was more than $100 million in debt. According to Hastings, the private Powder Haven area will generate the revenue needed to maintain and improve the rest of the resort and keep the mountain open to the public.

Even with these changes, a big part of the resort will remain accessible to everyone, especially during the winter skiing season.

Plus, during the summer and fall, the mountain and its art installations will be open to the public for free, letting everyone enjoy this unique blend of art and nature.

Powder Mountain’s Future as an Art and Ski Destination

As Powder Mountain becomes a skiable outdoor art museum, it’s shaping to be a place like no other. While the full art setup is planned for 2026, you’ll start seeing some incredible pieces as early as the 2024-2025 ski season.

Thus, whether you’re a skier, an art lover, or just searching for something unique, Powder Mountain will offer a truly one-of-a-kind experience—a place where the wonders of nature and human creativity come together in a special way.