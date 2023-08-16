Salvator Mundi Painting Goes Digital: Leonardo’s Masterpiece to Become NFT

The iconic $450.3M Salvator Mundi painting takes a digital leap as an NFT. Learn about this groundbreaking transformation and its impact on the art world.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Salvator Mundi's Digital Debut: Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed artwork, which sold for a staggering $450.3 million, is set to become an NFT. Collaboration in Motion: ElmonX joins hands with Bridgeman Images, a leading image licensing company, to bring this masterpiece to the NFT space. Not Their First Rodeo: ElmonX and Bridgeman have previously minted renowned artworks, including the Mona Lisa and Starry Night, as NFTs.

Salvator Mundi: From Auction Record Breaker to NFT

The dazzling Salvator Mundi, dated somewhere between 1499 and 1510, not only holds the title for the world’s priciest painting but is also dipping its toes into the modern world of NFTs. For those who’ve been living under a rock, this masterpiece features a serene Christ with a mesmerizing crystal orb in hand. Back in 2017, it made quite a splash, shattering auction ceilings by fetching a whopping $450.3 million at Christie’s New York. Oh, and did we mention? There’s been some debate over its attribution to da Vinci. But that’s a story for another day!

The Digital Craftsmen Behind the Screen

Enter ElmonX, a powerhouse digital asset platform. They’re teaming up with the renowned image licensing guru, Bridgeman Images, to craft this digital wonder. Excited for the big reveal? Circle August 12 on your calendar because that’s when the sale details drop.

In a statement echoing the excitement, Bridgeman Images shared, “Teaming up with the wizards at ElmonX, who’re shaping the NFT art world, gives us an exclusive chance to produce top-notch NFTs inspired by our expansive collection.” It’s not their first rodeo together. Remember the NFT renditions of the ever-smiling Mona Lisa, Van Gogh’s mesmerizing Starry Night, Rodin’s pensive The Thinker, or Monet’s dreamy Nymphéas? Yep, that was them.

A Peek into Past Collaborations

Dive into ElmonX’s portfolio, and you’ll find gems like the Mona Lisa NFT, of which 330 editions were up for grabs at a cool £150 ($191). Feeling a tad more extravagant? They offered a limited 10 editions bundling an NFT with a print of da Vinci’s lady for £900 ($1,144). Fun tidbit: one of those sold again on the OpenSea NFT market for a juicy 3.7 ETH ($6,764) just the other week!

The NFT Marketplace: Smooth Sailing or Stormy Waters?

While this collaboration seems promising, the NFT market has seen its share of drama. A recent dip in sales has led to a rising tide of tensions between traders and creators. But hey, isn’t that what makes any market thrilling?