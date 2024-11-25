Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

BetBlocker and Yellow Scarf have partnered to help Eastern European communities in the UK.

Together, they’ve launched a new version of BetBlocker’s gambling-blocking app in three languages: Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian.

This makes it easier for these communities to access help and protect themselves from gambling harm.

With funding from GambleAware, this project focuses on breaking down barriers and making support available to everyone.

Helping People in Their Own Language

Gambling can lead to serious problems, but finding help isn’t always easy, especially for those who don’t speak English fluently.

BetBlocker’s app, which blocks over 85,000 gambling websites and 1,500 gambling apps, was previously only available in English.

Thanks to Yellow Scarf’s partnership, the app has been translated into Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian.

This makes it accessible to communities that may have previously struggled to use the service due to language barriers.

Using the app in their own language makes people feel more comfortable and confident to take the first step toward getting help.

For example, a Polish individual dealing with gambling addiction might have hesitated to use the app before because of the language limitations.

Now, with the app available in their own language, they can access the tools they need without unnecessary stress or confusion.

Yellow Scarf’s Support for the Community

Yellow Scarf is a UK-based charity helping Eastern Europeans cope with trauma and navigate tough life challenges.

They offer therapy, run support groups, and provide essential resources to help individuals rebuild their lives and move forward.

Each year, they assist over 500 people facing difficulties like mental health struggles, isolation, and financial hardships.

By partnering with BetBlocker, Yellow Scarf can now reach even more individuals in need of help.

Their expertise in addressing the unique struggles Eastern Europeans face in the UK makes their contribution incredibly valuable.

Language barriers remain a major obstacle, with about 25% of Eastern Europeans in the UK struggling with English, particularly in stressful situations.

This often prevents people from seeking help or using services designed to support them.

After offering translated resources, Yellow Scarf and BetBlocker create an inclusive and welcoming environment where individuals feel understood, supported, and empowered to take the next steps toward a better future.

GambleAware’s Support Made This Possible

This important project wouldn’t be possible without the financial support of GambleAware.

Their funding has helped BetBlocker and Yellow Scarf reach more under-supported groups.

So, this clearly shows GambleAware’s dedication to reducing harm and providing help to those in need.

BetBlocker and Yellow Scarf’s Powerful Partnership

BetBlocker and Yellow Scarf’s partnership proves how charities can work together to make a difference.

By tackling gambling harm and offering therapy and other support, they are addressing problems from many sides at once.

For Eastern European communities in the UK, this isn’t just about using an app or attending a therapy session—it’s feeling understood and supported.

It’s knowing some people and organizations care enough to make services simple, accessible, and effective.

With tools like the BetBlocker app and Yellow Scarf’s caring support, more people can take control of their challenges and move toward a brighter future.

Sometimes, small extra efforts can make a big difference—and that’s exactly what BetBlocker and Yellow Scarf are doing every day.