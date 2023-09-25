UAE’s New Gaming Body Sparks Buzz About Potential Casino Openings

The UAE introduces a new regulatory body for commercial gaming, leaving many speculating on the possible legalization of casinos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS UAE establishes the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), potentially paving the way for legalized casinos. Kevin Mullally, a veteran in the gaming industry, is named CEO of the GCGRA. The move comes amid a series of liberalizing steps by the UAE, such as lifting bans on unmarried cohabitation and loosening alcohol restrictions.

Is the UAE Rolling the Dice on Casinos? Meet the New Gaming Regulatory Body

You know how sometimes you hear news that makes you think, “Whoa, is this really happening?” That’s precisely what’s unfolding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) right now. Late Sunday, an official announcement caught everyone’s attention: the birth of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, or GCGRA for short.

Why the GCGRA is Making Headlines

Now, why is this a big deal? Well, the GCGRA is tasked with overseeing “commercial gaming” activities. Sounds pretty ambiguous, right? That’s because the authorities haven’t clearly defined whether “gaming” here includes gambling or, more precisely, casinos. But get this—some top honchos who have joined the regulatory body are no strangers to the casino business.

The new CEO of the GCGRA, Kevin Mullally, has a rich history in the game (pun intended). He previously served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, where he had his hands full regulating riverboat casinos in the state. “I look forward to establishing a robust regulatory body and framework for the UAE’s lottery and gaming industry,” Mullally mentioned in the official statement.

The chair of the board of directors isn’t someone to dismiss either. James Murren, who has chaired the American Gaming Association in the past, is also on board. To put it plainly, these aren’t people you bring in if you’re just thinking about hosting board game nights.

Now, you might be wondering why all the ambiguity and speculation matter. Here’s the catch: gambling is currently not allowed in the UAE. Given the country’s predominantly Islamic culture, gambling is a bit of a no-go under religious law.

Signs of Changing Times: A Wave of Liberalization

Interestingly, the establishment of the GCGRA isn’t a stand-alone event. It fits into a larger puzzle of shifts happening in the UAE. Recently, the country has been making waves with some fairly liberal moves. Last year alone, authorities lifted the ban on unmarried couples living together and relaxed alcohol restrictions. They even switched to a Western-style weekend to keep up with global commerce and tourism.

Remember the announcement by Wynn Resorts in 2022 about building an “integrated resort” in Ras al-Khaimah, a member of the UAE? Yes, it included “gaming facilities,” and preliminary construction is already underway. Could this be connected to the formation of the new gaming authority? Only time will tell.

So, is the UAE about to shake up the Arabian Gulf’s stance on gambling? While nothing’s confirmed, the signs are compelling. If you’re a betting person, now might be a good time to keep your eyes peeled on the UAE’s next moves.