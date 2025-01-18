Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s latest addition to the much-loved Monster Hunter series, and it’s arriving on February 28, 2025.

Building on the success of Monster Hunter Rise, it’s loaded with exciting new features that are sure to catch the attention of longtime fans and newcomers.

Here’s your full guide to Monster Hunter Wilds, including what’s new, when it launches, and why you’ll want to jump in.

Key Takeaways Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025, with two open beta phases in early February.

Introduces Focus Mode, revamped environments, and all 14 classic weapon types with new mechanics.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with platform-specific pre-order bonuses.

When You Can Play Monster Hunter Wilds

The wait is almost over. Monster Hunter Wilds officially launches on February 28, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

To give players a sneak peek, Capcom is hosting two open beta tests in February:

Phase 1: February 6, 7:00 PM PT to February 9, 6:59 PM PT

Phase 2: February 13, 7:00 PM PT to February 16, 6:59 PM PT

Both tests are free and open to anyone with a compatible platform. To join, simply download the beta client from your platform’s store once it’s available.

If you joined the first beta in 2024, you can carry over your character data to the new beta, but your progress (weapons, gear, etc.) won’t transfer. The second beta will include:

Character Creation: Create and customize a character you can use in the full game.

Story Trial: Get a sneak peek of the game’s plot.

Monster Hunts: Fight monsters like Doshaguma, Chatacabra, and returning favorite Gypceros.

Capcom may even add a surprise second monster hunt during the beta, though details are still under wraps.

A Deeper and More Engaging Story

Monster Hunter Wilds brings a richer and more gripping story than any previous game in the series.

The main focus is on Nata, a young boy discovered near the Forbidden Lands—a place once thought to be deserted.

Nata shares a chilling story about how his village was destroyed by a mysterious creature called the White Wraith.

As a skilled monster hunter, players join the Guild’s mission to investigate this strange creature.

They venture into the Forbidden Lands with their companions, face powerful monsters, and uncover the truth behind the White Wraith.

Unlike earlier games, which mainly focused on action, this installment pays much more attention to the storyline, creating a deeper and more immersive experience that perfectly complements the gameplay.

Monster Hunter Wilds Gameplay

There’s a lot to enjoy in the game, so let’s take a closer look at the new features and familiar elements that make Monster Hunter Wilds so exciting.

Monster Hunter Wilds Weapons: New Moves

If you’ve enjoyed using weapons in Monster Hunter games before, you’ll love what Monster Hunter Wilds has done with them.

All 14 classic weapon types are back, but each one has been upgraded with new moves and abilities to make fights even more exciting.

If you like the crushing power of the Great Sword, it’s better than ever. And if you’re into the fast strikes of the Long Sword, you’ll be slicing through enemies in style.

Bow users, you’ll feel like an expert sharpshooter with its fresh updates. Every weapon now feels more powerful and fun to use.

Focus Mode

The most talked-about feature in Monster Hunter Wilds is Focus Mode, which changes how players fight monsters.

This mode lets you:

Attack or block in the direction of your camera.

Move while charging an attack.

Target weak spots on monsters for Focus Strikes, dealing extra damage.

Focus Mode also highlights areas on injured or vulnerable monsters, so it will be easier for players to land strategic attacks.

This feature is great for experienced hunters who want more control and for new players who might need extra help mastering the game.

Expansive and Changing Environments

Exploring Monster Hunter Wilds is better than ever. The game features massive open areas that are alive with changing weather and time-of-day effects.

One moment, the sun is shining; the next, a storm rolls in, making every hunt feel fresh and unpredictable.

To help you explore, there’s the Seikret, your new mount that replaces the Palamutes from Monster Hunter Rise.

So, you can race across open fields, climb rocky cliffs, and easily dive into action.

Getting from one place to another is now as fun as the hunts themselves.

Platforms, Pre-Orders, and Editions

Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

But, unfortunately, it won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as the game’s graphics and performance are too demanding for the system.

Pre-Order Rewards

Capcom is offering bonuses for players who pre-order the game:

PlayStation Exclusive: A special layered armor (Guild Knight Set), the Hope Charm, and a digital art book (only for digital purchases).

A special layered armor (Guild Knight Set), the Hope Charm, and a digital art book (only for digital purchases). Xbox and PC Bonuses: The Guild Knight Set and Hope Charm.

Each platform has its own deadline for pre-ordering, with PC players having until February 28, 2025, at 4:59 AM UTC.

Edition Choices

There are three versions of the game:

Standard Edition: Includes the base game and pre-order bonuses. Deluxe Edition: Adds a Deluxe Pack with extra customization options. Premium Deluxe Edition: Includes all Deluxe Edition content, plus exclusive cosmetic DLCs and extra bonuses.

The Best Monster Hunter Game?

Monster Hunter Wilds has a rich story, fresh combat features, and a lively world that makes it one of the most exciting games of 2025.

If you want a taste of what’s to come, don’t miss the open beta—it’s your chance to jump in early.

And if you’re planning to grab it at launch, make sure to snag those pre-order bonuses while you can.

With the game set to release on February 28, 2025, it’s time to dust off your weapon, hop on your trusty Seikret, and prepare for a hunt that’ll leave you breathless!

Will this be the best Monster Hunter game? It certainly looks like it.