Recent job listings hint at a new God of War game from Santa Monica Studio, sparking guesses about its story.

God of War Ragnarök finished the Norse saga, but the free Valhalla DLC released in December 2023 suggests more Norse stories could come.

Key Takeaways The new God of War game might follow Atreus as he looks for the surviving Giants, learning about his heritage and improving his skills.

This new game could feature both Kratos and Atreus in separate adventures, possibly introducing new mythological settings.

A new God of War RPG will connect the 2018 game and Ragnarök, offering more backstory and character growth.

Atreus’s Journey to Find the Remaining Giants

The newer God of War games focus on Kratos and his son Atreus. In the first game, Kratos teaches Atreus survival and combat skills while they spread Faye’s ashes. Atreus learns he’s part Jötunn and his birth name is Loki.

In God of War Ragnarök, players control both characters, with Atreus seeking answers about his identity. This theme is likely to continue in a new game.

In Valhalla, Kratos deals with his violent past, but he and Atreus have separated. Atreus learns from Angrboda, a surviving Jötunn, that his ancestors might still be alive. He decides to find the other Giants, a quest Kratos supports.

This sets up Atreus’s future journey, possibly with Angrboda. So, a spin-off game with Atreus as the main character could explore this, similar to how Marvel’s Spider-Man had a game featuring Miles Morales.

Different Gameplay Mechanics for Atreus and Kratos

In God of War Ragnarök, players see how Atreus plays differently from Kratos. Atreus is nimble and uses a bow, unlike the heavier and more experienced Kratos.

Throughout the game, Atreus shows potential but lacks experience, leaving room for growth. A standalone game for Atreus could show his transformation, making him more skilled and confident.

As Atreus learns more about the Jötnar, his abilities could change, making him stronger. If he reunited with Kratos in a future game, both characters would have grown, possibly making them more equal in combat.

Although there is no official announcement, job listings suggest another new God of War game is on the horizon. An Atreus spin-off would offer a new perspective in this Kratos-dominated saga.

Mirrored Journeys for Kratos and Atreus

The next God of War game could feature dual protagonists with Kratos and Atreus on separate but similar journeys.

Kratos might explore new mythological realms like Egypt or return to Greece, while Atreus could explore other worlds and meet gods from different cultures, such as the Celtic or Japanese gods.

This approach could make the story richer, showing different myths.

Near the end, Kratos and Atreus could meet again, combining their knowledge to face a common enemy.

This setup could create a compelling storyline, balancing old and new adventures.

New God of War RPG Bridges the Gap

Until a sequel is officially announced, fans can look forward to a new God of War RPG that connects the 2018 game and Ragnarök.

Announced by CMON, this board game lets players explore the Nine Realms and meet their favorite monsters in a new way.

The game will be for one or two players and include eight campaigns featuring characters like Kratos and Atreus.

The board game’s crowdfunding campaign launched in April 2024 on Gamefound, with over $800,000 already crowdfunded at the time of this writing.

While no release date is set, the game promises to add depth to the God of War story and give fans a fun experience.