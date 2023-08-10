Culture
  • search
Culture

Travel

ELASTICOfarm’s Tree-Inspired Home: An Ingenious Blend of Nature and Architecture

  • August 10, 2023

Dive into the story of Stefano Pujatti’s latest masterpiece – a dwelling that harmoniously integrates with nature, designed by his firm, ELASTICOFarm.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
ELASTICOfarm’s 'The Hole with the House Around,' conceived by Stefano Pujatti, is an architectural marvel that integrates the built environment with natural elements.
The house extends beyond the traditional box concept, constructing a novel architectural space that interacts with the environment through a central void filled with growing trees.
The structure of the house is a blend of galvanized steel and forked metal pillars, demonstrating both efficiency and elegance while prioritizing energy efficiency.

The Creative Brainchild of ELASTICOfarm: A Home Amidst the Trees

In the quiet town of Cambiano in Northern Italy, an architectural marvel stands tall. Stefano Pujatti, the mind behind the globally renowned firm ELASTICOfarm, has designed a residence that defies the conventional. He whimsically calls this innovative creation ‘The Hole with the House Around,’ a tribute to its unique configuration around a central void.

The project leverages the aesthetics of an existing 1970s residential building and rises above it, paying homage to the past while pushing architectural boundaries. A clever blend of the old and the new, this galvanized steel abode is like no other, perched on a slew of stilts and surrounded by a lush green void, mirroring the look of a treetop canopy.

Breaking Free from Conventional Boxed Architecture

Rather than just revamping the existing infrastructure, ‘The Hole with the House Around’ took a daring leap. It leaped from the earth, embracing the existing structure and crafting a new norm in architecture. Pujatti’s design cleverly disassembles the conventional box, allowing an assemblage of volumes to coalesce around a central open space. This pivotal move discloses an unsuspected synergy with the surrounding environment as trees shoot up through the center, weaving nature into the very fabric of the home.

The ELASTICOfarm team, headed by Pujatti, seizes the opportunity to rethink post-war architectural heritage. Instead of merely expanding the original villa, they erect an entirely new building on the same plot, fusing past and present. The erstwhile roof is demolished to pave the way for a terrace offering breathtaking views of the Alpine range.

Dive into the story of Stefano Pujatti’s latest masterpiece – a dwelling that harmoniously integrates with nature, designed by his firm, ELASTICOFarm.

ELASTICOfarm’s Ingenious Elevation

The architectural wonder of ‘The Hole with the House Around’ goes beyond conventional dwellings. It lifts itself to treetop heights, creating an enclosure of volumes that wrap around a central courtyard. This courtyard, exposed to the open sky, forms the heart of the design.

The building’s body, assembled from prefabricated galvanized steel and primarily upheld by tall forked metal pillars, radiates an aura of efficiency and elegance. The home’s energy-efficient design is boosted by dry construction methods such as polyurethane spray insulation.

Merging with the Landscape: A Gradual Journey into the Home

The entrance to the house is a suspended, open metal staircase that presents a gradual journey through surrounding trees. The fluctuating landscape peaks at the living quarters, where the structure seamlessly merges with the verdant vegetation.

Upon entering, the courtyard unfurls its green splendor, boasting tall birch trees that reach out to the sky. The living area extends to the dining room, which connects to a terrace that opens to a rooftop garden. The kitchen, in the northeast corner, is ideally located for the owner – a chef, to keep an eye on the house, terrace, and garden. The house’s inner pathway winds counterclockwise around the courtyard, leading to the service areas and sleeping quarters before circling back to the entrance area.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

floating architecture
Travel

Riding the Wave: The Now and Future of Floating Architecture

Dive into the world of floating architecture, a solution born out of necessity to combat climate change and rising sea…

chef kitchen
Travel

A Gourmet Guide to the World’s Most Aesthetically Pleasing Dining Destinations

Embark on a culinary journey around the globe and explore the top restaurants merging creativity in cuisine with ingenious interior…

Travel

A Gastronomic World Tour: Michelin Star Studded Hotels and Resorts

Explore the culinary magnificence of Michelin-star restaurants within luxury hotels worldwide, offering epicurean adventures and top-notch accommodations. Travelers with a…

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

Travel

Spotlight on the World’s Most Glamorous Casino Architectures | A Peek into the Magnificent Casino Edifices

Travel

United Airlines Flight Forced to Return to San Diego Due to Electrical Device Fire

Travel

Baggage Handling in Crisis: Air Transport Industry Battles Soaring Mishandling Rates

Articles About Travel

A Gastronomic World Tour: Michelin Star Studded Hotels and Resorts

July 19, 2023

Discover the Best Affordable Hotels in Europe Recommended by Travel Experts

July 11, 2023

Discover Top 10 Rhodes Hotels for a Unique Grecian Experience

July 3, 2023

Spotlight on the World’s Most Glamorous Casino Architectures | A Peek into the Magnificent Casino Edifices

June 9, 2023

Louis Vuitton Airport Lounge – Luxury travelling

June 6, 2023