Thomas Schütte’s MoMA Retrospective: United Enemies

Explore the MoMA retrospective of Thomas Schütte’s United Enemies, a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the German sculptor’s diverse works from his early career to the present.
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is presenting a retrospective exhibition of the works of German contemporary artist Thomas Schütte. This retrospective, which runs from September 29, 2024, to January 18, 2025, offers a comprehensive look at Schütte’s artistic journey from 1975 to the present day.
The MoMA retrospective is organized by Paulina Pobocha, former Associate Curator at MoMA and current Robert Soros Senior Curator at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, along with Caitlin Chaisson, Curatorial Assistant at MoMA. The exhibition aims to understand Schütte’s practice better and introduce his significant contributions to a new audience. It also aims to highlight the common thread that unites his diverse work, revealing insights about art and the culture in which it was created.
The exhibition is held in the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions at MoMA.
The retrospective of Thomas Schütte, particularly his ‘United Enemies’ series, presents an exceptional opportunity to explore the works of one of the most significant sculptors of our time, showcasing his unique approach to art that intersects history, culture, and aesthetics.
The 10th Art Collector Starter Kit group show is at Corey Helford Gallery. Discover affordable artworks, event details, and the…
Discover Sydney’s top art exhibitions in , featuring Banksy, Louise Bourgeois, and ancient Egyptian treasures. The Premier Art Exhibitions of…
Discover Berlin’s vibrant art scene with our guide to the top exhibitions and events in 2024. Explore must-see art from…