The 68th BFI London Film Festival is back; this year, it’s bigger and more exciting than ever.
Not only will you get to enjoy amazing movies, but the festival has also expanded its program to include some mind-blowing immersive art, extended reality (XR) experiences, and even video games!
So, let’s look at what’s on offer and why you won’t want to miss it!
The 68th BFI London Film Festival, from October 9 to October 20, 2024, has added something new and enticing with its LFF Expanded program.
This section of the festival, running from October 11 to October 27, invites you to explore immersive art and extended reality (XR) experiences that push the boundaries of storytelling and experience.
And LFF Expanded goes beyond traditional screen watching, encouraging you to get involved, explore new realities, and fully immerse yourself.
This year, video games are included for the first time, showing how the festival embraces all forms of screen culture, from movies to the latest in digital storytelling.
LFF Expanded’s immersive program features five major installations that highlight the forefront of screen technology.
These pieces, made by top artists, filmmakers, and creative teams from the UK and around the world, use the latest digital technology to give viewers fresh and unique takes on complex themes.
Created by Anagram, this installation combines mixed reality with engaging gameplay. Based on over 100 hours of interviews, it provides a playful but deep look at neurodiversity.
This interactive experience, inspired by 1980s video games, explores your relationship with avatars, free will, and consciousness through immersive sound and sensory effects.
The experience envisions removing carbon from the atmosphere on a massive scale, offering an optimistic look at our planet’s future.
Inspired by personal experiences of grief and pregnancy, this immersive journey through light, music, and projections changes how you see time and space.
It explores the connection between humans and the environment, inviting you to feel a deeper connection to the world around you.
For the first time, the BFI London Film Festival is rolling out a Games Lounge at Bargehouse with five interactive games.
What’s amazing is that this free program lets you work on creative projects that mix gaming culture with interactive arts.
Here’s a look at what you can expect:
The LFF Expanded program also features a great mix of free XR works on physical and mental health.
So, it’s a great chance to see how technology can, in unexpected ways, give us fresh perspectives on these important issues.
This touching story, told through an interactive narrative, explores the strong bond between a father and daughter as they face communication challenges.
LFF Expanded includes much more than installations and games—it offers a variety of events that help deepen one’s understanding of the works on display.
One of the highlights is The Attention Battle: An Evening with the Creators Behind Impulse: Playing with Reality, which will be held on 15 October at the Science Gallery.
As part of this event, you’ll hear from experts on ADHD, including Professor Edmund Sonaga Burke and Vivienne Isebor from ADHD Babes, who will share insights into the complex experience of living with ADHD.
The 68th BFI London Film Festival’s Expanded program is your chance to experience storytelling like never before.
If you’re curious about how technology transforms storytelling or are eager to try something new, this program has something for everyone.
From immersive art installations that challenge your perceptions to video games that take you on deep emotional journeys, this film festival screams pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas.
So, if you’re in London this October, don’t miss out! The LFF Expanded program is a must-see for film buffs, gamers, and anyone looking for inspiration.
Let your imagination run wild and explore the endless possibilities of screen culture.
As the dust settles from the massive success of Dune: Part Two, fans are already looking ahead, eagerly asking, will…
Remember the first time you watched Smile? The creepy feeling you got, the chills running down your spine as you…
Maybe you’ve already binged all the top picks from the 1950s that we recommended last week, and now you’re hungry…