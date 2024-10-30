We’re already looking ahead to the movies coming out in 2025! It feels like just yesterday we were hyped about this year’s biggest blockbusters, but time flies, right?

Even though 2024 isn’t over yet, we can’t help but peek at what’s in store for us next year.

And honestly, 2025 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for movie lovers.

We’ve got everything from thrilling superhero showdowns, spine-tingling horror sequels, heartwarming animated adventures, and even some long-awaited reboots.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest, boldest, and most buzzworthy films heading our way!

Key Takeaways 2025 brings back fan-favorite franchises like Jurassic World, Mission: Impossible, and The Smurfs.

Expect major superhero releases, including Captain America: Brave New World and Superman.

Renowned directors like Bong Joon-ho and James Gunn team up with stars like Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh for must-see films.

January 2025

January 2025 movies are starting strong with a mix of adventure, sci-fi, and drama.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss:

Companion (R) – January 10: Lukas Gage and Rupert Friend star in this intense thriller.

(R) – January 10: Lukas Gage and Rupert Friend star in this intense thriller. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (TBD) – January 10: Gerard Butler returns with another gritty heist film.

(TBD) – January 10: Gerard Butler returns with another gritty heist film. Better Man (TBD) – January 17: Robbie Williams plays himself in this musical biopic directed by Michael Gracey.

(TBD) – January 17: Robbie Williams plays himself in this musical biopic directed by Michael Gracey. In the Grey (TBD) – January 17: Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal team up in this action-packed thriller.

(TBD) – January 17: Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal team up in this action-packed thriller. Paddington in Peru (TBD) – January 17: Everyone’s favorite bear returns for another adventure!

(TBD) – January 17: Everyone’s favorite bear returns for another adventure! Presence (TBD) – January 17 (Limited) and January 24 (Wide): Lucy Liu and Julia Fox dive into a haunting mystery.

(TBD) – January 17 (Limited) and January 24 (Wide): Lucy Liu and Julia Fox dive into a haunting mystery. Wolf Man (TBD) – January 17: Leigh Whannell directs this horror reboot with Christopher Abbott.

(TBD) – January 17: Leigh Whannell directs this horror reboot with Christopher Abbott. Flight Risk (TBD) – January 24: Mark Wahlberg leads this action-thriller.

(TBD) – January 24: Mark Wahlberg leads this action-thriller. Inheritance (R) – January 24: A gripping drama starring Phoebe Dynevor.

(R) – January 24: A gripping drama starring Phoebe Dynevor. Screamboat (TBD) – January 24: David Howard Thornton stars in this horror-comedy.

(TBD) – January 24: David Howard Thornton stars in this horror-comedy. You’re Cordially Invited (TBD) – January 30 (Amazon Prime): A rom-com with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell.

(TBD) – January 30 (Amazon Prime): A rom-com with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. Dog Man (TBD) – January 31: A quirky, family-friendly adventure.

(TBD) – January 31: A quirky, family-friendly adventure. Mickey 17 (R) – January 31: Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi adaptation starring Robert Pattinson is finally here!

February 2025

February might be the shortest month, but it’s packed with movie magic.

Superheroes, rom-coms, thrillers, family dramas— there’s a film for every mood this month.

Here’s what’s on deck:

Heart Eyes (TBD) – February 7: Devon Sawa stars in this romantic thriller.

(TBD) – February 7: Devon Sawa stars in this romantic thriller. With Love (TBD) – February 7: Lio Tipton and Ariana DeBose shine in a romantic drama.

(TBD) – February 7: Lio Tipton and Ariana DeBose shine in a romantic drama. Captain America: Brave New World (TBD) – February 14: Anthony Mackie suits up as the new Cap in this MCU entry.

(TBD) – February 14: Anthony Mackie suits up as the new Cap in this MCU entry. Verona’s Romeo & Juliet (TBD) – February 14: Rebel Wilson stars in a modern twist on the classic love story.

(TBD) – February 14: Rebel Wilson stars in a modern twist on the classic love story. The Monkey (TBD) – February 21: A supernatural thriller starring Theo James.

(TBD) – February 21: A supernatural thriller starring Theo James. The Unbreakable Boy (TBD) – February 21: Zachary Levi stars in this inspiring family drama.

(TBD) – February 21: Zachary Levi stars in this inspiring family drama. Last Breath (TBD) – February 28: Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu take the lead in this tense drama.

(TBD) – February 28: Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu take the lead in this tense drama. My Dead Friend Zoe (TBD) – February 28: A heartfelt story starring Natalie Morales.

(TBD) – February 28: A heartfelt story starring Natalie Morales. Vicious (TBD) – February 28: Dakota Fanning leads this psychological thriller.

March 2025

March mixes fairy tale magic with edge-of-your-seat thrillers:

Sinners (TBD) – March 7: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reunite for a gripping thriller.

(TBD) – March 7: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reunite for a gripping thriller. Black Bag (TBD) – March 14: Steven Soderbergh’s spy drama starring Cate Blanchett.

(TBD) – March 14: Steven Soderbergh’s spy drama starring Cate Blanchett. Novocaine (TBD) – March 14: A dark comedy starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder.

(TBD) – March 14: A dark comedy starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder. Alto Knights (TBD) – March 21: Robert De Niro plays dual roles in this mob drama.

(TBD) – March 21: Robert De Niro plays dual roles in this mob drama. Snow White (TBD) – March 21: Disney’s live-action take on the classic story starring Rachel Zegler.

(TBD) – March 21: Disney’s live-action take on the classic story starring Rachel Zegler. The Woman in the Yard (TBD) – March 28: A tense thriller starring Russell Hornsby.

April 2025

April brings a beloved game to life and the story of a music icon:

A Minecraft Movie (TBD) – April 4: Jason Momoa stars in this live-action adaptation of the popular game.

(TBD) – April 4: Jason Momoa stars in this live-action adaptation of the popular game. The Amateur (TBD) – April 11: A gritty drama starring Caitríona Balfe.

(TBD) – April 11: A gritty drama starring Caitríona Balfe. Drop (TBD) – April 11: A suspenseful thriller featuring Violett Beane.

(TBD) – April 11: A suspenseful thriller featuring Violett Beane. Michael (TBD) – April 18: Jaafar Jackson stars in this biopic about his famous uncle, Michael Jackson.

May 2025

May delivers action, superheroes, and nostalgic returns:

Thunderbolts (TBD) – May 2: Marvel’s antihero team-up featuring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

(TBD) – May 2: Marvel’s antihero team-up featuring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Atlantis (TBD) – May 9: A mystical adventure starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

(TBD) – May 9: A mystical adventure starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (TBD) – May 9: A heartfelt drama with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie.

(TBD) – May 9: A heartfelt drama with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie. Flowervale Street (TBD) – May 16: A touching drama starring Anne Hathaway.

(TBD) – May 16: A touching drama starring Anne Hathaway. Lilo & Stitch (TBD) – May 23: Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved classic.

(TBD) – May 23: Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved classic. Mission: Impossible 8 (TBD) – May 23: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in another high-stakes mission.

(TBD) – May 23: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in another high-stakes mission. Karate Kid (TBD) – May 30: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are back in action.

June 2025

June keeps the excitement going with sci-fi, animated hits, and horror:

Ballerina (TBD) – June 6: Ana de Armas stars in this John Wick spin-off.

(TBD) – June 6: Ana de Armas stars in this spin-off. Elio (TBD) – June 13: Pixar’s newest film about an Earth ambassador in space.

(TBD) – June 13: Pixar’s newest film about an Earth ambassador in space. How to Train Your Dragon (TBD) – June 13: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series.

(TBD) – June 13: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series. 28 Years Later (TBD) – June 20: Danny Boyle’s zombie saga returns with Cillian Murphy.

(TBD) – June 20: Danny Boyle’s zombie saga returns with Cillian Murphy. F1 (TBD) – June 27: Brad Pitt stars in this high-speed drama about the world of racing.

(TBD) – June 27: Brad Pitt stars in this high-speed drama about the world of racing. M3GAN 2.0 (TBD) – June 27: The creepy AI doll is back for more scares.

July 2025

July is packed with some of the year’s biggest releases, including superheroes, dinosaurs, and blue creatures:

Jurassic World Rebirth (TBD) – July 2: Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali join the latest dino-filled adventure.

(TBD) – July 2: Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali join the latest dino-filled adventure. Untitled Trey Parker Project (TBD) – July 4: Expect a unique blend of comedy and music.

(TBD) – July 4: Expect a unique blend of comedy and music. Superman (TBD) – July 11: James Gunn’s take on the iconic hero, starring David Corenswet.

(TBD) – July 11: James Gunn’s take on the iconic hero, starring David Corenswet. I Never Forget What You Did Last Summer (TBD) – July 18: A fresh take on the classic slasher series.

(TBD) – July 18: A fresh take on the classic slasher series. The Smurfs Movie (TBD) – July 18: A musical adventure with the beloved blue characters.

(TBD) – July 18: A musical adventure with the beloved blue characters. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (TBD) – July 25: Marvel’s first family joins the MCU.

August 2025

August is all about comedies and thrilling adventures:

The Bad Guys 2 (TBD) – August 1: DreamWorks’ animated sequel returns with more heists and hijinks.

(TBD) – August 1: DreamWorks’ animated sequel returns with more heists and hijinks. The Battle of Baktan Cross (TBD) – August 8: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this star-studded drama.

(TBD) – August 8: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this star-studded drama. Freakier Friday (TBD) – August 8: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite in this sequel.

(TBD) – August 8: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite in this sequel. Animal Friends (TBD) – August 15: Ryan Reynolds stars in this live-action/animated comedy.

(TBD) – August 15: Ryan Reynolds stars in this live-action/animated comedy. Nobody 2 (TBD) – August 15: Bob Odenkirk returns for more action-packed revenge.

September 2025

September delivers more thrills and supernatural scares:

The Conjuring 4 (TBD) – September 5: The Warrens are back for more paranormal investigations.

(TBD) – September 5: The Warrens are back for more paranormal investigations. Downton Abbey 3 (TBD) – September 12: The Crawley family returns to the big screen.

(TBD) – September 12: The Crawley family returns to the big screen. The Bride! (TBD) – September 26: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s modern take on Frankenstein .

(TBD) – September 26: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s modern take on . Saw XI (TBD) – September 26: More deadly traps in the eleventh installment of the Saw franchise.

October 2025

October brings a blend of sci-fi adventures and spooky sequels:

Aang: The Last Airbender (TBD) – October 10: A live-action take on the beloved series.

(TBD) – October 10: A live-action take on the beloved series. Tron: Ares (TBD) – October 10: Jared Leto stars in this next chapter of the Tron saga.

(TBD) – October 10: Jared Leto stars in this next chapter of the saga. The Black Phone 2 (TBD) – October 17: Ethan Hawke returns for another supernatural thriller.

(TBD) – October 17: Ethan Hawke returns for another supernatural thriller. Mortal Kombat 2 (TBD) – October 24: The fight for Earthrealm continues in this action-packed sequel.

November 2025

November has some magical tales and high-stakes heists:

Bugonia (TBD) – November 7: A mystical adventure starring Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone.

(TBD) – November 7: A mystical adventure starring Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone. Now You See Me 3 (TBD) – November 14: The magical crew returns for more thrilling heists.

(TBD) – November 14: The magical crew returns for more thrilling heists. The Running Man (TBD) – November 21: Edgar Wright’s adaptation of the Stephen King classic.

(TBD) – November 21: Edgar Wright’s adaptation of the Stephen King classic. Wicked: Part Two (TBD) – November 21: The conclusion of the musical adaptation.

(TBD) – November 21: The conclusion of the musical adaptation. Zootopia 2 (TBD) – November 26: Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back to solve more mysteries.

December 2025

The year wraps up with some of the biggest sequels and visual spectacles:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (TBD) – December 5: The animatronics return for more terror.

(TBD) – December 5: The animatronics return for more terror. Avatar: Fire and Ash (TBD) – December 19: Return to Pandora in James Cameron’s latest epic.

(TBD) – December 19: Return to Pandora in James Cameron’s latest epic. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (TBD) – December 19: SpongeBob embarks on a new deep-sea adventure.

2025 Release Dates TBD

Some movies still have uncertain dates, but they’re definitely worth keeping an eye out for:

A Quiet Place Part III (TBD)

(TBD) Blade (TBD): Marvel’s vampire hunter makes a comeback.

(TBD): Marvel’s vampire hunter makes a comeback. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (TBD): Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc.

A Knives Out Mystery (TBD): Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc. The Smashing Machine (TBD): Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team up for an action-packed adventure.

Get Ready to Hit the Theaters in 2025!

With so many incredible films on the horizon, the movies coming out in 2025 are shaping up to be a cinema lover’s dream.

Whether you’re looking forward to jaw-dropping superhero battles, spine-tingling horror sequels, or heartwarming animated adventures, there’s something for everyone.

So grab your friends, book your tickets, and make sure you don’t miss out on any of these blockbuster hits.

Keep your popcorn ready because the big screen is about to get a whole lot more exciting!

See you at the movies!