Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is getting a director’s cut that promises to be sexier, bloodier, and significantly different from the original versions released on Netflix.

This extended cut is scheduled for release in August — find out more details below!

Key Takeaways ‘Rebel Moon’ Director's Cut versions, titled ‘Chapter One: Chalice of Blood’ and ‘Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness,’ will be released on August 2, 2024.

The Director's Cut adds approximately an hour of new footage per film, bringing the total runtime to nearly six hours.

These versions will have a hard R rating, featuring more graphic violence, sexual content, and explicit scenes.

‘Rebel Moon’ Director’s Cut: Release Date and New Titles

After releasing Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, Zack Snyder is set to release the Director’s Cut versions with new titles.

On August 2, 2024, fans will see Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

These new titles signal a darker, more intense viewing experience, distinguishing them from the original versions.

Extended Runtime and Additional Content

Snyder’s Director’s Cut versions will feature significantly longer runtimes. Originally, Part 1 was 134 minutes, and Part 2 was 122 minutes.

The Director’s Cut adds around an hour to each film, making the combined runtime approximately six hours.

According to Snyder, the new footage enhances the story, providing a deeper and more immersive experience.

A Mature and Intense Viewing Experience

Unlike the original PG-13 versions, the Director’s Cut will have a hard R rating.

Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood is rated R for brutal, bloody violence, gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language.

Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness is rated R for strong bloody violence, gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity, and some language.

This mature content promises a raw and unfiltered version of Snyder’s vision.

Storyline and Key Plot Points

The story follows Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella, a mysterious stranger living on a peaceful moon settlement threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

Kora’s mission is to find warriors to help defend her new home.

The Director’s Cut delves deeper into the mythology and madness of this epic sci-fi saga, exploring themes of redemption and revenge.

Significant Differences Between Versions

Snyder describes the Director’s Cut as a parallel universe to the original films. The extended versions feature entirely new scenes, alternate takes, and a different event order.

This makes the Director’s Cut more than just an extended version, and there are many scenes that weren’t in the initial versions.

Stunt coordinator Freddy Boucigues noted that the Director’s Cut includes unhinged and best versions of the action sequences, which were toned down for the PG-13 rating.

A Star-Studded Cast

The impressive cast remains the same, featuring:

Sofia Boutella as Kora

as Kora Djimon Hounsou as Titus

as Titus Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble

as Atticus Noble Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

as Gunnar Doona Bae as Nemesis

as Nemesis Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe

as Darrian Bloodaxe Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

as Devra Bloodaxe Charlie Hunnam as Kai

as Kai Staz Nair as Tarak

as Tarak Fra Fee as Balisarius

as Balisarius Cary Elwes as the King

as the King Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy

Potential for ‘Rebel Moon 3’

While there has been no official green light for a third installment, the end of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver sets the stage for further adventures.

Zack Snyder and his co-writers have already mapped out a trilogy, with treatments for the third and fourth films completed.

The strong viewership numbers for the first two parts on Netflix suggest a promising future for the Rebel Moon universe.

Get Ready for the Ultimate ‘Rebel Moon’ Experience!

As the release date approaches, the excitement for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Director’s Cut continues to build.

With extended content, richer storylines, and an edgier, more intense viewing experience, these new versions promise to immerse viewers into the Rebel Moon universe.

Mark your calendars for August 2, 2024, and get ready to immerse yourself in the sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.